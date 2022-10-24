Read full article on original website
Former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr appears in court for preliminary examination
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Seven months after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids, the former officer who killed him is appearing in court in person for the first time. Former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr is facing a second-degree murder charge, which carries...
Man pleaded with Patrick Lyoya to ‘stand down,’ but said officer always had control before killing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man testified he told Patrick Lyoya to stop resisting police but said the officer, Christopher Schurr, maintained control during the violent encounter before he shot Lyoya in the back of the head. Wayne Butler, 41, who is Black, like Lyoya, said that based on...
oceanacountypress.com
Intruder(s) attempt to enter safe during break-in.
Intruder(s) attempt to enter safe during break-in. WEARE TOWNSHIP — An intruder or intruders attempted to access a safe during a breaking and entering to a residence Monday, Oct. 24, in the 2300 block of West Madison Road, according to Lt. Shane Hasty of the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.
Black motorist says Rockford police ‘quota’ for traffic stops led to arrest, assault
KENT COUNTY, MI – A requirement that Rockford police officers average two traffic stops a shift could have factored into the stop of a Black motorist who contends he was falsely arrested and assaulted, a judge said. Thurman King, 57, was stopped March 20, 2019, in his Rockford neighborhood...
Man who recorded police shooting of Patrick Lyoya testifies that ‘something was wrong’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The man who videotaped Patrick Lyoya’s killing by a now-fired Grand Rapids police officer said Thursday, Oct. 27, that Lyoya pulled over because of car trouble. Soon, Aime Tuyishme said, he saw Lyoya and Officer Christopher Schurr struggling in a front yard.
State suspends license of home daycare near Holland
The owner and operator of a daycare home near Holland has had her license suspended by the state for physically punishing children.
Muskegon judicial candidate wants no-contact order with alleged victim lifted, records show
MUSKEGON, MI – A defense attorney is requesting a no-contact order be lifted between his client, Muskegon County judicial candidate Jason Kolkema, and the alleged victim. Prosecutors, citing police reports, argued against the request and pointed to Kolkema’s history of physical abuse as reasons for opposition. A district...
Fox17
Teen charged, arrested after fatal crash with gravel truck
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff arrested a teenager on Thursday for reckless driving in crash that happened last August. On August 17, one person was killed in a collision between a Jeep and a gravel truck in Georgetown Township, at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue.
Patrick Lyoya killed, police officer charged with murder: A timeline of key events in the case.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Nearly seven months ago, a traffic stop on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side turned deadly and thrust the community into the national discussion about policing of minority communities. Nine days later, police officials released bodycam and cellphone video showing the officer shoot Black motorist Patrick...
Court documents reveal new details in murder of Muskegon mother of 4
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Muskegon wife and mother in early October appeared in district court Tuesday. Investigators arrested 62-year-old Phillip Smith a day after responding to the scene near Laketon Avenue and Getty Street. First-responders found 30-year-old Ashley Ridge—a mother of four—dead...
Muskegon judicial candidate withdraws request to have contact with alleged victim
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon judicial candidate is no longer asking a judge for a bond modification to allow him to continue contacting the alleged victim, court records show. Jason Kolkema was set to appear for a motion hearing Wednesday, Oct. 26, regarding a no-contact order – filed by defense attorney Terry J. Nolan – between Kolkema and his alleged victim.
whtc.com
Allegan County Joins Ottawa County in Offering Free Property Fraud Alert Service
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26,. 2022) – Something that Ottawa County has had for 13 years has finally come to Allegan County. On October 3rd, the Allegan County Register of Deeds office began a free Property Fraud Protection Alert service to notify property owners whether someone is trying to take their land out from under them. County Clerk and Register of Deeds Bob Genetski explained in a recent appearance on “WHTC Talk of the Town:”
Allegan County childcare facility owner has license suspended
LARA claims the owner bit a 4-year-old to cause a bruise in response to that child biting another child.
Police officer’s court hearing in killing of Patrick Lyoya makes courthouse security a priority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Supporters for Patrick Lyoya and the police officer charged with killing him are expected inside the Kent County Courthouse this week for a key court hearing in the murder case. While security always is important inside of a courthouse for cases where emotions run high,...
Man drives U-Haul into Muskegon River, arrested for OUI
Deputies say they got a call on Tuesday from two fishermen, who told them that a U-Haul truck had crashed over the embankment and dropped into the Muskegon River near Elder and Pierce Road.
oceanacountypress.com
Shelby woman dies in US 10-31 crash
AMBER TOWNSHIP (Mason County) — Kathy Ann Owens, 70, of Shelby died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, as a result of a vehicle crash on US 10-31 in Mason County. Owens was the driver of a 2013 Ford Fusion, which had been eastbound on US 10-31 when she attempted to make a left turn into the Watsons Chrysler dealership parking lot, 3632 W. US 10-31. Owens turned into the path of a westbound 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Zachary Scott Martinsen, 29, of Ludington. Following the initial crash, Owens’s vehicle then left the roadway and struck two parked vehicles on display in the dealership lot.
WILX-TV
Lumber falls from truck in Kent County, killing driver
GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A 51-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday morning after a load of lumber fell from his trailer. The incident happened in Grandville, just southwest of Grand Rapids. According to the Grandville Police Department, the trailer was being unloaded at Standale Lumber on Franklin Street at about 11 a.m. when lumber fell and struck the driver.
GRPD: Man not cooperating in shooting investigation
Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Reed City Police Weekly Blotter 10/17-10/22
Officer was contacted by an individual requesting a police report for possible bank fraud. The man wanted to report money his ex-girlfriend had taken from his bank account over the last 4 years. He was advised since he was okay with it until they broke up, he would have to sue her in court since it was a civil matter.
whtc.com
Teen Slams Pickup Truck Into SUV in West Olive, Sending Two Seniors to Hospital
OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – An elderly couple from Holland was injured after a two-vehicle collision in West Olive on Wednesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, a 71-year-old woman was driving a SUV southbound on 120th Avenue near Van Buren Street shortly before 11 AM. As she was slowing down to turn left into a private drive, another southbound vehicle, a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Allendale man, attempted to pass and slammed into the SUV, pinning the woman and an 81-year-old male passenger.
