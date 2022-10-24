While we’ve seen various eVTOL concepts beginning to take form with relatively near-term target dates for real-world application, Samson Sky‘s Switchblade stands out as a unique concept thanks to its compact, classic design which appears in bright red. The Switchblade is able to transform from a road-legal car to a full-fledged miniature aircraft in just three minutes and as the name suggests, its wings and tail are collapsible, allowing the vehicle to fit in regular garages.

3 HOURS AGO