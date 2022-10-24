OSWEGO, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Oswego Police Department says John E. Martin, 54, was last seen on Gloria Lane in Oswego at 1:06 pm on October 27. Martin is described as 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 200 pounds,...

OSWEGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO