Murder trial for man who also was twice tried for death of Jessica Chambers delayed

The man tried twice for the murder of Jessica Chambers will have to wait much longer than expected for a trial in Louisiana for the murder of another woman.

Quinton Tellis is accused of stabbing Ming-Chen Hsiao, a college student in Louisiana, 30 times in 2016.

That trial was supposed to begin October 24, but the DA’s office there said Tellis is back in a Mississippi prison to serve a five-year sentence for burglary.

His Louisiana trial will depend on when that sentence ends.

Tellis was tried twice for setting Chambers on fire in Panola County, Mississippi, in 2014. She later died at a hospital.

Both trials ended with hung juries.

There is no decision on if he’ll be tried a third time.

