Read full article on original website
Related
Woman stabbed at Coeur d’Alene hotel, suspect arrested
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man suspected of stabbing a woman at a Coeur d’Alene motel is now in custody. On Thursday at around 5 p.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Coeur d’Alene Police Department responded to a call from a woman who said she was stabbed by a man at the Lake Drive Motel. Police say the man...
Post Falls teenager could spend 10 years in prison for dealing fentanyl pills at school
POST FALLS, Idaho — On June 2, 2022, police and paramedics raced to Post Falls High School. They found a student in the school's weight room unconscious and barely breathing, showing signs of an opioid overdose. That student was revived after two doses of Narcan and police determined the...
Teen sentenced for selling fentanyl to Post Falls HS student who later overdosed
KOOTENAI CO., Idaho. — A local teenager could spend up to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a Post Falls student who then overdosed. Randy Ter Maaten, 17, was convicted of delivering a controlled substance on school grounds. The student he sold the drugs to then overdosed at Post Falls High School on June 2, 2022. Officers used...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
GoFundMe Established for Family Affected by Tragic Logging Accident Near Idaho/Washington Border
LACLEDE, ID - A GoFundMe account has been established for a north Idaho family affected by a tragic logging accident that left a six-year-old child dead and another man hospitalized with extensive injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on October 15 near the Idaho/Washington border. According to the GoFundMe page, the...
Shoshone News Press
Wallace hosts Gov. Little’s ‘Capital for a Day’ event
WALLACE — County seat, Center of the Universe, and now the capital of Idaho. The list of Wallace’s titles seems to have no bounds. The historic Shoshone County town was the latest in the state to be selected by Gov. Brad Little’s Office to host the long running “Capital for a Day” program. Every month, the governor, along with numerous members of his cabinet, visits a rural community in Idaho to provide residents with the opportunity to address their issues for an entire day.
KHQ Right Now
New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Shoshone News Press
Grand opening at Grocery Outlet
SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
Student assaults staff member at East Valley High School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An East Valley High School student is facing charges for assaulting a staff member on Wednesday. Superintendent Brian Talbott said that aside from being shocked, the staff member is doing okay. He could not confirm what prompted the assault but said the investigation is now in the hands of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. COPYRIGHT...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘They’re only giving us 90 days in the middle of winter:’ Small Rathdrum community facing eviction
RATHDRUM, Idaho. – In the rural and quiet town of Rathdrum, the Mountain View Home Community is facing possible eviction during the coldest months of the year. “It’s a hell of a way to enter winter,” Resident Roger Gee said. Gee has lived in the mobile home...
Missing person in Bonner County found
SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley teenager stabbed on Centennial Trail
The Spokane County Sheriffs deputies are searching for a person who stabbed a Spokane Valley teenager. Right now, that teen is in the hospital in critical condition.
Shoshone News Press
George Edward White, 86
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, George Edward White, 86, of Kingston, Idaho, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Oct. 25, 2022, at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg, Idaho. He was born April 24, 1936, in Kellogg. George was the son of Guy and Laura (Marshall) White.
Teen stabbed in Spokane Valley remains in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The teenage boy stabbed in Spokane Valley on Tuesday remains in the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said two boys were shooting a pellet gun on E. Indiana near the Centennial Trail. One walked away into the trees and suddenly heard the victim yell. He told deputies when he looked back, he...
Sandpoint Reader
Candidate interview for District 1 Idaho Senate race: Steve Johnson
Editor’s note: The Sandpoint Reader usually publishes a candidate questionnaire before the primary and general elections, but since there is only one contested race in our district this year, the Reader reached out to District 1 Idaho Senate candidates Scott Herndon (Republican), and Steve Johnson (who is running as an independent write-in) with a request for an interview for the Oct. 27 edition of the Reader. Unfortunately, Herndon’s campaign declined to participate in an open interview format.
Suspect stabbed during Post Falls home break-in
POST FALLS, Idaho — A person who broke into a Post Falls home was stabbed by somebody living there, according to police. A caller told Post Falls Police someone broke into their home at S. Cedar Street and Maplewood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. The caller said there was a physical altercation and the person breaking in was known...
Burger Dock opening new location in downtown Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — One of the best burger joints in Sandpoint is coming to Coeur d’Alene. The Burger Dock is opening a new location in downtown Coeur d’Alene on North Fourth Street and Lakeside Avenue. The grand opening of the location is on October 27. During its Grand Opening Weekend Extravaganza from October 27-30, you can win some cool...
Shoshone News Press
Thaw out with 'Guys on Ice'
WALLACE — Get ready for some good times in da shanty. Very few things will have you laughing out of your seat the way that the Sixth Street Melodrama’s November production of "Guys on Ice" will. Written by Fred Alley, but directed by local theater veteran Cherri Bartle...
Spokane Valley redesigning Sullivan Road Interchange at Trent Avenue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you are traveling in Spokane Valley, you might see some changes to your commute. Spokane Valley is redesigning the Sullivan Road interchange at Trent Avenue near SR 290. The project would replace the Sullivan Road bridge over Trent Avenue and the bridge next to it, which is over the BNSF Railroad track. Spokane Valley has...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley lead police to arrest a man wanted for a misdemeanor warrant
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man died after his motorcycle crashed at Sprague Avenue and Barker Road early Tuesday morning,. Spokane Valley deputies and Spokane Valley Firefighters responded to a crash at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a man unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
'It just sounded like an eagle crying': Hayden Lake residents concerned after tree with a bald eagle's nest was removed
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — The removal of a tree on private property near Hayden Lake last week left neighbors concerned because the tree contained a bald eagle's nest, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “That's where the nest used to be,” said Pat Volkar, a...
Comments / 0