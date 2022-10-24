Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Phoenix
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
citysuntimes.com
Kierland Commons offers new fall festival
The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
phoenixmag.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Arizona Craft Beer Awards Ceremony
The inaugural Arizona Craft Beer Awards ceremony was held on Friday, October 21 at the Arizona Historical Society in Tempe. Our awards partner, the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, handed out gold, silver and bronze medals in 14 judged categories. More than 40 breweries submitted 150+ beers, which were blindly tasted and judged according to GABF guidelines on Saturday, September 17 by a panel of 30+ judges (professional brewers, home brewers, chefs, experienced beer judges and amateur beer judges made up the group).
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix New Times
Located in Historic Homes, These Phoenix Restaurants Offer a Glimpse of the Past
Before Phoenix was a large metropolitan city, it was filled with dirt roads, farmland, and provincial residences. Ranchers and their families moved to Arizona to start a new life and empty lots sold for minuscule dollar amounts. These early settlers laid the foundation for many local businesses, desert dwellers, and...
Chocolate Bash’s First Phoenix Franchisee Scouting Locations
Over the past month, California-based dessert company, Chocolate Bash has signed two franchisees; Manny Torres is hoping to secure a location soon.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
phoenixmag.com
Eddie Vedder, Green Day to Headline 2023 Innings Festival
Now in its fifth year, the signature event that unites the Valley’s collective love of sports and music will slide into Tempe Beach Park on February 25 and 26, 2023. The two-day festival produced by C3 Presents – the same team behind major music festivals like Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and Bonnaroo – first launched in 2018 to supplement Arizona’s spring training festivities, which already attract droves of out-of-towners during the Valley’s high season.
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is Now Open in Avondale, AZ
Ike’s in Avondale will have two sandwiches that are exclusive to this store
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
AZFamily
Dia de los Muertos celebrations gear up across the Valley this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, many cultures remember the lives of their ancestors and loved ones through various celebrations. Dia de los Muertos is Mexican holiday in which families gather to welcome back the souls of those they love. The celebration involves setting up honorific alters called “ofrendas,” taking part in family and community traditions, and a general party-like atmosphere with music, singing, dancing, and much more. The holiday is not Halloween, and instead falls on what’s also called All Souls’ Day.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix 2022: Top Spots to Find Food From Around the World
One of the riches of Phoenix is the Valley's collection of cultures and the amazing foods people create to share a taste of home. Whether you're looking for freshly made Korean tofu, rich and hearty Ethiopian stew, or a giant German pretzel, you can find it just a short drive away without leaving the Phoenix metropolitan area. Here are the best spots to try foods from all over the world right here in the Valley.
AZFamily
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:33...
Phoenix water sends usage reports to residents
Starting this month, Phoenix Water Services Dept. will begin mailing reports to customers who live in single-family homes.
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
fox10phoenix.com
Streak of light over Phoenix sky came from SpaceX launch
PHOENIX - We received many phone calls on the evening of Oct. 26 regarding a streak of light and cloud in the sky. As it turns out, the cloud came from a SpaceX launch. According to SpaceX's Twitter page, a Falcon 9 rocket was launching 53 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The launch also featured a landing of the Falcon 9's 1st stage on a drone shop called Of Course I Still Love You.
1 Arizona Bar Lands On List Of Best Wine Bars In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best wine bars in the country.
Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
Phoenix New Times
Breakfast Bitch to Open A Second Phoenix Restaurant as Owner Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison
The space that housed bar and restaurant Golden Margarita at Third and Roosevelt Streets in downtown Phoenix for almost two years will soon be home to a new restaurant — and more controversy. Following Golden Margarita's strife-laden closure in May, another restaurant wrapped in drama, Breakfast Bitch is moving...
HAWK signal installed at deadly intersection in Phoenix
Back in April, Dorothy Dale-Chambers and Joseph Gutierrez were struck by a car and killed at 32nd and Yale streets in Phoenix.
Comments / 0