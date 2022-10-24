Read full article on original website
If your COVID vaccine left you feeling terrible, it probably offered you better protection, new study suggests
Scientists have found a link between COVID vaccine side effects and a higher immune response to the immunization. Feeling unwell after getting your COVID booster shot could actually be a good sign, according to a new scientific study, which found a link between post-vaccine side effects and a higher immune response.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Requirements for Seniors’ Driving License Renewal
In order to keep the roads safe for everyone, there are certain requirements to get a driving license. In particular, older adults should be aware of the potential risks associated with driving and take any necessary precautions to ensure their safety on the road. It is important for seniors to...
foodsafetynews.com
Study finds deli meat is connected to more than 90 percent of U.S. listeria cases
According to a new study recently published in the International Journal of Food Microbiology, over 90 percent of listeriosis cases in the U.S. come from deli meat, followed by ready-to-eat (RTE) salads at just less than 5 percent. The study, titled “Quantitative risk assessment model to investigate the public health...
food-safety.com
EFSA Goal to Improve Food Safety Risk Assessment with Better Chemical Exposure Science by 2030
Through a project called ExpoAdvance, by 2030, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and its EU partners aim to be ready for the routine implementation of human health risk assessments regarding aggregate, dietary and non-dietary exposure to chemicals. Within the same time frame, the agency also strives to improve its exposure assessment for mixtures of multiple chemicals, and developed a roadmap for action.
food-safety.com
Trust, Transparency Focus of Maple Leaf Foods’ 12th Annual Food Safety Symposium
On October 24, 2022, Maple Leaf Foods, in partnership with the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) Protein PACT, held its 12th annual Food Safety Symposium as part of the company's commitment to facilitate information-sharing and collaboration among the food industry with the goal of creating a safer, healthier food supply. The theme of the event was “How Measurement, Management and Transparency Builds Long Term Trust Among Stakeholders.”
Women's Health
What Does Magnesium Do For The Body? The Benefits And Potential Side Effects, Explained
There are certain nutrients you probably have at least some idea of what they do for you. But, while magnesium is important for your body to operate smoothly, it’s not as well-known as some others, like vitamin C and calcium. But it's a good idea to at least have magnesium and its potential benefits on your radar.
food-safety.com
FDA Explains its Foodborne Illness Outbreak, Food Safety Incident Response; Highlights Improvements, a Need for Data
A recent conversation with officials from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) explained to stakeholders how the agency handles foodborne illness outbreaks and other adverse food safety events, as well as the ways in which FDA plans to improve its processes. Highlighted throughout the conversation was the importance of data in foodborne illness outbreak investigations; FDA expressed its intent to continually explore ways to enhance the agency’s data streams.
food-safety.com
Australian Progress on Food Safety Standards, Recalls
According to an annual report, in Fiscal Year 2021–2022, Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) progressed and completed work on a range of significant food safety proposals, such as requirements for food safety management, reviews of commodity-specific regulations, maximum residue limits (MRLs), and other topics. The annual report also outlined FSANZ’s performance in various activities, including, but not limited to, coordinating food recalls and conducting monitoring and surveillance of the food supply and associated hazards.
cohaitungchi.com
What can you eat on a low-carb diet?
Many people find following a low-carb diet challenging, particularly at the beginning of the diet. The following low-carb diet tips might help people stick to their diet and may help them lose weight successfully. You are reading: Foods on low carb diet | What can you eat on a low-carb...
food-safety.com
Studies Examine Salmonella Contamination of Onions, Will Develop Food Safety Strategies
Two studies funded by the Center for Produce Safety (CPS) aim to identify production practices that may contribute to Salmonella contamination of bulb onions and food safety control strategies for the commodity. There is little available information about the behavior of Salmonella on dry bulb onions, which have a historic...
Skipping A Step In The Kitchen- Bacteria Infected 48% Of Recent Study Participants As A Result, Study Says
According to a recent publication in the Food Protection Journal, individuals cross-contaminate spice containers with health-threatening microorganisms when preparing meals. The study indicates that while cutting boards, refrigerator handles, and faucets have been identified as easy breeding grounds for cross-contamination, spice containers pose just as significant of a risk. [i]
