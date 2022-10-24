WALLACE — County seat, Center of the Universe, and now the capital of Idaho. The list of Wallace’s titles seems to have no bounds. The historic Shoshone County town was the latest in the state to be selected by Gov. Brad Little’s Office to host the long running “Capital for a Day” program. Every month, the governor, along with numerous members of his cabinet, visits a rural community in Idaho to provide residents with the opportunity to address their issues for an entire day.

