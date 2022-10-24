ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
enewschannels.com

Innovative Refrigeration Systems Receives Virginia ‘Sharp’ Designation Under The Va. Dept. of Labor and Industry’s Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program

(RICHMOND, Va.) — NEWS: Commissioner Gary G. Pan announced today that the Innovative Refrigeration Systems in Lyndhurst, Virginia, has been certified as a Virginia SHARP Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP), the agency’s highest level of recognition for excellence in safety and health management systems for small businesses.
LYNDHURST, VA
enewschannels.com

Cintas in Portsmouth, Va. reapproved as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the VOSH Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP)

(RICHMOND, Va.) — NEWS: Cintas Corporation Location #391 (Portsmouth, Va.) is one of 37 current participants in the STAR program of public/private sector worksites to achieve and retain this recognition in Virginia. This facility provides uniform programs and provides facility services such as; entrance mats, restroom cleaning, and restroom supplies for businesses in the greater Hampton Roads area. 141 employees work at a 100,000-square-foot facility that began production under the Cintas name in 2002.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy