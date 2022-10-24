ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Era, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oceanacountypress.com

Intruder(s) attempt to enter safe during break-in.

Intruder(s) attempt to enter safe during break-in. WEARE TOWNSHIP — An intruder or intruders attempted to access a safe during a breaking and entering to a residence Monday, Oct. 24, in the 2300 block of West Madison Road, according to Lt. Shane Hasty of the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Teen charged, arrested after fatal crash with gravel truck

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff arrested a teenager on Thursday for reckless driving in crash that happened last August. On August 17, one person was killed in a collision between a Jeep and a gravel truck in Georgetown Township, at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue.
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
whtc.com

Allegan County Joins Ottawa County in Offering Free Property Fraud Alert Service

ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26,. 2022) – Something that Ottawa County has had for 13 years has finally come to Allegan County. On October 3rd, the Allegan County Register of Deeds office began a free Property Fraud Protection Alert service to notify property owners whether someone is trying to take their land out from under them. County Clerk and Register of Deeds Bob Genetski explained in a recent appearance on “WHTC Talk of the Town:”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Shelby woman dies in US 10-31 crash

AMBER TOWNSHIP (Mason County) — Kathy Ann Owens, 70, of Shelby died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, as a result of a vehicle crash on US 10-31 in Mason County. Owens was the driver of a 2013 Ford Fusion, which had been eastbound on US 10-31 when she attempted to make a left turn into the Watsons Chrysler dealership parking lot, 3632 W. US 10-31. Owens turned into the path of a westbound 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Zachary Scott Martinsen, 29, of Ludington. Following the initial crash, Owens’s vehicle then left the roadway and struck two parked vehicles on display in the dealership lot.
SHELBY, MI
WILX-TV

Lumber falls from truck in Kent County, killing driver

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A 51-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday morning after a load of lumber fell from his trailer. The incident happened in Grandville, just southwest of Grand Rapids. According to the Grandville Police Department, the trailer was being unloaded at Standale Lumber on Franklin Street at about 11 a.m. when lumber fell and struck the driver.
GRANDVILLE, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Reed City Police Weekly Blotter 10/17-10/22

Officer was contacted by an individual requesting a police report for possible bank fraud. The man wanted to report money his ex-girlfriend had taken from his bank account over the last 4 years. He was advised since he was okay with it until they broke up, he would have to sue her in court since it was a civil matter.
REED CITY, MI
whtc.com

Teen Slams Pickup Truck Into SUV in West Olive, Sending Two Seniors to Hospital

OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – An elderly couple from Holland was injured after a two-vehicle collision in West Olive on Wednesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, a 71-year-old woman was driving a SUV southbound on 120th Avenue near Van Buren Street shortly before 11 AM. As she was slowing down to turn left into a private drive, another southbound vehicle, a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Allendale man, attempted to pass and slammed into the SUV, pinning the woman and an 81-year-old male passenger.
WEST OLIVE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy