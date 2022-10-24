With only a couple of weeks left before the election, I would like to introduce myself. My name is Beth Savedra and I am seeking a seat on the Wells City Council. I first came here in the mid '70s and since then I have called Wells my home. My husband and I have been together for 33 years. We have four children between us that are all out on their own now, which gives me time to concentrate on other things.

WELLS, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO