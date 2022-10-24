Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
MLive.com
Former Tigers first-round pick now a free agent
DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers first-round pick Beau Burrows is now a free agent. The 26-year-old right-hander spent the entire 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, posting a 7.18 ERA in 100 1/3 innings. He was added to the 40-man roster after the...
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: How will ownership handle the Detroit Lions’ continued losing?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions lost a fourth straight game on Sunday, this one by a 24-6 measure against the Dallas Cowboys. With that, their road losing streak has stretched to an NFL-worst 13 games, and doubts are starting to grow about where this rebuild is headed. We take...
MLive.com
Former Tigers outfielder DFA’d by Mariners
Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Derek Hill is back on the waiver wire. Hill, who was designated for assignment by the Tigers and claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners in August, was DFA’d by the Mariners on Wednesday. The M’s made the move to claim Kansas City Royals pitcher...
WZZM 13
Locked On Tigers: Rob Metzler and Akil Baddoo Detroit Tigers player breakdowns
Today we discuss the Detroit Tigers new Assistant General Manager Rob Metzler. We talk about his resume and his role on the team going forward.
Lions Sign Safety, Announce Two Practice Squad Moves
Detroit Lions announce three roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.
MLive.com
Dave Dombrowski back in World Series for 2nd time since being fired by Tigers
It was less than two years ago that Dave Dombrowski was hired as the new baseball operations boss for the Philadelphia Phillies. Today, the 66-year-old baseball lifer and future Hall-of-Famer is preparing for the World Series. Again. Dombrowski has led four franchises to five World Series in his career, including...
MLive.com
Jameson Williams still at least a month away from rejoining Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams once hoped to be ready for training camp. Now he’s just hoping to see the field as a rookie at all. “Hard to say when that is going to be,” head coach Dan Campbell said. “I would say at least probably another month. But I do feel like we’re going to get him before this is said and done.”
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Detroit Pistons: Check out the newest member of Jaden Ivey’s family
Detroit Pistons rookie guard Jaden Ivey has been electrifying to start the season. He plays the game at breakneck speed and has some dog in his game, which will endear him to fans in Detroit. His Detroit roots run deep, and like many in the Motor City, he’s an avid...
Comments / 0