Kellogg, ID

Shoshone News Press

Wallace hosts Gov. Little’s ‘Capital for a Day’ event

WALLACE — County seat, Center of the Universe, and now the capital of Idaho. The list of Wallace’s titles seems to have no bounds. The historic Shoshone County town was the latest in the state to be selected by Gov. Brad Little’s Office to host the long running “Capital for a Day” program. Every month, the governor, along with numerous members of his cabinet, visits a rural community in Idaho to provide residents with the opportunity to address their issues for an entire day.
IDAHO STATE
KHQ Right Now

New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

Grand opening at Grocery Outlet

SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
SMELTERVILLE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Student assaults staff member at East Valley High School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An East Valley High School student is facing charges for assaulting a staff member on Wednesday. Superintendent Brian Talbott said that aside from being shocked, the staff member is doing okay. He could not confirm what prompted the assault but said the investigation is now in the hands of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.   COPYRIGHT...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing person in Bonner County found

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Shoshone News Press

George Edward White, 86

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, George Edward White, 86, of Kingston, Idaho, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Oct. 25, 2022, at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg, Idaho. He was born April 24, 1936, in Kellogg. George was the son of Guy and Laura (Marshall) White.
KELLOGG, ID
Sandpoint Reader

Candidate interview for District 1 Idaho Senate race: Steve Johnson

Editor’s note: The Sandpoint Reader usually publishes a candidate questionnaire before the primary and general elections, but since there is only one contested race in our district this year, the Reader reached out to District 1 Idaho Senate candidates Scott Herndon (Republican), and Steve Johnson (who is running as an independent write-in) with a request for an interview for the Oct. 27 edition of the Reader. Unfortunately, Herndon’s campaign declined to participate in an open interview format.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspect stabbed during Post Falls home break-in

POST FALLS, Idaho — A person who broke into a Post Falls home was stabbed by somebody living there, according to police. A caller told Post Falls Police someone broke into their home at S. Cedar Street and Maplewood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. The caller said there was a physical altercation and the person breaking in was known...
POST FALLS, ID
Shoshone News Press

Thaw out with 'Guys on Ice'

WALLACE — Get ready for some good times in da shanty. Very few things will have you laughing out of your seat the way that the Sixth Street Melodrama’s November production of "Guys on Ice" will. Written by Fred Alley, but directed by local theater veteran Cherri Bartle...
WALLACE, ID

