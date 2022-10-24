Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
AMCS launches The AMCS Platform Winter 2022
AMCS, a Limerick, Ireland-based technology provider for the environmental, waste, recycling and resource management industry, has announced The AMCS Platform Winter 22 release, the final of the three features releases delivered this year. According to AMCS, one of the newest additions in this release is AMCS Extend, an extensibility development...
Recycling Today
Battle Motors, Custom Truck One Source announce partnership
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has expanded its offerings to include trucks from New Philadelphia, Ohio-based Battle Motors to its inventory. As part of the partnership, Custom Truck, Kansas City, Missouri, will offer Battle Motors’ full cabover line, including electric trucks, as well as parts and service to the Kansas City market and other cities. The partnership will enable Battle Motors to leverage Custom Truck’s distribution channels—including 36 locations across North America—and expand its market presence while providing first-class customer service and support on a national level.
Recycling Today
Recyclability cited as kraft paper growth factor
Smithers, an Ohio-based research firm, cites sustainability and recycling factors as one reason for forecasted growth in the global production of kraft paper. Growth in that sector is forecast in the firm’s recently released report “The Future of Sack & Kraft Paper to 2027.”. “Growth is forecast on...
Recycling Today
Bacardi to cut down on plastic used in packaging
In a move it says is designed to cut around 140 tons of single-use plastic annually, Hamilton, Bermuda-based spirits company Bacardi Limited is removing plastic pourers, also known as a non-refillable fitment (NRF) from its bottles in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Spain and Portugal. Bacardi says that the plastic...
Recycling Today
PPRC 2022: Mill buyers discuss supply challenges in current market
Mill buyers from across North America during the closing panel at the Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference in Chicago on Oct. 20 shared their perspectives on the challenges of the current recovered paper market and how their businesses have been impacted since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Bill Moore,...
Recycling Today
Recovered paper industry still facing pandemic market fallout
Speakers across all paper sessions at the 2022 Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference (PPRC) in Chicago in October echoed similar sentiments about the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic on the recovered paper market, with one international expert suggesting that, while he expects prices to bounce back, the market is not yet at the low end of the price cycle.
Recycling Today
Everledger, Ford to launch EV battery passport pilot
Digital transparency company Everledger, London, has announced that it will launch an electric vehicle (EV) battery passport pilot along with the Ford Motor Company, Dearborn, Michigan, to track the batteries throughout their lifecycle to ensure responsible management during their use, as well as end-of-life recycling. Everledger says the pilot will...
Recycling Today
Hydro reports profits but warns on energy costs
Aluminum and energy producer Norsk Hydro has reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the third quarter of 2022 of 9.17 billion Norwegian kroner ($888 million), marking a 27 percent increase in earnings from one year ago. “Hydro is delivering strong financial results while continuing to make...
Recycling Today
Ascend Elements secures $300M in funding
Battery recycling and engineered materials company Ascend Elements, Westborough, Massachusetts, says it has secured $300 million in equity and debt financing, including $200 million in Series C equity investments from an international group of strategic and financial investors. The funding round was led by Fifth Wall Climate and joined by...
Recycling Today
Aqua Metals receives $2 Million from LiNiCo
Aqua Metals Inc., McCarran, Nevada, has announced it has received a $2 million, nonrefundable deposit from LiNiCo Corp., a cleantech provider and aggregator focused on closed-loop lithium-ion battery recycling. The money is part of the previously announced industrial lease agreement the companies signed last year. Per the agreement, Aqua Metals...
Recycling Today
Acerinox sees drop in stainless steel demand
Madrid-based stainless steel producer Acerinox S.A. says it shipped less metal in this year’s third quarter, citing “weakness in apparent demand once the inventory rebuilding process was completed” among some of its customers. Comments Acerinox CEO Bernardo Velázquez, “The change in our customers’ expectations has caused inventories...
