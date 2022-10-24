ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Tara Hughes Named 2023 New Mexico Teacher Of The Year

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus announced Wednesday that educator Tara Hughes is the 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year. Hughes teaches a four-year-old inclusion preschool class at Nye Early Childhood Center in Santa Fe, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to educational...
New Mexico Labor Market Review For September 2022

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has released the September 2022 Labor Market Review. To read the review, click here: Sept. 2022 Labor Market Review. For more information, visit the NMDWS website.
New Mexico Breaks All-Time Visitation & Domestic Visitor Spending Records In 2021

SANTA FE — New Mexico tourism is officially back on track and realizing record growth. According to the New Mexico Tourism Department’s (NMTD) annual economic impact study, New Mexico welcomed a record 39 million visitors in 2021. The 2021 visitor volume generated an estimated $7.2 billion in direct spending in 2021, including a record $7 billion in visitor spending by domestic travelers.
CVNM On Receiving Letter Containing Threatening Language, Anti-Semitic Symbols; Chemical Substance

SANTA FE – On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Conservation Voters New Mexico (CVNM) received an anonymous letter containing campaign material attacking Representative Nathan Small; offensive and threatening language directed at Small, the Democratic Party of New Mexico, and CVNM; anti-Semitic symbols; and an unidentified chemical substance. Authorities were immediately notified, and the entire office building was evacuated and quarantined.
State Police To Conduct Checkpoints & Saturation Patrols In Counties Across New Mexico In November 2022

New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of November 2022. They are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These...
