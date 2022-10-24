ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

2 arrested, including employee, after alleged 'assault with a sandwich' at restaurant

 3 days ago
SLIDELL, La. (TCD) -- Three people have been banned from a restaurant — including an employee — after a fight ensued over a sandwich.

According to Slidell Police, on Saturday, Oct. 22, a customer walked into an unnamed food establishment to order a sandwich and allegedly "immediately catches a bad attitude from the sandwich maker."

The customer reportedly "wasn’t going to put up with a bad attitude," so she "gave the sandwich maker a bad attitude back in return."

As she continued to order the sandwich, the employee made it incorrectly, which police said could have been intentional or unintentional. The customer reportedly got upset about the incorrect order, so she allegedly "pushed the sandwich off the counter (causing it to splat in the ground) and told the sandwich maker to make her the correct sandwich."

The sandwich maker allegedly picked the sandwich up and "hurled it" right back at the customer, hitting her in the face.

Slidell Police said "a few choice words" were involved in that interaction as well.

The customer reportedly called her sister in for "backup," and she arrived soon after, which is when an "all-out brawl ensued."

A customer at the restaurant immediately called Slidell Police, who arrived and saw the customer’s sister and employee "actively fighting."

Officers broke up the fight and arrested the employee and sister for simple battery. All three were banned from the business.

