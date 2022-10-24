ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vansant, VA

Virginia man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend who was 7 months pregnant

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VmvS7_0il42A0W00

ROANOKE, Va. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his 35-year-old pregnant girlfriend multiple times.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing female, Amber Compton, the department announced in a news release. Compton's deceased body was reportedly found in her home on Sunset Hollow Road.

Compton suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the Sheriff's Office said. At the time of her death, she was reportedly seven months pregnant.

Upon further investigation, the Sheriff's Office identified the victim's boyfriend, Dustin Owens, as a suspect.

He was reportedly found at his home on Deer Trail Drive in Vansant, Virginia, and authorities executed a search warrant for his home. On Oct. 23, the Sheriff's Office said Owens was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Owens remains held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond. Further criminal charges are reportedly expected.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Officials: Virginia man arrested for allegedly killing pregnant girlfriend

ROANOKE, Va. — A man in Virginia has been arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend, officials say. According to a news release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday deputies received a call about a missing woman. Just before midnight, deputies found a deceased woman’s body in the house where the missing woman reportedly lived.
VANSANT, VA
Kingsport Times-News

19 arrested in connection with Big Stone Gap policeman’s death

ABINGDON — Federal authorities have arrested 19 people in connection with the 2021 killing of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler. Western District U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced the arrests Tuesday of alleged shooter Michael White and 18 members of what he called a violent Southwest Virginia methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin distribution conspiracy.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
cbs19news

Arrests announced in police officer's shooting death, drug trafficking operation

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than a dozen people have been arrested from Southwest Virginia and Kentucky, including one accused of murdering a police officer. According to a release, 34-year-old Michael Donivan White of Big Stone Gap was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler in November 2021.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wymt.com

Man arrested after body of woman found in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after a woman’s body was found in Buchanan County Saturday night. 38-year-old Dustin Barret Owens of Vansant, Virginia has been arrested and charged with homicide by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department. Police say they...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Alleged murderer and 18 others charged in federal drug roundup in SWVA

ABINGDON, Va. (WYMT) - 19 people, including a man accused of murdering Big Stone Gap, Va. police officer Michael Chandler in November 2021, were arrested on federal charges Tuesday in connection with a wide-ranging federal drug and gun conspiracy. 34-year-old Michael Donivan White was originally arrested last November at a...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
993thex.com

Abingdon Virginia Killed After Being Struck While Walking, No Charges Are Filed

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday that killed an Abingdon, Virginia man. VSP says 54 year old Larry J. Hackney was walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670, with his back to traffic when he was struck from behind by a 2018 Mercedes C300, driven by a 64 year old Abingdon woman. Hackney, who was wearing dark, non reflective clothing died at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was not injured and no charges were filed.
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Tazewell Co. woman convicted after ‘brutal murder’

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Tazewell County woman has been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder after “brutally” murdering a man and wounding another, according to Commonwealth Attorney J. Christopher Plaster. According to a release from Plaster’s office, Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French, […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County grand jury indicts 36

WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 36 people on various charges. Monday’s indictments ranged from kidnapping, arson and larceny to various drug possession charges, with 57 drug- related charges among the returns.
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia receiving federal assistance to aid in flood recovery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Virginia has received a Small Business Administration declaration to assist with recovery efforts due to severe flooding in July, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The declaration applies to Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Russell County and Tazewell County. “We are grateful that additional...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

New tech business opens in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new, futuristic business has opened shop in Springville, Va. Blackstone Data Services, LLC is a data center hosting service and cryptocurrency mining business. Seth White, CEO of Blackstone Data Services says, “We live here, we work here and we want to do business here. One...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WSAZ

Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students, staff, and parents throughout the Pikeville Independent School District are mourning the loss of a Pikeville Elementary School student this weekend. In a letter to the district Sunday evening, Superintendent David Trimble announced that a second grader from Pikeville Elementary School died this past weekend.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WJHL

Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
KINGSPORT, TN
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

49K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy