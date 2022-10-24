Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
14 Hysterical Things Parents Noticed On Their Kids' Toys That Made Them Laugh So Hard They Had To Sit Down
These parents were not expecting these "surprises."
Halloween warning: Kids you may get a candy bar that plays Doom
With Halloween less than a week away, parents everywhere are riddled with anxiety over what some stranger might put in a candy bar. The worst case has kids take a bite filled with a razor blade, needle, or broken glass. But there is hope. A cheeky warning. On a fun...
A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy
People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
intheknow.com
Toddler ‘sets dad straight’ in a hilarious phone call
This TikTok mom recorded her toddler daughter making a hilariously indignant, but totally nonsensical, phone call!. Brandy Janell (@brandyjanell4) is a TikToker and parent whose 18-month-old, Taj, has some serious attitude! Brandy loves sharing videos of the sassy toddler, including a recent video of Taj “talking” on the phone with her dad. In the hilarious video, Taj sounds truly outraged by the conversation she’s having. There’s only one catch—The toddler is speaking total nonsense!
Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
'You are living in sin!' Mississippi Methodist reverend refuses to baptize baby because her parents aren't wed and because grandma is also in unmarried relationship
A young couple in Mississippi wanted their new baby to be baptized at their church, but said the reverend sent them a letter refusing to perform the sacred ceremony because they were not married and 'living in sin.'. Kamri Mclendon, 18, and her boyfriend of two years, Tristan Mcphail, are...
Upworthy
He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
intheknow.com
Toddler has hilarious reaction when her mom speaks through her bedroom Ring camera
This toddler had the best reaction after her mom scolded her through the Ring camera monitor in her room, and the footage has viewers cracking up all over TikTok. I traumatized my daughter with her ring camera 👀☠️ #toddlersoftiktok #toddlermom #toddlertok #naptime #kidsoftiktok #ringcamera #ringcameracapture #ringcameracaptures #funnyvideos #funnykidsoftiktok #funnykids.
Teen babysitter fired for rearranging all the furniture in house instead of watching babies
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Courtney has three kids under the age of five, and all of them were born within the last five years. This means she went through pregnancies and infancies during the pandemic. She isolated herself from pretty much everyone for years because of this, and after a while she became very lonely and wanting for company.
intheknow.com
Mom refuses to give up when toddler has trouble pronouncing the word ‘scrunchie’
Watch this adorable toddler try to say the word “scrunchie” and get so excited when her mom finally understands her!. Feeling misunderstood can be difficult for anyone, and especially toddlers! TikTok parent @brandiadkins10 recently shared a video showing how frustrated her toddler gets when she doesn’t understand the word she’s trying to say—and how happy she is when her mom finally figures it out.
Mom Both Impressed and Confused When First Thing Toddler Asks For In the Morning Is His Yoga Mat
When you wake up (at the crack of dawn) with your toddler, you probably know exactly what to expect. They're gonna want breakfast, they might want to watch their favorite show, they might just want cuddles from Mom. But every once in awhile, they'll really come up with something that we totally didn't expect.
intheknow.com
Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language
This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
‘Heartless’ 19-Year-Old Forces Stepdad and Kids into Homelessness
Is it ever okay to send family members out onto the street?. There is nothing easy about experiencing the divorce of one’s parents. It leaves long-lasting childhood trauma, and significant mental health struggles in the worst of cases.
Someecards
6-year-old boy wreaks havoc at wedding, mom scolds guests for 'yelling' at him.
Child-free weddings often spark debate about whether or not couples are selfish for trying to avoid a tiny, screaming toddler throwing cake at their face and screeching during their vows for an event that nearly put them into debt... So, when a frustrated wedding guest decided to consult the delightfully...
Reddit Wants This Dad ‘Neutered’ After He Refuses to Give Up His Dog’s Room for His New Baby
Dogs mark their territory by peeing on their favorite tree. Apparently, men mark their territory by using their dog to assert dominance over the women and children of the family. At least, according to this one wild Reddit. This dad (who is apparently a full adult, although we haven’t seen much proof of that), refuses to give up his dog’s room for his newborn baby. Yeah, we’re scratching our heads, too.
Woman Living With Brother Slammed for Demanding Her Daughter Has a Bedroom
"Your sister has a lot of demands and opinions for someone who is accepting a big favor," one user said.
Mom Backed for Telling 'Picky' Teen Daughter She Can Cook Her Own Food
A mother has been defended for telling her "picky" teen daughter that she can make her own food if she doesn't like her cooking. Published on Reddit's r/AmITheA**hole forum, a woman under the anonymous username u/TAcookingdaughter4 shared her story for the "AITA" community to leave their opinions in the comment section.
