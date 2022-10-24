Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 9:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact
RENO – A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department...
Avian flu confirmed at Spring Creek and Wildhorse
ELKO — The Nevada Department of Wildlife, in coordination with the USDA, has confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in wild bird populations at Spring Creek and Wildhorse, NDOW announced Wednesday. The virus mostly circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and with low mortality rates. Due to...
Nevada Day closures
ELKO – Nevada will celebrate 158 years of statehood on Friday with a day off for schools as well as state and local offices. Schools throughout Elko County and Great Basin College will be closed on Friday, along with Elko County and City of Elko offices, giving students and employees a three-day weekend.
Spring Creek proposes $8 dues hike
SPRING CREEK – Inflation may prompt the Spring Creek Association Board of Directors to raise dues by 11% to $912 a year. Directors discussed the possibility of a $7.50 or $8 monthly increase following a report showing approximately $480,000 in estimated increases for 2023, including major expenses water, oil for road chip seal, and property insurance.
Spring Creek keeps playoff hopes alive
WINNEMUCCA — The Spring Creek boys soccer team needs wins and help in order to qualify for the Division 3A North regional tournament. On Tuesday, the Spartans did their part — posting a 2-0 road victory over Lowry. Spring Creek scored one goal in each half, junior Nathan...
Lady Buckaroos sweep Lady Spartans
SPRING CREEK — On Tuesday night, the Lowy volleyball team obstructed Spring Creek’s senior night. In a rematch of a five-set victory for the Lady Spartans on Oct. 4, in Winnemucca, the Lady Buckaroos dominated the action in a straight-set victory. The scores were fairly close, but Lowry...
GBC offers a second chance to Nevada inmates
ELKO — For more than 10 years, Great Basin College has offered inmates with the Nevada Department of Corrections the opportunity to start a new life after life on the inside. The Second Chance Pell Grants program has given inmates an opportunity to receive funding toward education at the Lovelock Correctional Center, and now the program has been expanded to include Ely State Prison.
Spartans close season with 8-2 win
SPRING CREEK — The final game of the regular season wound up being the last contest of the year for the Spring Creek boys soccer team. On Thursday, the Spartans erupted for a 6-0 halftime lead and an eventual 8-2 victory over Fallon. Due to Elko’s 4-0 victory Thursday...
Indians blank Greenwave
ELKO — The Elko boys soccer team is a game away from locking down its third-consecutive 3A North-East title and a first-round bye for the 3A North regional tournament. On Wednesday, the Indians took care of two pieces of business — shutting out Fallon by a final score of 6-0.
Nevada Rotarians complete Italy trek
ELKO — Rotarians Helen Hankins and Michael Mauser returned to Elko this month after a 28-day trek across Central Italy. Along with Jim Ludwick, another Rotarian from Las Vegas, they walked more than 300 miles from Florence to Rome to raise awareness and funds to eradicate polio forever. Polio is an incurable disease that primarily affects children below the age of 5, killing them or crippling them for life.
Fentanyl cited in Elko drug overdose death surge
ELKO – Fentanyl is the leading culprit for an uptick in drug overdoses, and the Elko County Jail is seeing more violence, more vandalism, more mental health holds and more psychotic behavior that officials say is mainly because of fentanyl. “I was blown away by what I heard today,”...
Spartans trounce Hawks
SPRING CREEK — After a competitive contest in the regular season, Friday’s football game between the visiting Hug and hosting Spring Creek football teams was anything but. In the first round of the 3A North playoffs, the No. 4 Spartans dominated from the jump and obliterated the No. 5 Hawks by a final score of 47-7 — the game turning into a running clock before halftime.
Meet the candidates: Beth Savedra, Wells City Council
With only a couple of weeks left before the election, I would like to introduce myself. My name is Beth Savedra and I am seeking a seat on the Wells City Council. I first came here in the mid '70s and since then I have called Wells my home. My husband and I have been together for 33 years. We have four children between us that are all out on their own now, which gives me time to concentrate on other things.
Anthony Roland Leveille
LAMOILLE—Anthony Roland Leveille (Tony) died on October 22, 2022. He was at home, with a sweeping view of the Lamoille Valley, a place he adored. His life was a flame that burned strong and bright that, together with his lifelong partner Ella, forged the character of sons and cast a warm light on family and friends. It was extinguished far too soon.
Letter: Article inflated US gun deaths
In the October 19, 2022, issue of your paper you published an article by Karen Dolan. In this she claims that 45,000 people were killed by gun violence in 2022. She also claimed that was an increase of 43%. I looked up the facts and only 20,726 people died and...
Elko man accused of assaulting officers
ELKO – An Elko man believed to have been involved in a domestic dispute was arrested Monday evening on felony charges after allegedly threatening two police officers. Police were called to a home on Stitzel Road on a report of “a domestic disturbance involving multiple parties,” according to an officer’s statement. A small child was reported to have been seen standing in front of the residence alone.
