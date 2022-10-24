Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
Multi-jurisdictional investigation leads to two arrests in string of local burglaries
Laurens Police Department detectives signed warrants on Thursday for two individuals who were involved in burglaries to businesses across multiple communities. Warrants for Burglary and Criminal Conspiracy of multiple businesses in the city limits of Laurens, including Roma, McDaniel ABC store, Los Reyes and China Star, were executed on Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown.
FOX Carolina
Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
WYFF4.com
Man jumps from third story balcony while resisting taser, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man fled from deputies by jumping off of a third-story balcony while resisting a taser, according to Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's office. Bobo said home detention deputies went to Tralee Drive to check on Marc Christopher Williams for several violations. According...
Person who cut ankle monitor in Spartanburg Co. in custody
A person who cut off their home detention ankle monitor was taken into custody after a search Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County neighborhood.
Man accused of hiding meth in car’s floorboard in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in Anderson County after deputies found crystal meth in the passenger seat floorboard of a car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Sherman with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine. According to deputies, two men in a blue Ford Mustang […]
NE Ga police blotter: suspicious man leads to school lockdown, shooting victim identified
A man from Martin is arrested in Franklin County, accused of the suspicious behavior that led to this week’s lockdown at Carnesville Elementary School: charges against 58 year-old Daryl Davis were leveled after he came up on the campus of the school wearing a hooded mask. Charges include Interference with the Operation of a School.
WYFF4.com
Family speaks following DUI crash that left one Greenville man dead
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The family of a Greenville man who died in a crash earlier this month is hoping for justice on the horizon. The person police say is responsible appeared in court Thursday. The victim was 23-year-old Samuel Greene. He died in a crash that happened in downtown...
1 dead after flipping truck in Laurens Co.
1 person has died and 2 were injured following a truck flipping in Laurens county on Thursday morning.
Former Greenville County Deputy arrested on drug charge
A former Greenville County Deputy is now behind bars on drug charges. SLED says, 22 year old Nicholas Craig Ison of Easley was arrested Friday for distributing marijuana. The arrest warrant says, Ison sold marijuana to a confidential informant.
Upstate woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in custody
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- An upstate woman who was ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday. 7NEWS previously reported that Waltman was ‘viciously’ attacked by three dogs several […]
WYFF4.com
Victim arrested, charged in Anderson County gas station shooting, deputies say
A man who was one of two victims in a shooting at an Upstate gas station has been arrested and charged, deputies said Tuesday. Shale Remien, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, said in a release that Latrenton Greenlee, 30, faces charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Dozens arrested as part of “Operation SC Sweep” for parole or probation violations
Dozens in the Upstate were arrested as part of "Operation SC Sweep," a statewide effort to take people into custody who have violated the terms of their parole or probation.
Deputies: Oconee Co. man accused of choking, kidnapping ex-girlfriend
An Oconee County man is accused of putting his ex-girlfriend in a chokehold while trying to force her into his vehicle.
Search is on for inmate that escaped an Upstate jail
The search is on for an inmate who escaped an Upstate jail. Rob Jones has more on that story. Authorities say, 25 year old Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center sometime around 10 PM, Monday night.
Three dead after separate collisions in the Upstate
Three people are dead following separate collisions across the Upstate Tuesday night. The first fatal collision occurred in Spartanburg County just before 6PM when the driver of a 2007 Chevy pickup collided with a 2015 Ford sedan.
FOX Carolina
Former Greenville County Deputy faces Marijuana Charges
A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. A man is arrested after shooting a woman in the head. Shooting happened during a domestic dispute. Gallegos-Ramirez faces charges including attempted murder.
FOX Carolina
Two Injured in Anderson County Shooting
Nicholas Ison has been charged with distribution of marijuana. Officials recorded Ison giving marijuana to a confidential informant and was taken into custody. A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. Man...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man arrested with more than 29 grams of crystal meth
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say a man has been arrested after finding more than 29 grams of crystal meth and a weapon during a traffic stop. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office say, Cody Sherman is now facing charges for possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine.
FOX Carolina
Oakridge Community Care owner back behind bars
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a now-condemned assisted living facility is back in the Spartanburg County Detention Center for violating his home detention. In February, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson charged Darryl Mast with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with intent to defraud. He was released on a $3,000 surety bond and was only allowed to leave his home for work.
FOX Carolina
UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to investigate dogs running loose and attacking neighbors in the Upstate. Last month, we told you about dogs attacking a man named James Pittman, near Skyline Road, in the Spartanburg County part of Greer. Those dogs were impounded to check for rabies and returned. Read about that here.
