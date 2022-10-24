Read full article on original website
Related
Independent Florida Alligator
UF admissions extends deadline amid Hurricane Ian destruction
The UF admissions department released a statement online Tuesday afternoon extending the freshman application deadline to Nov. 7, as opposed to the traditional Nov. 1 deadline. The deadline was extended due to the impact of Hurricane Ian across Florida, according to the UF admissions website. The website also provides a...
The ‘real’ USC? Changing initials renews debate between South Carolina, Southern California
University of South Carolina and the University of Southern California disagree as to which school the acronym belongs to.
HBCU Stars of Texas: Quarterbacks Trazon Connley and Andrew Body
The State of Texas has two emerging HBCU stars at quarterback for Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University.
Texas Tech football great Patrick Mahomes returns to be Hall of Fame inductee
In the final month of its 2014 football season, Texas Tech turned over the quarterback job to 19-year-old freshman Patrick Mahomes. His coaches and teammates had seen Mahomes make some dazzling plays in practice, but then he ended the season throwing for a Big 12 freshman record 598 yards, including six touchdowns, in a loss to Baylor. ...
Comments / 0