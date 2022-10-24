ROCKLAND — A neighbor who responded to the intersection of Suffolk and Ocean streets, Oct. 27, didn’t witness the pickup truck striking the pedestrian; she came in response to the distraught screams of the driver. She didn’t know the woman who was now laying on the road. But she knelt down beside her and stayed with her, saying reassuring words regarding the fact that people were there to help her, that the ambulance would be there soon, that the police were on their way. Her words may have fallen on deaf ears, as the woman appeared unresponsive, and, in the eyes of the talking woman, likely already gone.

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 11 HOURS AGO