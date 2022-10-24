Read full article on original website
Related
generalaviationnews.com
Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control
The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
NTSB issues ‘urgent’ safety inspection for type of floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued an "urgent aviation safety recommendation" Thursday upon its findings in the ongoing investigation into the floatplane crash that killed 10 people off Whidbey Island in September. The NTSB said earlier this week that a lock that helps an aircraft control its pitch was...
USAF F-35 crashes and explodes into flames at end of runway near Salt Lake City base after the pilot ejected from the $80million fighter jet
An $80 million fighter jet crashed shortly after takeoff in Utah, bursting into flames after the pilot ejected. The 388th Fighter Wing confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday the accident, and said emergency crews were responding. 'An F-35 from the 388th crashed at the north end of the runway. Pilot...
F-16 ‘Headbutted’ Wayward Cessna Three Times During Presidential Air Defense Mission
U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Michael CowleyRadio chatter reveals the lengths an F-16 pilot went to in order to get the attention of a Cessna that strayed into restricted airspace.
Pilot has been safely recovered after ejecting from an F-35 crash at an Air Force Base in Utah
A pilot has been safely recovered after an F-35 combat aircraft crashed at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden, Utah, Wednesday, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.
maritime-executive.com
Another Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle Flips in the Surf Zone
A new U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) flipped over in surf during an exercise at Camp Pendleton, California last week, adding to the list of recent incidents with the service's amphibious vehicles. Due to a "reported mechanical malfunction," the ACV tipped over in the surf zone during a...
F-35 crashes, explodes on runway in Utah, pilot safely ejects
An Air Force F-35 jet crashed and exploded on a Utah runway following the safe ejection of the pilot.
hypebeast.com
'Switchblade' Tranforms From Road-Legal Car to Plane in Under 3 Minutes
While we’ve seen various eVTOL concepts beginning to take form with relatively near-term target dates for real-world application, Samson Sky‘s Switchblade stands out as a unique concept thanks to its compact, classic design which appears in bright red. The Switchblade is able to transform from a road-legal car to a full-fledged miniature aircraft in just three minutes and as the name suggests, its wings and tail are collapsible, allowing the vehicle to fit in regular garages.
techeblog.com
Pilot’s Action Camera Captures Ejection from Sukhoi Fighter Jet Moments Before Crashing
A pilot managed to capture harrowing footage of their ejection from a Sukhoi Su-25SM fighter jet after being shot down with a helmet-mounted action camera. After safely doing so, we see the aircraft crash into a field and explode into a ball of flames. This subsonic, single-seat, twin-engine jet aircraft was developed in the Soviet Union by Sukhoi to provide close air support for Soviet Ground Forces.
dronedj.com
AgEagle’s eBee drones gain FAA consent to fly over people without waiver
In a huge milestone for the US commercial drone industry, the AgEagle Aerial Systems eBee drone series has secured FAA certification for flying over people or moving vehicles without any additional waivers. The eBee X series of fixed-wing drones include the eBee X, eBee GEO, and eBee TAC. As of...
Comments / 0