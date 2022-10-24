ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

golaurens.com

Multi-jurisdictional investigation leads to two arrests in string of local burglaries

Laurens Police Department detectives signed warrants on Thursday for two individuals who were involved in burglaries to businesses across multiple communities. Warrants for Burglary and Criminal Conspiracy of multiple businesses in the city limits of Laurens, including Roma, McDaniel ABC store, Los Reyes and China Star, were executed on Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in custody

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- An upstate woman who was ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday. 7NEWS previously reported that Waltman was ‘viciously’ attacked by three dogs several […]
106.3 WORD

Search is on for inmate that escaped an Upstate jail

The search is on for an inmate who escaped an Upstate jail. Rob Jones has more on that story. Authorities say, 25 year old Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center sometime around 10 PM, Monday night.
FOX Carolina

Former Greenville County Deputy faces Marijuana Charges

A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. A man is arrested after shooting a woman in the head. Shooting happened during a domestic dispute. Gallegos-Ramirez faces charges including attempted murder.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Two Injured in Anderson County Shooting

Nicholas Ison has been charged with distribution of marijuana. Officials recorded Ison giving marijuana to a confidential informant and was taken into custody. A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. Man...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man arrested with more than 29 grams of crystal meth

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say a man has been arrested after finding more than 29 grams of crystal meth and a weapon during a traffic stop. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office say, Cody Sherman is now facing charges for possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Oakridge Community Care owner back behind bars

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a now-condemned assisted living facility is back in the Spartanburg County Detention Center for violating his home detention. In February, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson charged Darryl Mast with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with intent to defraud. He was released on a $3,000 surety bond and was only allowed to leave his home for work.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to investigate dogs running loose and attacking neighbors in the Upstate. Last month, we told you about dogs attacking a man named James Pittman, near Skyline Road, in the Spartanburg County part of Greer. Those dogs were impounded to check for rabies and returned. Read about that here.
GREER, SC

