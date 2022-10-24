ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Former Tigers first-round pick now a free agent

DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers first-round pick Beau Burrows is now a free agent. The 26-year-old right-hander spent the entire 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, posting a 7.18 ERA in 100 1/3 innings. He was added to the 40-man roster after the...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder DFA’d by Mariners

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Derek Hill is back on the waiver wire. Hill, who was designated for assignment by the Tigers and claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners in August, was DFA’d by the Mariners on Wednesday. The M’s made the move to claim Kansas City Royals pitcher...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jameson Williams still at least a month away from rejoining Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams once hoped to be ready for training camp. Now he’s just hoping to see the field as a rookie at all. “Hard to say when that is going to be,” head coach Dan Campbell said. “I would say at least probably another month. But I do feel like we’re going to get him before this is said and done.”
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More

The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
DETROIT, MI

