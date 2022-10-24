Read full article on original website
Subscription Merchants Tweak Business Models to Keep Consumers
As subscription commerce moves from the pandemic sign-up wave to consumers being more selective and wanting more control, subscription providers are enhancing business models to deliver more value at a time when many subscriptions must pass the “nonessential” test. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Subscribe and Scale” series,...
TikTok Moves Beyond Video With New Gaming Feature
TikTok is making its first foray beyond the world of short-form video by adding a gaming function to its platform. The new gaming function will let users access games through a button on the homepage, the Financial Times (FT) reported Thursday (Oct. 27), citing unnamed sources. From there, users will find a number of mobile games that feature ads and give them a chance to pay for added content.
Chipotle Upgrades Geo-Tracking to Blend Digital and Physical Experience
Chipotle is souping up its mobile app with better geo-tracking features to improve customers’ mobile experience and drive the adoption of digital pickup. On a call with analysts Tuesday (Oct. 25) discussing the brand’s third-quarter 2022 financial results, CEO Brian Niccol shared that the company is looking to integrate these capabilities to power hybrid digital-physical experiences.
Kanye-Adidas Split Raises Value of Authentic, Self-Made Creators
As Adidas officially joins Gap and other businesses and brands in severing ties with the controversial musician turned fashion entrepreneur Kanye West, one unexpected winner is emerging from the ashes of the latest celebrity endorsement deal gone bad: small time, self-made creators. Despite the current tabloid interest in West’s demise,...
Paychex Flex Retains Lead in Payroll App Provider Ranking
In this edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Payroll apps, there is a substantial difference in scores between our top 5 and our lower 10. Some highlights include our movers and shakers gaining ranking slots from the previous assessment. There is a new name coming in at the bottom of this ranking and even an app with a 35-point difference from its previous score.
Progressive Tops PYMNTS’ Latest Insurance Provider Ranking
In the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Insurance apps, there are 10 strong apps in the top 10 that have fluctuated up and down the ranking. This time around, there are no ties, but many apps have been bested by others for their slot in the ranking, including Esurance Mobile and Farmers Insurance Mobile, which have been kicked out of the top 10. Some apps have found themselves in a new position, however none have moved up a ranking.
Coca-Cola Leverages Grab’s Super App to Drive Digital Sales
As Coca-Cola looks to drive omnichannel engagement, the brand is seeing its partnership with Singapore-based super app Grab yield higher digital sales and at-home consumption. On a call with analysts Tuesday (Oct. 25) discussing the beverage giant’s third-quarter 2022 financial results, CEO and Chairman James Quincey noted that this partnership, announced in August, which spans six countries, is helping the company grow its eCommerce audience.
Twitter Confirms Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Takeover Is Done Deal by Filing Stock Delisting Notice
Twitter has filed paperwork that confirms Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, is the proud new owner of the social network that is now privately held. An SEC filing Friday by Twitter was a formal notification that the company’s stock was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. That means Musk’s $44 billion acquisition has indeed closed, at the original agreed-on price of $54.20 per share. News that the deal was finalized broke Thursday evening, following a six-month roller-coaster of wrangling between Musk and Twitter. “The bird is freed,” Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, tweeted late Thursday. Musk promptly fired at...
Grubhub Loses Steam in This Month’s Aggregator Ranking
Top-ranking players hold their own as the lower ranks see some shakeup in the October edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Aggregators. The ranking leverages a proprietary combination of publicly available information as well as app usage data to which PYMNTS has access to evaluate which aggregators are performing the strongest and which have some catching up to do.
