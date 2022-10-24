Read full article on original website
KEYT
IRS hires 4,000 customer service workers ahead of tax season
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS has hired an additional 4,000 customer service representatives who are being trained to answer taxpayer questions during the 2023 tax filing season. It’s part of the new hiring made possible when Congress gave the agency an $80 billion boost through its flagship climate and health care law signed this summer. It is meant to rebuild an agency that hadn’t seen additional funding in decades. The IRS is still working out how it will spend the extra $80 billion, but has emphasized that resources will be focused on improving customer service and scrutiny of high-income earners.
KEYT
Credit Suisse unveils ‘radical’ strategy as 3Q loss hits $4B
GENEVA (AP) — Swiss bank Credit Suisse has unveiled a “radical strategy” meant to overcome recent troubles that have dented its reputation. The Zurich-based bank announced Thursday plans to cut costs, lower staff counts and reduce risk as it reported a 4-billion Swiss franc (dollar) loss in the third quarter. It also said it will revive the CS First Boston investment bank brand. New CEO Ulrich Koerner said it was a “historical moment” for Credit Suisse as he acknowledged a “disappointing” recent performance at a time of market and macroeconomic uncertainty. Chairman Axel Lehmann said the bank had become “unfocused,” and its board had assessed its future direction.
KEYT
At retrial, jurors weigh ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud claims
NEW YORK (AP) — For a second time this year, jurors get a chance to decide if a Colorado businessman helped turn an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border into a cash cow for its creators. Prosecutors say fraud was in the game plan from the start for Timothy Shea and three others, including ex-President Donald Trump’s onetime adviser Steve Bannon. But a lawyer for Shea told jurors in closing arguments Thursday that his client did nothing wrong in the online appeal for money that caused thousands of donors to contribute $25 million. A prosecutor insisted that the organizers were thinking about how to line their pockets even before they began collecting money in 2019.
KEYT
Amazon posts weaker-than-expected 3Q revenue, stock tumbles
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has reported that it returned to profitability after two consecutive quarters of losses this year. But its stock tumbled due to weaker-than-expected revenue as well as the company’s disappointing projections for the current quarter. Amazon reported revenue of $127.1 billion, less than the $127.4 billion analysts surveyed by FactSet had predicted. The company expects revenue for the fourth quarter to be between $140 billion and $148 billion, a growth of 2% and 8% compared with the fourth quarter of last year. Amazon said it anticipates an unfavorable impact from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.
KEYT
India ruling party official to sue critical news website
NEW DELHI (AP) — An official from India’s ruling party says he will sue an independent local news website after it reported in a now-retracted story that Meta, the social media giant, granted him extraordinary powers to censor Instagram posts. Amit Malviya’s planned legal action comes after The Wire wrote a series of sensational stories this month that claimed he had been granted special powers by Meta to take down posts on Instagram, without any checks from the company’s content moderators. The Wire has retracted the stories after tech experts and Meta found holes in its reporting and criticized it for using forged documents. The news website also issued a public apology and opened an internal review of its reporting and editorial processes.
