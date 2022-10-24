Murder trial for man who also was twice tried for death of Jessica Chambers delayed

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The man tried twice for the murder of Jessica Chambers will have to wait much longer than expected for a trial in Louisiana for the murder of another woman.

Quinton Tellis is accused of stabbing Ming-Chen Hsiao, a college student in Louisiana, 30 times in 2016.

That trial was supposed to begin October 24, but the DA’s office there said Tellis is back in a Mississippi prison to serve a five-year sentence for burglary.

His Louisiana trial will depend on when that sentence ends.

Tellis was tried twice for setting Chambers on fire in Panola County, Mississippi, in 2014. She later died at a hospital.

Both trials ended with hung juries.

There is no decision on if he’ll be tried a third time.

Robert West
3d ago

I can't believe they are letting a burglary sentence overrule a murder trial. I'm shocked that Mississippi didn't waive his sentence so Louisiana could get back to the more important issue.

LoO
2d ago

It’s most likely due to them having better evidence to convict him. I don’t think they wanna take a chance of him getting off on another murder. He seems to be the Teflon Don of Murder.

Vanessa Johnson Aaron
3d ago

can't believe a burglary charge is over ruling a murder trial.

