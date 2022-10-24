Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Deer Isle couple indicted on tax evasion charges
Ronald Oliver, 64, was indicted on four counts of intentional tax evasion and two counts of theft by deception. Sandy Oliver, 59, was indicted on three counts of intentional tax evasion and one count of theft by deception. The alleged violations dated from Feb. 21, 2017, through April 13, 2020,...
wabi.tv
Rockland woman fatally struck by a truck
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed this morning after she was hit by a pick-up in Rockland. It happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets. Police say 70-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland was laying in the road next to a crosswalk when emergency...
penbaypilot.com
Bernard Young, notice
LINCOLNVILLE — Bernard Young, 87 of Lincolnville, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He is survived by a loving family, including his wife, Rachel. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Lamont’s Riverside Farm, 1430 Moody Mountain Road in Searsmont.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,964 calls for service. Roy A. Benner, 67, of Bristol was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Operating under the Influence, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, for an accident, which occurred in August, on Biscay Road, Bremen.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Oct. 10-21. David Atwood, 53, of Rockport, burning prohibited material in Rockport June 13, 2022, $100 fine. Colby Beverage, 18, of Vinalhaven, minor consuming liquor on Vinalhaven July 10, 2022, $150 fine. Raymond Bowman, 55, of...
Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
colbyecho.news
Waterville landlords concerned about proposed ordinances
On Oct. 18, the Waterville City Council held its weekly meeting to discuss matters of importance to the city. One point of contention was the proposed rental registration ordinance. This ordinance requires more comprehensive documentation of the housing in Waterville. This includes the contact information of landlords, the number of...
18-Year-Old Arrested in Connection With Central Maine Shooing, Drug Charges
An 18-year-old Maine man has been taken into custody in relation to a shooting that happened in Central Maine in early October. According to WGME 13, there were shots fired back on October 7th on Whitney Street in Auburn. Police say that the shots were fired into a building. WGME...
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
penbaypilot.com
Frances E. (Dickey) Twitchell, notice
CAMDEN — Frances Elaine (Dickey) Twitchell, 73, wife of Allen W. Twitchell, died on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. A complete obituary will be published later. The funeral service followed by a reception, will be held Friday, November 4, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints, 100 Old County Road, Rockport.
wabi.tv
Greater Joy duck on the loose
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Greater Joy is on the loose!. On Monday, we told you about the familiar giant duck that showed up again in Belfast harbor this weekend. Well Thursday morning it was seen floating away from the harbor. The harbor master was unable to catch it so Greater...
penbaypilot.com
Arthur D. ‘Art’ Henry, notice
THOMASTON — Arthur D. ‘Art’ Henry, 97, longtime owner and operator of Henry Crane Service, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Sussman Hospice House in. Rockport. At Mr. Henry’s request, his family will remember his life privately. A...
penbaypilot.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup in Rockland
ROCKLAND — A neighbor who responded to the intersection of Suffolk and Ocean streets, Oct. 27, didn’t witness the pickup truck striking the pedestrian; she came in response to the distraught screams of the driver. She didn’t know the woman who was now laying on the road. But she knelt down beside her and stayed with her, saying reassuring words regarding the fact that people were there to help her, that the ambulance would be there soon, that the police were on their way. Her words may have fallen on deaf ears, as the woman appeared unresponsive, and, in the eyes of the talking woman, likely already gone.
penbaypilot.com
Adam Lachman would be my first choice for Rockland City Council.
As colleague of Adam Lachman’s on the staff of Senator King, I can think of no better candidate for the Rockland City Council than Adam. Adam has been the driver of statewide efforts supporting the forest and seafood economies, leading to industry growth and innovation for the future. Adam...
penbaypilot.com
Oct. 26 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Join me in voting for Adam Lachman for Rockland City Council
Please join me in voting for Adam Lachman for Rockland City Council this November 8. I was born in Rockland, grew up in the Midcoast, raised my family here, and work in the local community as a nurse. I trust Adam's values and dedication to our city, and feel confident...
penbaypilot.com
Vicki Doudera’s experience, concern for District 41 residents, interpersonal skills are strong combination of assets
My wife and I will be voting for Vicki Doudera on November 8 to represent District 41 (Camden and Rockport) in Augusta and this is why:. We’ve spent our professional lives working to protect public health and the environment. We are aware of the challenges facing public servants when they work to balance the range of interests in these areas. Running for her third two-year term, we believe Vicki is up to this task. During her first two terms, she has been a leader both locally and at the State level in advancing meaningful environmental initiatives that also support sustainable economic development.
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance Team
The city of Bangor, Maine recently gave the Bangor Police Department $285,000 in its annual budget to fund the Bangor Community Assistance team. This team will consist of four mental health workers. The idea behind the team is to minimize interactions between those experiencing a mental health crisis and members of law enforcement.
penbaypilot.com
Re-elect Paige Zeigler to the State House
Every Saturday for the last two winters I've watched Paige Zeigler hover over a splitter, or doggedly push a very full wheelbarrow, in order to help stock Waldo County's free wood pantry. I've also had the pleasure of pounding nails with him, having him sincerely listen to my concerns and...
