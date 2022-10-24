Read full article on original website
Related
Biohaven Chief Executive Officer Makes $8.96M Stock Purchase
Vlad Coric, Chief Executive Officer at Biohaven BHVN, reported a large insider buy on October 26, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Coric purchased 853,380 shares of Biohaven. The total transaction amounted to $8,960,490.
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. Gilead said third-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Surging Today
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its topline results were up 20% compared to the second quarter. Enphase...
Earnings Outlook For Qumu
Qumu QUMU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qumu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Qumu bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights
Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
Apple Analyst Continues To Recommend Owning Stock Despite Reducing Price Target — Here's Why
Apple Inc. AAPL reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded estimates but the qualitative guidance issued on the earnings call did not go down well with investors. What Happened: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating on Apple shares and reduced the price target from $185 to $177. Apple...
US GDP Might Increase By This Much In Third Quarter, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on durable goods orders for September will be released...
Masco's Return on Invested Capital Overview
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Masco MAS earned $233.00 million, a 20.75% increase from the preceding quarter. Masco's sales decreased to $2.20 billion, a 6.29% change since Q2. In Q2, Masco earned $294.00 million, and total sales reached $2.35 billion. What Is ROIC?. Return on Invested Capital is a...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings for GFL Envirn
Analysts have provided the following ratings for GFL Envirn GFL within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $37.38 versus the current price of GFL Envirn at $26.675, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
Short Volatility Alert: AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
On Thursday, shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +71.34% to $2.69. The overall sentiment for AGFS has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 28, 2022
According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Amplify Energy Corp AMPY was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Amplify Energy had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The current stock performance of Amplify Energy shows a 52-week-high of $9.86 and a 52-week-low of $3.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.39.
Benzinga
Where ThredUp Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on ThredUp TDUP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares rose 23.2% to $1.86 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million. Data I/O DAIO stock rose 21.42% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Quanergy Systems QNGY shares...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Boeing
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Boeing BA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Apple, Intel, And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 500 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Nuvalent, Inc. NUVL shares jumped 62% to $35.60 after the company reported preliminary Phase 1 clinical data from the ARROS-1 trial that support the best-in-class potential of NVL-520 for patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC.
Expert Ratings for Intel
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Intel INTC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Intel. The company has an average price target of $30.65 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $20.00.
Bloomin' Brands Q3 Earnings Top Street View
Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.4% year-on-year to $1.06 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $1.05 billion. Combined U.S. comparable restaurant sales grew 1.4% during the quarter, with a 2.3% rise in Outback Steakhouse and a 0.7% climb in Carrabba's Italian Grill. Restaurant sales grew...
FedEx Unusual Options Activity For October 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on FedEx FDX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday, 125 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Amazon.com AMZN was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Solid Biosciences SLDB's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
Comments / 0