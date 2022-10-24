Read full article on original website
As trick-or-treaters gear up for a weekend of spooky fun, AAA is offering tips to keep everyone safe. On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year according to Safe Kids Worldwide. “Since Halloween falls on a Monday, it’s likely that festivities could start as early as the end of the week...
