Washington State

LPBW’s Amy Roloff Teases Move With Husband Chris Marek Amid Matt Roloff Farm Drama

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
TLC (2)

Making changes. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff teased her move with husband, Chris Marek, amid her family’s farm drama.

Amy, 60, hinted at the plans when she took to her Instagram Stories to participate in a Q&A with fans on Sunday, October 23.

When one social media user asked if she would “ever want to move to have more/bigger property,” the reality star replied, “Chris and I would love to … in a couple more years.”

Amy shared her plans just one day after her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, announced he converted the family’s longtime house on Roloff Farms into a rental property after removing the property’s sale listing.

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

“A few weeks ago, I promised everyone a big news announcement … so here goes … When I put the small side of the farm up for sale, I knew large deals like that take a much longer time (i.e. 6-12 months) to complete with no guarantees,” Matt, 61, shared via Instagram on October 22. “What I didn’t expect was how many new business partners and networking connections I would make in the process.”

“Several interested parties talked about many different business ventures such as purchasing the small farm with big house to use it as a short-term rental … think AirBnB,” he continued in the caption, crediting iTrip Vacations as his new partner. “More information will be forthcoming soon … but needless to say we are scrambling hard behind the scenes (plus running the busy Pumpkin patch) to convert (re-furnish) the home to be ready for its first guests.”

One day earlier, In Touch confirmed that the Roloff patriarch removed the $4 million sale listings from major realty websites. He made the announcement five months after he revealed that he was selling 16 acres of the property, which included the home where he and Amy raised their four children, twins Zach and Jeremy, daughter Molly and son Jacob.

Matt’s original decision to put a portion of Roloff Farms on the market caused a major rift in the family. Jeremy, 32, previously tried to purchase the farm from his father, while fans watched Zach, 32, also attempt to buy the property during season 22. Zach’s deal never panned out, which led him and his wife, Tori Roloff, to move further away from his family to Battle Ground, Washington.

Planning to move is not the only major change in Amy’s life. On October 10, the mother of four revealed that she and Chris, 60, welcomed a rescue dog named Daisy May into their family.

“Daisy is part of our family,” she wrote alongside an adorable photo of her hugging the dog while posing in a field of pumpkins on Roloff Farms.

Comments / 28

Michelle Horn
3d ago

Amy would move on with her life (all the way) also stop getting the involve with the farm everything will calm down. Amy just a nagging ex-wife who'll not leave ex-hubby alone. Do not care why they got a divorce. Time to move on Any where one day Chris wondering where's your loyalty our future together or missing Matt.

Reply
7
Ruth Schofield
3d ago

I don't watch this program anymore ... to me it's family trash & they are getting rich over it ...

Reply
8
Denise
3d ago

I love Chris but she’s always complaining about something

Reply(1)
18
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

