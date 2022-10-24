Virginia man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend who was 7 months pregnant

ROANOKE, Va. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his 35-year-old pregnant girlfriend multiple times.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing female, Amber Compton, the department announced in a news release. Compton's deceased body was reportedly found in her home on Sunset Hollow Road.

Compton suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the Sheriff's Office said. At the time of her death, she was reportedly seven months pregnant.

Upon further investigation, the Sheriff's Office identified the victim's boyfriend, Dustin Owens, as a suspect.

He was reportedly found at his home on Deer Trail Drive in Vansant, Virginia, and authorities executed a search warrant for his home. On Oct. 23, the Sheriff's Office said Owens was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Owens remains held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond. Further criminal charges are reportedly expected.

