Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Police seek help searching for attempted robbery suspect
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police are searching for a man who tried to rob a Jefferson County gas station with a knife. Officials say the masked man attempted to rob the 7-Eleven on State Route 12 in the Town of Pamelia. These surveillance photos...
Town of Chenango man who stabbed teen appears in court
The Chenango County man accused of terrorizing some teenagers in a local road rage attack appeared in Broome County Court today.
mynbc5.com
Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of evading police and crashing a stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving. St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 37-year-old Ian Johns Sr. was driving the stolen vehicle when they tried to pull him over on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
Police Say New York State Man Threatened to Shoot Employees Over Toilet Paper
Toilet paper became one of the nation's most coveted items during COVID, as supply shortages and bulk purchasing left aisles practically empty. However, one New York state man, who police say was "dissatisfied' over a toilet paper purchase, took matters into his own hands. We're not sure who squeezed his roll the wrong way, though officials believe alcohol played a role.
New York State Police Investigate Huge Crash That Involved 20 Vehicles in Lower Hudson Valley
The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.
wwnytv.com
The tale of the gruesome trunk murder of Paddy Hill
HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - In 1908, the small town of Hounsfield became home to one of the most gruesome murders of the time. And it all starts with identity theft. The story starts when Mary Farmer went into Watertown to a lawyer’s office and claimed she was Sarah Brennan, who was her landlady at the time,” Jefferson County historian Toni Engleman said. “She said she wanted to deed the property to Mary Farmer, which was her.”
informnny.com
Croghan man arrested in connection to criminal mischief incidents in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Croghan man was arrested on charges related to two criminal mischief incidents last week in Croghan and New Bremen, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan M. Noftsier, 28, was allegedly involved in two incidents that occurred...
New York State Woman Leads Police on Wild Chase in Stolen Landscaping Truck
Anyone spot a missing company vehicle? Police say a New York state woman lead offcials on a chase that covered both sides of the Thruway Sunday afternoon. The pursuit would lead through multiple counties, and eventually involve authorities using a tire deflation device to stop the truck, that had been allegedly stolen from a local landscaping company the day before.
WESH
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Central Florida school
DELTONA, Fla. — A teenage boy was arrested after officials said he brought a gun to his middle school. According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, the 13-year-old faces a charge of possession of a weapon on school property. Officials said the boy asked a classmate if he "wanted to...
wwnytv.com
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a southern Indiana field. According to WAVE, police have one person in custody in connection to his death and the second suspect, the child’s mother, remains at large.
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Woman Scammed Online By Man Using Clever Tactic
A South Carolina woman scammed online by a man pretending to be her former classmate lost a large sum of money. The incident began in December 2020 when the two met online. He told her they attended the same high school, and they started talking online and texting. In March of the following year, the scammer told the woman he was hospitalized after a car crash. And, that’s when he asked for money. In total, the South Carolina woman scammed, lost $93,000. She sent the money in a variety of forms, including bank transfers and gift cards. She went to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in September to file a report about the scammer.
wwnytv.com
Lewis County officials: drunk tractor trailer driver blew a .38
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned in Lewis County last week allegedly had a blood alcohol content nearly 10 times the legal limit. The county sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Jose Sevilla failed sobriety tests after his rig went off State Route...
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
An alert if you use PNC Bank: There is growing concern for widespread ATM fraud in NJ. Here’s why.
An alert if you use PNC Bank -- there is a growing concern for widespread ATM fraud in New Jersey.
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge
NEW YORK, NY – A New York State Trooper was rear-ended while parked on the shoulder of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly Tappan Zee) between New York and New Jersey. The New York State Police said the officer was inside his vehicle and running stationary radar when he was hit from behind by an inattentive driver. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. “Incidents like this are happening far too often to many people,” the NYSP said. “Last night, it was one of our own. One of our Troopers was The post New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York State Man Charged With DWI After Wrong-Way Crash on I-87
One of the most terrifying things you imagine while driving is another motorist coming at you the wrong way. This is exactly what officials say happened early Sunday morning, when a New York state man traveling the wrong way hit a tractor-trailer. Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash that happened on I-87.
Benton Co. fugitive accused of husband’s murder taken into custody in Indiana
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
Comments / 0