Oakland County, MI

Michigan high school shooter Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to murder, terrorism charges

 4 days ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (TCD) -- The 16-year-old accused of opening fire and fatally shooting four people at Oxford High School last year pleaded guilty to 24 charges this week.

Court records show Ethan Crumbley entered the plea Monday, Oct. 24, on charges of first-degree murder, homicide, assault with intent to murder, terrorism, and weapons-related offenses.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Crumbley answered in the affirmative to the questions Judge Kwame Rowe asked him, including, "Is it your own choice to plead guilty?" and if he understood that he could face life in prison without parole.

An Oakland County prosecutor reportedly asked, "Is it true that you intended to cause panic and fear?" and he answered "yes" to that as well.

While in court, Crumbley reportedly said he gave his father money to purchase the Sig Sauer 9 mm gun used in the shooting and the firearm was "not locked" in a gun safe. His parents bought it during a Black Friday sale and allegedly told officials the gun was locked away.

One day before the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting, Crumbley reportedly wrote in his journal about his plan, including how his "first victim has to be a pretty girl with a future so she can suffer like me."

The four victims were later identified as 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

Crumbley’s attorneys reportedly planned on using the insanity defense. His attorney Paulette Michel Loftin said Crumbley was "taking accountability for his actions" by pleading guilty.

Days after the shooting, Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald charged Ethan’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

A teacher reportedly noticed Ethan searching for ammunition on his phone during class and reported it to school officials. The school called Jennifer and emailed her, but neither parent responded.

The day before and day of the shooting, school officials reportedly had a meeting with Ethan regarding "behavioral issues." Crumbley reportedly posted a photo of the gun on social media and called it his "new beauty." Jennifer also allegedly shared a picture of Ethan with the gun and wrote, "Mom and son testing out his new Christmas present."

McDonald said Jennifer texted Ethan, "Lol I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught."

The Detroit Free Press reports the victims' parents have also filed a lawsuit against the school district.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter said in a statement following the guilty plea, "This is just one day in a long and difficult road to justice, but it is my hope that this guilty plea will bring some relief to the victims, their families and the extended Oxford community. I want to commend the Oakland County Sheriff and Prosecutor's offices for the remarkable work they did on that day and since to get to this point."

He continued, "I had the opportunity to talk to some of the local leaders in Oxford and working with them and Sheriff Mike Bouchard and Prosecutor Karen McDonald, we'll continue to do everything we can to support the community in this time of healing. The resiliency center will remain open and available to provide residents with mental health and other resources for as long as they need. "But we're not done yet. An independent investigation is underway, and we continue to support those efforts for a full accounting of the events leading up to Nov. 30."

