Kierland Commons offers new fall festival

The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Photo Gallery: 2022 Arizona Craft Beer Awards Ceremony

The inaugural Arizona Craft Beer Awards ceremony was held on Friday, October 21 at the Arizona Historical Society in Tempe. Our awards partner, the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, handed out gold, silver and bronze medals in 14 judged categories. More than 40 breweries submitted 150+ beers, which were blindly tasted and judged according to GABF guidelines on Saturday, September 17 by a panel of 30+ judges (professional brewers, home brewers, chefs, experienced beer judges and amateur beer judges made up the group).
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Eddie Vedder, Green Day to Headline 2023 Innings Festival

Now in its fifth year, the signature event that unites the Valley’s collective love of sports and music will slide into Tempe Beach Park on February 25 and 26, 2023. The two-day festival produced by C3 Presents – the same team behind major music festivals like Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and Bonnaroo – first launched in 2018 to supplement Arizona’s spring training festivities, which already attract droves of out-of-towners during the Valley’s high season.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Dia de los Muertos celebrations gear up across the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, many cultures remember the lives of their ancestors and loved ones through various celebrations. Dia de los Muertos is Mexican holiday in which families gather to welcome back the souls of those they love. The celebration involves setting up honorific alters called “ofrendas,” taking part in family and community traditions, and a general party-like atmosphere with music, singing, dancing, and much more. The holiday is not Halloween, and instead falls on what’s also called All Souls’ Day.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best of Phoenix 2022: Top Spots to Find Food From Around the World

One of the riches of Phoenix is the Valley's collection of cultures and the amazing foods people create to share a taste of home. Whether you're looking for freshly made Korean tofu, rich and hearty Ethiopian stew, or a giant German pretzel, you can find it just a short drive away without leaving the Phoenix metropolitan area. Here are the best spots to try foods from all over the world right here in the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Streak of light over Phoenix sky came from SpaceX launch

PHOENIX - We received many phone calls on the evening of Oct. 26 regarding a streak of light and cloud in the sky. As it turns out, the cloud came from a SpaceX launch. According to SpaceX's Twitter page, a Falcon 9 rocket was launching 53 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The launch also featured a landing of the Falcon 9's 1st stage on a drone shop called Of Course I Still Love You.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

