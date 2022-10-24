Victims ID'd in Dallas Methodist hospital shooting

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office has identified both victims in Saturday's shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45 and Katie Flowers, 63.

"We lost two healthcare workers who were going about their day helping others," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said during a news conference on Oct. 24.

Both victims, one a nurse, the other a case worker, died trying to help one of their patients, a new mother who turned out to be the girlfriend of the man accused of killing them, Nestor Hernandez.

He now faces a capital murder charge.

Investigators said the parolee was given permission to visit his girlfriend on Oct. 22 after she gave birth to their child. Hernandez, 30, walked into the labor and delivery unit armed with a gun at about 11 a.m., according to investigators.

While visiting his girlfriend, and with their newborn in the room, Hernandez accused the woman of infidelity. According to an arrest warrant, he then started searching the closet and bathroom for anyone else in the room. He also struck the mother of his child multiple times on the head with his gun, the warrant states. After making several "ominous phone calls and texts to his family," Hernandez allegedly continued his "strange behavior."

"We are both going to die today," he allegedly told his girlfriend, followed by, "Whoever comes into this room is going to die with us."

Moments later, Pokuaa entered the room to provide care for Hernandez's girlfriend and their baby. That's when he opened fire, striking Pokuaa, killing her.

Flowers heard the shot fired and looked into the room, and Hernandez fired again from the doorway, hitting her in the hallway. Methodist Medical System Sergeant Robert Rangel witnessed Flowers get shot, took cover, and called for help on his radio.

The investigation shows Hernandez reportedly reloaded his weapon and started to leave the room, still armed with his gun. Sergeant Rangel fired one shot and hit Hernandez in his leg.

"There is no doubt he saved lives by preventing Hernandez from leaving the room," said Garcia about the hospital officer.

Hernandez went back into the room after being shot, and after a standoff with police, he was taken into custody.

"A violent individual like this should not have been on ankle monitoring. He should have still been in-custody," said Chief Garcia. "Ankle monitors on violent criminals are useless."

Garcia confirmed the police department didn't know Hernandez was going to be at the hospital the day of the shooting.

In a statement, a Methodist Health System spokesperson said:

"The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members. Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community's support during this difficult time."

Cooke Children's also shared their support following the shooting: "

On Monday, Oct. 24, the Texas Nurses Association also responded.

"Our hearts are broken," said Dr. Serena Bumpus, RN, CEO of the Texas Nurses Association. "These are our colleagues and friends. The entire TNA family grieves this loss and we extend our condolences to the families and coworkers of the victims."

Dr. Bumpus also brought up the issue of public and healthcare worker's safety, stating: "This is unacceptable," said Bumpus. "No person should fear for their life for merely going to work, especially a nurse or healthcare worker whose passion is to help others heal. We hope our legislators understand that we need to protect our healthcare workers."

Incidents of workplace violence have been steadily increasing since before the pandemic, and the rate of 12.7 violent events per 10,000 full-time workers is about three times greater for RNs than all other professions, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A recent Press Ganey report showed that, on average, two nurses were assaulted every hour in the second quarter of 2022. That translates to about 57 assaults per day across the U.S.

"As the Dallas Police Department and Methodist Hospital investigate this incident we stand in unity with the victims and all those affected by this tragedy and ask that the community come together in support of our nurses at this time," said Bumpus.

