Andrews, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Brownwood High School football team will have a game with Andrews High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
THE EAGLE REPORT - Eagles Busy with Science Experiments, Football Game Moved to Thursday at Richland Springs
Mrs. Goad’s 7th grade Science class has been working on body systems this past week. They have gone over the primary function of each system, and have slowly worked their way into a more in-depth look with each. Breaking out the skeleton model and naming the bones was a big hit! They have just finished going over the digestive system and wrapped this section up with an "exploding stomach" experiment.
Lions ranked No. 10 in three state polls
The Brownwood Lions returned to the Class 4A Division I Top 10 in the Dave Campbell’s Football rankings ahead of their Week 10 and regular season finale at Andrews Friday night. The Lions (7-2, 3-0) were ranked by DCTF earlier this season, but slipped out of the poll after...
Valerie Sue White, 76, and Roger White, 86, of Coleman
Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
House for Rent in Early, TX
$1500 per month partly furnished and 1 month security deposit to be paid with 1st month’s rent.
Why the oldest practicing dentist in the U.S. has no plans to retire soon
Robert Henry Johnson, DDS, is believed to be the oldest practicing dentist in the U.S. at 90 years old. He spoke with CBS affiliate KWTX Oct. 25 about why he has continued practicing dentistry. Dr. Johnson was born outside of Goldthwaite, Texas, in 1931. He told the news station he...
Brown County inmate escapes jail grounds, located half hour later
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) reported that an inmate escaped from jail grounds, and was located about 30 minutes later. Right around 2:25 p.m., Sergio Castillo, assigned to work at Precinct 3 County barn, walked away from his work detail. BCSO, along with Early and Brownwood Police Departments, and […]
New Patrol Vehicles Approved for Sheriff’s Dept.
In session Monday morning, October 24, the Brown County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the purchase of five new patrol cars for the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. The Department will purchase five 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes with Police Package for a total of $280,136. The purchase will be through the American National Leasing Company in Wichita Falls.
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 26
On Monday, Oct. 24, Deputy Byron Langley and Deputy Chris Williamson responded to a call at N US 183, May. The owner of the residence was not home. His father was at the house when Deputy Langley and Deputy Williamson arrived. The father stated a vehicle struck a mailbox and the main gas matter to the house then left the residence. The father stated he did not see the accident but was told what happened by a passing motorist.
700 turn out in Brown County for first day of early voting ahead of Nov. 8 election
Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks reported 700 early votes were cast Monday ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. State races on the ballot include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Land Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner, Railroad Commissioner, Supreme Court Justice Places 3, 5, and 9, and Criminal Court of Appeals Judge Places 5 and 6.
Commissioners Accept Resignation of Commissioner Rick Kemp, Hear Presentation on Subdivision Regulations
Judge Trull called Monday morning's Commissioner's Court meeting to order at 9:15AM. The Commissioners then approved the minutes of the October 11 regular meeting. County Treasurer Mikki Williams made the Commissioners aware of an issue concerning an overpayment of sales tax rebates from 2017-2020 by the state comptroller's office. The overage will be deducted from next month’s rebate.
