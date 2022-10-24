Ohio Cross-Country Runner Killed In Woods During Post-Race Team Tradition

Photo: Getty Images

A Minerva High School junior was running a cooldown lap with his teammates in the woods after the Division II district meet in Cambridge on Saturday afternoon when a tragic accident occurred. According to NBC4 , the team had a post-race tradition in which they would find a tree and throw it into the creek after a meet. At this particular meet, the team attempted to fell a dying tree. As they pushed the tree over, it snapped and landed on junior runner, Owen Grubb .

Owen was critically injured when the tree fell on top of him. The Cambridge Fire Department quickly responded to the incident and drove him to a nearby hospital. NBC4 mentioned that Grubb was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital by helicopter where he later died as a result of injuries sustained from the tree. Minerva Local Schools superintendent Gary Chaddock told NBC4 that "mental health support" will be provided to teammates and students following the incident.

“This is a terrible time for his family, friends and loved ones, and we extend our deepest condolences to all who cared for him,” Chaddock shared, “We are all grieving the loss of Owen, who was a bright light in our high school and exceptional student-athlete. We are keeping our entire school community close in our hearts during this time.”

Chaddock also detailed that school officials will be working closely with family and friends to find a physical way to honor Owen's life at the school.