ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
The Philadelphia Citizen

The former governor and Penn Law’s chairman invite you to celebrate the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, whose legacy can point the way forward for a troubled democracy

On November 2, The Philadelphia Citizen, Penn Carey Law School and Mural Arts Philadelphia will dedicate a public mural at 46th and Chestnut streets honoring the larger-than-life legacy of the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, an international civil rights pioneer. In these troubled and divided times, Judge Higginbotham’s booming...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

W.W. Smith Foundation Awards $67,000 in Scholarships to Students

W.W. Smith Charitable Trust scholarship recipients Alexis Daley, Katelyn Farabelli, Emonn Sailes, Sam Sharoud and Anthony Wilson, stand with Brian Jones, a senior program officer at the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust, and Donald Smith, Montgomery County Community College Associate Director of Foundation Relations. W.W. Smith gave $67,000 in scholarships to 23 Montco students this year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

State Rep Mike Zabel Secures Grants For Delco Towns

HARRISBURG, Oct. 26 –State Rep. Mike Zabel, D-Delaware, today announced the awarding of $8 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant funding for Aldan Borough, Upper Darby Township, Upper Darby School District and Delaware County Community College. A breakdown of the funding announced by Zabel is as follows:. $3...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
arcadia.edu

Physician Assistant vs. Nurse Practitioner: Explaining the Difference to Patients

Physician Assistant vs. Nurse Practitioner: Explaining the Difference to Patients was originally published on Hospital Recruiting. You are an accountant, and you have no experience in medicine. You visit your primary care office for a routine checkup on a Wednesday afternoon to see how your blood pressure is coming along after starting a new medication.
MONTCO.Today

Plan to Raze Trees at a Villanova Estate Causes Environmentalists to Fervently Bark in Protest

Activists protest outside of Lower Merion School District's administration building every Friday afternoon. A century old arboretum on a Gilded-Age era estate is the battleground between preservationists, environmentalists, and Lower Merion School District. Activists say that the school district wants to fell hundreds of trees on Villanova’s Oakwell Estate to make room for auxiliary playing fields for Black Rock Middle School. Stacia Friedman got to the root of the controversy for Hidden City Phila.
VILLANOVA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy