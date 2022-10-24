Read full article on original website
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
The Philadelphia Citizen
The former governor and Penn Law’s chairman invite you to celebrate the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, whose legacy can point the way forward for a troubled democracy
On November 2, The Philadelphia Citizen, Penn Carey Law School and Mural Arts Philadelphia will dedicate a public mural at 46th and Chestnut streets honoring the larger-than-life legacy of the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, an international civil rights pioneer. In these troubled and divided times, Judge Higginbotham’s booming...
U ROC Program Helps Undecided Young Adults Find a Clear Path to Their Future
U-ROC Leadership Steering Committee members (from left), Donna Northern, Boys & Girls Club of Chester; Dana Riker Jackson, Riker Opportunity Institute; Dane Yoder, Ernst & Young LLP; John Wilson, Drexel University; and Robert Givens, RG 360 Consulting. Some of us have known since childhood what we wanted to do “when...
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Oz and Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers.
W.W. Smith Foundation Awards $67,000 in Scholarships to Students
W.W. Smith Charitable Trust scholarship recipients Alexis Daley, Katelyn Farabelli, Emonn Sailes, Sam Sharoud and Anthony Wilson, stand with Brian Jones, a senior program officer at the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust, and Donald Smith, Montgomery County Community College Associate Director of Foundation Relations. W.W. Smith gave $67,000 in scholarships to 23 Montco students this year.
Penn Course on Ghosts and Afterlife Took on Deeper Meaning During Pandemic
Justin McDaniel, a professor of religious studies who teaches the popular University of Pennsylvania course called “Gods, Ghosts, and Monsters,” has long been intrigued by ghost stories and why they are fascinating to people. Aubrey Whelan conjured his story in The Philadelphia Inquirer. After the onset of the...
Montgomery County Leadership: Robyn Hannigan, President, Ursinus College
Robyn Hannigan, President of Ursinus College, spoke with MONTCO Today about frequently moving as a child and making new friends through sports and music. She also told how, although she struggled academically, she worked night shifts at a hospital to put herself through college at the College of New Jersey, where she met professors who saw her potential.
Groundbreaking in Early 2023 for Community College Campus at Former Prendie Site
A rendering of the project planned for the former Prendergast High School. When Delaware County Community College builds its new $66.5 million Southeast Campus at the former site of Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, half of it will be paid for by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Drag queen story hour for 1st graders at Philadelphia public school outrages parents
A Philadelphia parent expressed concern after receiving word that a first-grade class soon would be participating in a drag queen story hour, sparking a debate.
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste
Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in Wayne. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer. These...
Discount Airline Enables Montgomery Countians to Save Hundreds on Florida Flights — But Don’t Delay
Just in time to get away from the cold of winter, a discount airline has landed at the nearby Wilmington Airport for Montgomery Countians (and Pennsylvanians) alike to snag a cheap flight to Florida, writes Dan Stamm for NBC Philadelphia. Avelo Airlines plans to open a new base at the...
MCCC Joins Statewide Consortium for Cybersecurity and STEM Education
Montgomery County Community College is part of a consortium of community colleges across Pa. that will be working with Indiana University of Pennsylvania to enhance cybersecurity and STEM education. The program is funded by a $4.98 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD). A press release from the...
Ardmore-based ZenQMS Brings on Susquehanna Growth Equity as Minority Investment Partner
ZenQMS cofounder Panos Boudouvas.Image via Panos Boudouvas at Technical.ly. After 13 years without an outside investment, Abington-based ZenQMS brought on Susquehanna Growth Equity as a minority investment partner in August to help with its growth, writes Sarah Huffman for Technical.ly.
delawarevalleynews.com
State Rep Mike Zabel Secures Grants For Delco Towns
HARRISBURG, Oct. 26 –State Rep. Mike Zabel, D-Delaware, today announced the awarding of $8 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant funding for Aldan Borough, Upper Darby Township, Upper Darby School District and Delaware County Community College. A breakdown of the funding announced by Zabel is as follows:. $3...
arcadia.edu
Physician Assistant vs. Nurse Practitioner: Explaining the Difference to Patients
Physician Assistant vs. Nurse Practitioner: Explaining the Difference to Patients was originally published on Hospital Recruiting. You are an accountant, and you have no experience in medicine. You visit your primary care office for a routine checkup on a Wednesday afternoon to see how your blood pressure is coming along after starting a new medication.
Pa. House GOP pushes for audit of Krasner's office finances
The chair of the Pennsylvania House Select Committee investigating the Philadelphia DA’s Office had to clarify a statement, after he told the House Judiciary Committee it was the attorney general who recommended the investigation.
Plan to Raze Trees at a Villanova Estate Causes Environmentalists to Fervently Bark in Protest
Activists protest outside of Lower Merion School District's administration building every Friday afternoon. A century old arboretum on a Gilded-Age era estate is the battleground between preservationists, environmentalists, and Lower Merion School District. Activists say that the school district wants to fell hundreds of trees on Villanova’s Oakwell Estate to make room for auxiliary playing fields for Black Rock Middle School. Stacia Friedman got to the root of the controversy for Hidden City Phila.
Feasterville Father Appointed to Local School District’s Board of Directors
The Feasterville resident was appointed to the board of directors. A Bucks County father was recently appointed to a major position on the board of directors of a local school district. Samantha Bambino wrote about the new appointee for the Lower Bucks Times. Carlos Rodriguez, a Feasterville native and father...
Abington’s Rebecca Rhynhart Joins Race for Mayor of Philadelphia
Rebecca Rhynhart announces her mayoral candidacy for the City of Phila. Abington’s Rebecca Rhynhart is joining the already interesting race for mayor of Philadelphia, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. Four years ago, Rhynhart became the first woman to serve as the city controller. Now, she has resigned from...
This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again
Take a trip to Edison, New Jersey in the corner of a parking lot next to a hotel and you’ll see Harold’s world-famous New York deli. Once again Harold’s New York Deli has been named one of the top 15 delis in the U.S. this time by Mashed.
