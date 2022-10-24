Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
Center for Produce Safety funds 14 new research projects
In an effort to help answer the fresh produce industry’s most urgent food safety questions, the Center for Produce Safety (CPS) is funding 14 new research projects, valued at more than $3.9 million. These 14 new projects are aimed at answering industry questions about leafy greens production in controlled...
Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Israeli Company Clones Cannabis Cells As 'Wellness And Sustainability' Solution
Israel has long dominated the cannabis industry in terms of innovative research and an emerging market. Now, Rehovot-based BioHarvest Sciences is cloning hemp cells to grow them into powdered biomass containing the active compounds of cannabis that can be dialed up to 12 times the potency simply by changing the environment inside a bioreactor.
food-safety.com
FDA Explains its Foodborne Illness Outbreak, Food Safety Incident Response; Highlights Improvements, a Need for Data
A recent conversation with officials from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) explained to stakeholders how the agency handles foodborne illness outbreaks and other adverse food safety events, as well as the ways in which FDA plans to improve its processes. Highlighted throughout the conversation was the importance of data in foodborne illness outbreak investigations; FDA expressed its intent to continually explore ways to enhance the agency’s data streams.
food-safety.com
FDA Announces 2023 Retail Program Standards Self-Assessment and Verification Workshops
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will hold four instructor-led workshops on conducting self-assessment and verification audits for the Voluntary National Retail Food Regulatory Program Standards (“Retail Program Standards”) throughout 2023. The first two workshops will be held virtually, and the latter two workshops will be held in-person.
food-safety.com
USDA Harmonized GAP+ Receives GFSI technical Equivalence
The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have announced that the USDA Harmonized Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) Plus+, Version 3.0 audit standard has achieved Technical Equivalence acknowledgement against GFSI Benchmarking Requirements, Version 2020. The acknowledgement encompasses GFSI scopes “Farming of Plants” (other than grains and pulses) and “Pre-Process Handling of Plant Products.”
+850 Health Innovators Reunited in Milan, Italy, to Shape the Future of Health at Frontiers Health Global Conference 2022
MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- After the success of the 2021 edition, Frontiers Health 2022 was hosted again in the city of Milan, Italy, on October 20 th and 21 st at the impressive location of Palazzo del Ghiaccio & Frigoriferi Milanesi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005839/en/ Frontiers Health Global Conference 2022 (Photo: Frontiers Health)
NJ Student Learning Assessment results analyzed
BRICK TOWNSHIP — A presentation was made at the Brick Township Board of Education meeting, in which the recent scores from the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment were analyzed to determine goals for the district’s future. Alyce Anderson, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, led the presentation, citing that as per federal guidelines, the NJ Department of Education [NJDOE] requires its districts to report three test results: the NJ Student Learning Assessment [NJSLA], Dynamic Learning Map [DLM] and Assessing Comprehension & Communication in English State to State [ACCESS].
Brielle BOE hears upbeat report on state testing
RIELLE — Scores on the first state standardized tests taken since the lockdowns of COVID-19 reflect learning loss among students across New Jersey, largely attributed to the extended lack of classroom time. An Oct. 19 presentation to the Brielle Board of Education pointed to one silver lining, however. According to Superintendent Christine Carlson, Brielle Elementary School students performed above the state average in almost all areas covered by the spring NJSLA tests. Acknowledging that the Brielle scores also reflect some learning loss, Ms.
emsnow.com
Strengthening the Semiconductor Supply Chain Through Supplier Diversity
With diversity growing in importance in the semiconductor industry, companies across the supply chain are becoming more transparent with their diversity, inclusion and equity (DEI) initiatives, disclosing their Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) targets and including diversity Key Performance Indicators to keep employees, management, boards – and even investors – current on their progress. The challenge is, how can a corporation meaningfully advance its diversity practices in all aspects of its operations? What are the methods, tools, and best practices that will advance and promote diversity across the global supply chain?
This Editor Uses the Power of Storytelling to Help Diverse Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive
The economic impact of immigrant entrepreneurship on the U.S. job market is staggering. According to a. by National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), more than half of America’s cutting-edge companies valued at $1 billion or more were established by foreign-born founders. If you include companies where immigrants played key...
constructiontechnology.media
Bobcat shows ESG focus at Bauma
Bobcat has used the Bauma 2022 exhibition in Munich to unveil its E19e mini excavator – with CEO Scott Park saying that ESG (environmental, social and governance factors) have played a big role in its development. “We innovate a lot, but we don’t do it just for the sake...
aiexpress.io
Reduce food waste to improve sustainability and financial results in retail with Amazon Forecast
With environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives changing into extra necessary for corporations, our buyer, considered one of Higher China area’s prime comfort retailer chains, has been looking for an answer to scale back meals waste (at present over $3.5 million USD per 12 months). Doing so will permit them to not solely notice substantial working financial savings, but in addition help company sustainability targets.
food-safety.com
EFSA Reports on Mitigating Spread of AMR in Food-Producing Animals During Transport
To mitigate the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) among food-producing animals during transport, it is crucial to minimize travel times and thoroughly clean vehicles, equipment, and spaces where animals are loaded and unloaded, according to a scientific opinion from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). The opinion also highlights the importance of appropriate transport organization, as well as taking actions to improve animal welfare, health, and biosecurity before and after transport.
waste360.com
Changemakers Innovating in Sustainability Honored at The Tech for Global Good Celebration
The Tech Interactive honored entrepreneurs using technology to create a more sustainable future tonight at The Tech for Global Good celebration. Hundreds of Silicon Valley tech leaders, educators and community members gathered at the Signia by Hilton San Jose to meet the changemakers. "Our laureates are not only making the...
techaiapp.com
One of the crowd or one of a kind? New artificial intelligence research indicates we’re a bit of both
An Aston University computer scientist has used artificial intelligence (AI) to show that we are not as individual as we may like to think. In the late 1960s, famous psychologist Stanley Milgram demonstrated that if a person sees a crowd looking in one direction, they’re likely to follow their gaze.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, October 28, 2022
Max Armstrong offers insight on the monthly consumer insights report from Purdue University noting little difference between responses from men and women. And these groups rank the following as key factors when buying food: taste, nutrition, affordability, availability, environmental impact and social responsibility. Max looks at the demographic differences between men and women in the survey.
itsecuritywire.com
AutoIdentQES Achieves Certification to Issue Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) Certificates Based on Artificial Intelligence Identification
IDnow, a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe, announces the extension of the conformity of AutoIdent combined with Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) with its Trust Service Provider Namirial. The conformity extension was approved by the Italian Digital Agency (Agenzia per l’Italia Digitale, AGID) and is valid for the European Union.
