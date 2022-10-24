ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Independent Florida Alligator

UF admissions extends deadline amid Hurricane Ian destruction

The UF admissions department released a statement online Tuesday afternoon extending the freshman application deadline to Nov. 7, as opposed to the traditional Nov. 1 deadline. The deadline was extended due to the impact of Hurricane Ian across Florida, according to the UF admissions website. The website also provides a...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy