Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control

The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
Another Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle Flips in the Surf Zone

A new U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) flipped over in surf during an exercise at Camp Pendleton, California last week, adding to the list of recent incidents with the service's amphibious vehicles. Due to a "reported mechanical malfunction," the ACV tipped over in the surf zone during a...
'Switchblade' Tranforms From Road-Legal Car to Plane in Under 3 Minutes

While we’ve seen various eVTOL concepts beginning to take form with relatively near-term target dates for real-world application, Samson Sky‘s Switchblade stands out as a unique concept thanks to its compact, classic design which appears in bright red. The Switchblade is able to transform from a road-legal car to a full-fledged miniature aircraft in just three minutes and as the name suggests, its wings and tail are collapsible, allowing the vehicle to fit in regular garages.
Pilot’s Action Camera Captures Ejection from Sukhoi Fighter Jet Moments Before Crashing

A pilot managed to capture harrowing footage of their ejection from a Sukhoi Su-25SM fighter jet after being shot down with a helmet-mounted action camera. After safely doing so, we see the aircraft crash into a field and explode into a ball of flames. This subsonic, single-seat, twin-engine jet aircraft was developed in the Soviet Union by Sukhoi to provide close air support for Soviet Ground Forces.
AgEagle’s eBee drones gain FAA consent to fly over people without waiver

In a huge milestone for the US commercial drone industry, the AgEagle Aerial Systems eBee drone series has secured FAA certification for flying over people or moving vehicles without any additional waivers. The eBee X series of fixed-wing drones include the eBee X, eBee GEO, and eBee TAC. As of...

