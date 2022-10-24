Read full article on original website
Giants vs. Seahawks: NFL experts make Week 8 picks
The New York Giants (6-1) will visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point road underdogs but are now 3.5-point underdogs as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some of the experts...
Bowles: Shaq Barrett Achilles Injury ‘Doesn’t Look Good’
The star defender couldn’t put weight on his left leg when he came off the field in the third quarter.
Texas Tech football great Patrick Mahomes returns to be Hall of Fame inductee
In the final month of its 2014 football season, Texas Tech turned over the quarterback job to 19-year-old freshman Patrick Mahomes. His coaches and teammates had seen Mahomes make some dazzling plays in practice, but then he ended the season throwing for a Big 12 freshman record 598 yards, including six touchdowns, in a loss to Baylor. ...
Major Analytics Site Ranks UC Top-55 Nationally
The Bearcats made a significant jump from the end of last season.
