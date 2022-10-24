ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obama, Biden to campaign for Fetterman in Pennsylvania

By Hanna Trudo, Al Weaver
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman is expected to get a boost from President Biden and former President Obama just two weeks from the midterms.

A senior Pennsylvania Democrat told The Hill Biden and Obama will stump for Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro on Nov. 5.

Axios was the first to report on the visits.

Fetterman is competing against Republican nominee Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor, in a Senate race that’s tightened recently and will play an influential role in the power balance of the upper chamber.

How to watch: The local stations and websites that will show the Fetterman-Oz Pennsylvania Senate debate live

A CNN poll released on Monday shows Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, with the edge, earning 51 percent of support among likely voters surveyed to Oz’s 45 percent.

Updated at 6:34 p.m.

Gary Glass
3d ago

So Biden and his Buddy The FIRST BRIGHT Articulate and Clean African American. (as Joe put it) Are trying to Prop up Fraudderman. 🤣

David McElwee
2d ago

Racist Democrat Fetterman is the only Senate candidate to point a loaded shotgun at an innocent Black joggers chest.! Fetterman also defaced a black owned business sign. He also did not pay his taxes for 12 years and lived off the doll of his parents . Typical Democratic candidate

Clinton Freed
3d ago

These elections are pathetic. If it's not elderly candidates it's who can bash the other worse. I don't see either senator wannabe better than the other.

