Read full article on original website
Related
Need an Idea? This Is Colorado’s Favorite Halloween Costume
Halloween is rapidly approaching — do you have your costume ready yet?. If not, don't freak out. You could panic-buy some cat ears or attempt to turn an old sheet into a ghost...or you could take some inspiration from the masses. Bookies.com recently did a deep dive into the...
Ghosts are Believed to Haunt the Halls of These Colorado Schools
There are 1,867 schools in Colorado, filled with the faces of students eager to learn and hard-working faculty ready to teach – but in several of these educational institutions, remain the souls of some that have never quite moved on. These places may appear to be seemingly innocent from...
What?! People In Wyoming Used To Ride Elk
Now, that is something that I didn't know. I mean, elk aren't really the nicest of animals or any that I would assume anyone would try and tame. I guess if you were in a pinch in 1883 and didn't have a horse, but had the gumption to tame an elk, have at it.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Only Cage-Free Eggs Will Be Sold in Colorado Thanks to New Law
Animal welfare is a priority in Colorado and the state has passed its own sort of bird bill of rights. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, starting January 1, 2023, farmers and business owners must begin a transition to cage-free hen housing. What Are Cage-Free Eggs?. Typically hens laying...
Sorry, Colorado Natives — People Aren’t Going to Stop Moving to Denver
Don't get me wrong — many Colorado residents, even natives, welcome newcomers to the Centennial State. However, some Colorado natives have a reputation for being anti-transplant. If that's you, then I have some bad news. Despite reports of a "mass exodus" in Denver, people are still moving to the...
Rustic Airbnb Cabin Is Unique and Tranquil Colorado Getaway
If the idea of relaxing in a beautiful mountain cabin is appealing to you, take a look at the fabulous Airbnb cabin. There is so much to like about this gorgeous mountain cabin, just northwest of Colorado Springs. If you are looking for a comfortable and cozy place to get away for a few days, you'll want to take a close look at this unique and tranquil getaway.
Love Pumpkin Spice? Colorado May Not Be the Place for You
The website Lawnstarter.com has conducted a study that fans of all things pumpkin may not appreciate. That is, unless you live some place like Portland or Los Angeles. In advance of National Pumpkin Day coming up October 26th, they compared 200 of the biggest cities in the U.S., based on seven "pumpkin friendly" traits, "including cities with easy access to pumpkin patches, pumpkin treats and beverages, and pumpkin-related events."
25 of the Weirdest + Most Interesting Colorado Houses We Found on Zillow
When I was a kid, I used to scoff at my parents for looking at houses. I wondered: "How could anyone have fun discussing window trim and carpet textures?!" Now that I've (somewhat) matured, I understand their hobby. I, too, enjoy perusing homes for sale in Colorado. Some of the houses on the market are questionable — but that's what makes looking at them so much fun.
Are Colorado Quarters Worth More than New Quarters?
If you go to the store with, say, a rare quarter, you'll get to spend 25 cents. However, it goes without saying that some coins appreciate in value and can certainly be worth more than it says on the front of them. You probably remember the state-specific United States quarters...
Luva Dad Hosts Daddy Daughter Dance for Fathers with Cancer in Colorado
Luva Dad wants to invite you to their 9th annual Daddy Daughter Dance at Dreams and Dragonflies Event Center on December 4th. All the money raised from this fun-filled dance will go to fathers with cancer in Colorado. "Tuned In to NoCo" got to speak with the Founder of Luva...
Beware of the 12 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado
Welcome to colorful Colorado. Home to some of the most beautiful landscapes on earth, and home to some of the most captivating wildlife. Not every state gets to enjoy seeing elk, moose, or black bears, but living with these animals means staying aware when you head out to explore. Exploring...
Behold the Bighorns of Colorado’s Waterton Canyon
Colorado's Waterton Canyon is a beautiful place for hiking, biking, horseback riding, fishing in the South Platte River, or just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. The scenic canyon is home to all kinds of wildlife too, and encountering them makes for an especially exciting visit for outdoor enthusiasts. Animals such as black bears, beavers, deer, and eagles are often seen in Waterton Canyon, but it's the bighorn sheep that really make their presence known.
Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns
Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as...
Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado
A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heart warming thanks to some pretty awesome woman in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault.
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
Weather Map Shows Where to Move in Colorado to Best Avoid Winter This Year
One thing about living in Colorado, you do get to see all four seasons. On the "plus" side, you get fall colors, the great outdoors, and fresh mountain air. On the "minus" side, you get winter. Sure, many Coloradans absolutely enjoy winters here. They get exuberant about sleeping with the...
Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open
The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
This Rustic Colorado Hotel Lands on List of Best Places for a ‘Mini-Moon’
Have you heard the term, "minimoon?" If not, you probably have not heard of this great spot to have one in Colorado, either. Need a getaway to get back to where you started?. You won't be seeing any mini, yellow henchmen, Minions, on your getaway into the Colorado mountains, but you will find relaxation, luxury and a cool saloon.
Colorado Has a Crazy Computer Lab Full of Retro Electronics
If you went to school in the 1980s and 1990s, even the early 2000s, you definitely remember computers being much different than they are nowadays. My earliest memories of playing on computers were at Eagle Valley Elementary School where we had old Apple computers with black and green screens, no mice, and we'd play Oregon Trail or some kind of typing games.
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0