ladailypost.com
Opportunity Scholarship Grows New Mexico College Enrollment By Over 4 Percent In First Increase Since 2010
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state Higher Education Department announced Thursday that New Mexico college enrollment has increased for the first time in over a decade, growing by more than 4 percent as a result of the governor’s creation of tuition-free college with the Opportunity Scholarship.
ladailypost.com
Tara Hughes Named 2023 New Mexico Teacher Of The Year
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus announced Wednesday that educator Tara Hughes is the 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year. Hughes teaches a four-year-old inclusion preschool class at Nye Early Childhood Center in Santa Fe, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to educational...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Labor Market Review For September 2022
The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has released the September 2022 Labor Market Review. To read the review, click here: Sept. 2022 Labor Market Review. For more information, visit the NMDWS website.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Breaks All-Time Visitation & Domestic Visitor Spending Records In 2021
SANTA FE — New Mexico tourism is officially back on track and realizing record growth. According to the New Mexico Tourism Department’s (NMTD) annual economic impact study, New Mexico welcomed a record 39 million visitors in 2021. The 2021 visitor volume generated an estimated $7.2 billion in direct spending in 2021, including a record $7 billion in visitor spending by domestic travelers.
ladailypost.com
CVNM On Receiving Letter Containing Threatening Language, Anti-Semitic Symbols; Chemical Substance
SANTA FE – On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Conservation Voters New Mexico (CVNM) received an anonymous letter containing campaign material attacking Representative Nathan Small; offensive and threatening language directed at Small, the Democratic Party of New Mexico, and CVNM; anti-Semitic symbols; and an unidentified chemical substance. Authorities were immediately notified, and the entire office building was evacuated and quarantined.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico House Democrats Condemn Apparent Attempted Chemical Attack Against Advocacy Group
SANTA FE — Friday, Conservation Voters New Mexico announced that they received a letter containing ingredients of a “potent toxin used in terrorist attacks,” along with political mailings about Representative Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) defaced with antisemitic imagery. Fortunately, no one was harmed, but the intent was...
ladailypost.com
State Police To Conduct Checkpoints & Saturation Patrols In Counties Across New Mexico In November 2022
New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of November 2022. They are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These...
