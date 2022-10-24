Eagles sign WR Greg Ward to the practice squad

A familiar face has returned to the NovaCare Complex as the eagles announced the signing of wide receiver Greg Ward to the practice squad.

Ward spent most of the training camp dealing with a toe injury and was eventually waived from the team’s Injured Reserve days before the 2022 season opener with an injury settlement.

A former quarterback at the University of Houston who transitioned to wide receiver in the NFL, Ward signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent before their Super Bowl season.

Ward spent most of his first 2.5 seasons on the practice squad before becoming the full-time slot receiver. He posted 53 receptions for 419 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in 16 games during Philadelphia’s playoff run.

In 2021, Ward’s production slipped during Nick Sirianni’s first year as head coach, as the receiver logged just seven catches for 95 yards and three touchdowns after DeVonta Smith’s arrival and Quez Watkin’s rise up the depth chart.