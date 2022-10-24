Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Watch The Rock Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Ava Raine Make Her WWE Debut
WWE NXT's Schism teased they would finally reveal their new member this week, and now the time is finally here. For the past few weeks a mysterious person in a red robe and a mask has been sighted in the crowd or nearby when Schism is in the ring, and after a bevy of teases, tonight they revealed the person's identity. Some had theories, but I'm pretty sure few people had Simone Johnson, aka Dwayne The Rock Johnson's daughter and WWE's Ava Raine, on their theory lists. Raine made her WWE TV debut tonight as the fourth member of Schism, and it seems like the momentum for the group just picked up even more. You can watch the full debut of Raine in the clip below.
