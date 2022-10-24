ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wwnytv.com

Police seek help searching for attempted robbery suspect

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police are searching for a man who tried to rob a Jefferson County gas station with a knife. Officials say the masked man attempted to rob the 7-Eleven on State Route 12 in the Town of Pamelia. These surveillance photos...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wwnytv.com

Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of evading police and crashing a stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving. St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 37-year-old Ian Johns Sr. was driving the stolen vehicle when they tried to pull him over on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
CANTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Say New York State Man Threatened to Shoot Employees Over Toilet Paper

Toilet paper became one of the nation's most coveted items during COVID, as supply shortages and bulk purchasing left aisles practically empty. However, one New York state man, who police say was "dissatisfied' over a toilet paper purchase, took matters into his own hands. We're not sure who squeezed his roll the wrong way, though officials believe alcohol played a role.
GENEVA, NY
wwnytv.com

The tale of the gruesome trunk murder of Paddy Hill

HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - In 1908, the small town of Hounsfield became home to one of the most gruesome murders of the time. And it all starts with identity theft. The story starts when Mary Farmer went into Watertown to a lawyer’s office and claimed she was Sarah Brennan, who was her landlady at the time,” Jefferson County historian Toni Engleman said. “She said she wanted to deed the property to Mary Farmer, which was her.”
NEW YORK STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Woman Scammed Online By Man Using Clever Tactic

A South Carolina woman scammed online by a man pretending to be her former classmate lost a large sum of money. The incident began in December 2020 when the two met online. He told her they attended the same high school, and they started talking online and texting. In March of the following year, the scammer told the woman he was hospitalized after a car crash. And, that’s when he asked for money. In total, the South Carolina woman scammed, lost $93,000. She sent the money in a variety of forms, including bank transfers and gift cards. She went to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in September to file a report about the scammer.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
wwnytv.com

Lewis County officials: drunk tractor trailer driver blew a .38

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned in Lewis County last week allegedly had a blood alcohol content nearly 10 times the legal limit. The county sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Jose Sevilla failed sobriety tests after his rig went off State Route...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
westkentuckystar.com

Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County

Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Shore News Network

New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge

NEW YORK, NY – A New York State Trooper was rear-ended while parked on the shoulder of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly Tappan Zee) between New York and New Jersey. The New York State Police said the officer was inside his vehicle and running stationary radar when he was hit from behind by an inattentive driver. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. “Incidents like this are happening far too often to many people,” the NYSP said. “Last night, it was one of our own. One of our Troopers was The post New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

