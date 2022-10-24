Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Related
goseawolves.com
Newcomer Wyche tabbed Preseason All-GNAC
PORTLAND, Ore. – With the start of the regular-season just one day away, the Alaska Anchorage men's basketball team received its first individual honor of the 2022-23 season, as senior Da'Zhon Wyche was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference Team. A 5-10 guard from Anchorage, Wyche...
goseawolves.com
#9 UAA hosts rival UAF for Saturday matinee
THIS WEEK IN ALASKA ANCHORAGE VOLLEYBALL... Sat., Oct. 29 – 2 pm ADT – Alaska Airlines Center – Anchorage, Alaska. Alaska Fairbanks (15-10, 5-8 GNAC) at #9 Alaska Anchorage (22-2, 12-1 GNAC) TICKETS: GoSeawolves.com. LIVE VIDEO: youtube.com/c/UAASeawolves. LIVE STATS: GoSeawolves.com/sidearmstats/wvball. SOCIAL MEDIA: Check the @UAAVolleyball Twitter feed...
goseawolves.com
GNAC cites seven Seawolves for academic excellence
PORTLAND, Ore. – Led by a 4.00 grade-point average from senior Lisa Jaunet, the Alaska Anchorage volleyball team tied its program record by placing seven student-athletes on the Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, presented by Barnes & Noble College, announced Wednesday by the league office. In addition to...
goseawolves.com
Stephens claims second AVCA weekly honor
LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second time this season, Alaska Anchorage senior Eve Stephens has been named the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week for NCAA Div. II, following her record-breaking performance Saturday. A 6-1 rightside hitter, Stephens averaged 6.88 kills on .414 hitting and 7.50...
goseawolves.com
Nash runs to weekly honor
PORTLAND, ORE. - Alaska Anchorage sophomore Coleman Nash earned his fourth GNAC Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Week award this season after he led all GNAC runners with a fourth-place finish in the men's invitational race at the Division II Pre-Nationals. He covered the eight-kilometer course in a time...
alaskasportsreport.com
Anchorage’s Scott Patterson, Rosie Brennan headline 9 Alaskans named to U.S. Ski Team
At age 30, Scott Patterson has finally been named to the A Team of the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team for 2022-2023. However, that promotion doesn’t change much for the workhorse two-time Olympian and South Anchorage High School graduate. “I was honestly expecting it to feel a little more...
kinyradio.com
AASSP names Alaska Assistant Principal of the Year
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Wasilla High's Karen Bloxsom has been named the 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals. The AASSP Assistant Principal of the Year program annually recognizes outstanding middle level and high school assistant principals who have successfully provided high-quality learning opportunities for students.
akbizmag.com
Alaska Science Forum: Home Insulation from Wood and Fungus
In the woods near the UAA campus, mycologist Phillippe Amstislavski examines a fungus he uses to bond wood fiber. One of the downsides of the oil-based materials that keep us warm is that they spew a lot of carbon into the atmosphere when they are made. And those blue and pink sheets of foam insulation never die, often polluting the land and floating on our waterways when we are done with them.
akbizmag.com
Valley Comic Con Returns to Wasilla
One of four rooms at Everett’s/Mat-Su Resort filled with vendors and attendees at the second annual Valley Comic Con. More than a week before Halloween, costumed revelers stalked the halls of Everett’s and Mat-Su Resort just outside of Wasilla. They were attending Valley Comic Con, returning for a second year, making it an annual event.
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod removes vaccine requirement for 2023 race
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After three years of rigorous COVID-19 precautions, the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will no longer require mushers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. A post on the organization’s website announced the change early Monday morning. “While the Iditarod continues to recommend Covid vaccinations for our...
alaskapublic.org
Overnight snow leaves Southcentral roads slick
Snow has returned to Anchorage roads, slowing drivers Wednesday after a crash on the Seward Highway Tuesday evening. Michael Kutz at the National Weather Service said West Anchorage received 4.2 inches of snow overnight, amid sporadic snowfall Wednesday morning. He noted that some drivers may be caught off-guard by one of the city’s initial snow dumps this winter, after the first snowfall of the season arrived on Oct. 10.
Services for Ben Stevens
The family of the late Ben Stevens has announced services for the late former senator, who died Oct. 13, while hiking in Seward with his wife Elizabeth. On Oct. 27, there will be a visitation at Evergreen Memorial Chapel from 5-7 pm. On Oct. 28, a funeral Mass will be...
airwaysmag.com
Northern Pacific Upgrades Terminal at Anchorage
DALLAS – Looking toward its 2023 launch, the new long-haul Anchorage-based airline, Northern Pacific Airways (7H), is nearing the end of the US$6m upgrade of its leased areas of the North Terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). Terminal upgrades sure to delight travelers include a 50-seat mini...
alaskapublic.org
AFN delegates push for measures to decrease salmon bycatch
Two resolutions brought before the Alaska Federation of Natives during this year’s annual convention called for efforts to reduce salmon bycatch for fish that return to the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers. Debate over both resolutions was contentious, and revealed a regional rift among tribes. One resolution calls on Alaska’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Grunwald drops out as Pierce’s running mate for governor
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Edie Grunwald has announced that she is withdrawing as the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce, citing her desire to be an “advocate and supporter of respectful treatment of women.”. Last week, a former employee of Pierce’s while he was mayor of the Kenai...
radiokenai.com
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Western Kenai Peninsula From 10AM Tuesday To 1AM Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Anchorage reports a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday through 1:00 a.m. Wednesday from Soldotna north to Nikiski. Snow is expected with accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible. Snow will overspread the area from south to north late Tuesday morning through...
alaskasnewssource.com
Proposal to continue construction of homeless Navigation Center shot down
Wednesday's top headlines and stories across Alaska. Anchorage business owners hire Safety Ambassadors to manage city’s homeless situation. Business owners are taking action to help manage the homeless situation in Downtown Anchorage. Many say the presence of homeless people has been driving away tourists and is simply bad for business. That’s why they’ve hired the Anchorage Downtown Partnership (ADP) to help manage the situation, which is a balancing act of maintaining security and human compassion.
Bob Griffin: Anchorage voters rejected Inlet View school proposal, and district has too much school property
Anchorage voters already rejected the Inlet View expansion proposal in April. Some are now advocating that we ignore the voters and knock Inlet View down and replace it with a $34.3 million, $742 per square foot — $170,000 per student — major school expansion project, 42% larger than the existing campus. Worse yet, the money currently being considered to fund the rejected project was intended for property tax relief.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage school closure update
Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions. Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions. Alaska Zoo in critical need of frozen fish donations. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Alaska Zoo asks that the fish be no older than two years,...
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead, another seriously injured in Kenai Peninsula collision
STERLING, Alaska (KTUU) - One driver is dead and another suffered serious injuries Monday after a head-on crash on the Sterling Highway. Alaska State Troopers say officers responded to the scene at mile 72.5 around 1:40 p.m. Monday on a report of a collision involving two vehicles. Troopers say a...
Comments / 0