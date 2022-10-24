Read full article on original website
AMCS launches The AMCS Platform Winter 2022
AMCS, a Limerick, Ireland-based technology provider for the environmental, waste, recycling and resource management industry, has announced The AMCS Platform Winter 22 release, the final of the three features releases delivered this year. According to AMCS, one of the newest additions in this release is AMCS Extend, an extensibility development...
Recyclability cited as kraft paper growth factor
Smithers, an Ohio-based research firm, cites sustainability and recycling factors as one reason for forecasted growth in the global production of kraft paper. Growth in that sector is forecast in the firm’s recently released report “The Future of Sack & Kraft Paper to 2027.”. “Growth is forecast on...
PPRC 2022: PCR consumers speak to industry trends
Consumers of postconsumer resin (PCR) had the chance to weigh in on the steadfastness of their commitments and those of their customers to using recycled content given pricing volatility and supply concerns during the Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference, which the Recycling Today Media Group hosted Oct. 19-20 in Chicago.
BIR Autumn 2022: Basel Convention consequences loom for recycling markets
Two staff members of the Washington-based Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) weighed in on ways Basel Convention trade restrictions could cause harm to recycling efforts, providing comments at the E-Scrap Committee meeting at the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) Autumn Round-Tables event. That conference took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in mid-October.
PPRC 2022: Mill buyers discuss supply challenges in current market
Mill buyers from across North America during the closing panel at the Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference in Chicago on Oct. 20 shared their perspectives on the challenges of the current recovered paper market and how their businesses have been impacted since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Bill Moore,...
Five Products Recalled This Week: Clorox, Nestlé and More
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Rotterdam conference confronts plastic sector’s many issues
Investments in established and emerging plastic recycling and reprocessing techniques will be a focal point of discussion at the 2022 Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference Europe, which takes place at the Rotterdam Hilton on Nov. 15-16. While paper and board recycling is a key topic of the program, other sessions...
Battle Motors, Custom Truck One Source announce partnership
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has expanded its offerings to include trucks from New Philadelphia, Ohio-based Battle Motors to its inventory. As part of the partnership, Custom Truck, Kansas City, Missouri, will offer Battle Motors’ full cabover line, including electric trucks, as well as parts and service to the Kansas City market and other cities. The partnership will enable Battle Motors to leverage Custom Truck’s distribution channels—including 36 locations across North America—and expand its market presence while providing first-class customer service and support on a national level.
Everledger, Ford to launch EV battery passport pilot
Digital transparency company Everledger, London, has announced that it will launch an electric vehicle (EV) battery passport pilot along with the Ford Motor Company, Dearborn, Michigan, to track the batteries throughout their lifecycle to ensure responsible management during their use, as well as end-of-life recycling. Everledger says the pilot will...
Ascend Elements secures $300M in funding
Battery recycling and engineered materials company Ascend Elements, Westborough, Massachusetts, says it has secured $300 million in equity and debt financing, including $200 million in Series C equity investments from an international group of strategic and financial investors. The funding round was led by Fifth Wall Climate and joined by...
Recovered paper industry still facing pandemic market fallout
Speakers across all paper sessions at the 2022 Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference (PPRC) in Chicago in October echoed similar sentiments about the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic on the recovered paper market, with one international expert suggesting that, while he expects prices to bounce back, the market is not yet at the low end of the price cycle.
Sennebogen debuts 824 G material handlers at Bauma
Sennebogen, headquartered in Germany with its North American division based in Stanley, North Carolina, has launched the 824 G material handler series, which updates the company’s 821 E material handler series. The company showcased the 824 G material handler series at Bauma 2022, which takes place Oct. 24-30 in Munich.
Hydro reports profits but warns on energy costs
Aluminum and energy producer Norsk Hydro has reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the third quarter of 2022 of 9.17 billion Norwegian kroner ($888 million), marking a 27 percent increase in earnings from one year ago. “Hydro is delivering strong financial results while continuing to make...
Amp Robotics named SPC’s 'Innovation in Recovery' award winner
The Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC), based in Charlottesville, Virginia, has named Louisville, Colorado-based Amp Robotics Corp. as its “Innovation in Recovery” award winner for its work on establishing a new material category specific to rigid paperboard cans. The SPC says it has issued its Innovator Awards for the...
Acerinox sees drop in stainless steel demand
Madrid-based stainless steel producer Acerinox S.A. says it shipped less metal in this year’s third quarter, citing “weakness in apparent demand once the inventory rebuilding process was completed” among some of its customers. Comments Acerinox CEO Bernardo Velázquez, “The change in our customers’ expectations has caused inventories...
Europe Effectively Bans Sales of New Gas- and Diesel-Powered Cars by 2035
GettyThe 27 member countries of the European Union joined a growing list of states and regions banning new sales of internal combustion cars.
Bacardi to cut down on plastic used in packaging
In a move it says is designed to cut around 140 tons of single-use plastic annually, Hamilton, Bermuda-based spirits company Bacardi Limited is removing plastic pourers, also known as a non-refillable fitment (NRF) from its bottles in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Spain and Portugal. Bacardi says that the plastic...
Casella reports profits, rising price environment
Rutland, Vermont-based Casella Waste Systems Inc. has reported third quarter 2022 revenue that is 22 percent higher compared with the third quarter of last year. The company’s net income rose year on year by an even higher percentage—42.9 percent. In an inflationary climate, Casella Waste says it was...
