Extra Yachts just scored an extra fleet member. The Italian yard, which is helmed by ISA Yachts, launched the first X99 Fast in Ancona on Thursday, October 27. The inaugural 99-footer was built for the American market and will be anchored stateside in Miami. Featuring decisive lines by Guida Design and dynamic naval architecture by Palumbo Superyachts, the X99 Fast is designed to tear across the seas at speed. The vessel sports a sleek planing hull made of lightweight carbon-fiber composite and a spray rail to generate additional lift. On top of that, the yacht is fitted with two 2,600 hp MTU engines...

7 MINUTES AGO