ABC 4
Journey of Hope: Providing resources to help in the healing process
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Journey of Hope (JOH) is a non-profit that provides women and people in the LGBTQIA+ community of all ages resources to begin their healing. JOH offers trauma-informed, gender-responsive case management, and mentorship for women leaving incarceration or aging out of juvenile services to help them find a healthy community.
ABC 4
The Refuge Utah: Serving victims and survivors of abuse
OREM, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Refuge Utah (TRU) serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through emergency shelter, transitional housing and other housing assistance. According to TRU, domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness in Utah County making the need for services vital. They also say domestic violence can happen to anyone regardless of their background, education, gender, socioeconomic status, or any other factor.
ABC 4
Clothing with a positive message
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Clothing with a positive meaning; that’s what Hello Happy Apparel is all about. Founder, Audrey Fuller, realized the power of community and the impact of service when her and her husband where going through a tough time. She shared how much it meant when countless indivuals offered their love and support during this time. Now that the couple is on the other side of their trial, they wanted to create a company that gives back and helps spread a message of hope and joy.
Utah mom, experts warn of rising cases of RSV
A Saratoga Springs mom urged parents to know the signs of RSV, a respiratory virus that sent two of her kids to the hospital.
kuer.org
Homeless services are challenged by Utah’s tight labor market
As unemployment in Utah remains near 2%, staffing is a challenge for all sectors in the state. But it’s especially difficult for organizations serving Utah’s most vulnerable populations. “In the human services field, really, we feel like we've been hit pretty hard,” said Amanda Christensen, division director of...
kslnewsradio.com
Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
Layton parents urge others to openly communicate following daughter's suicide
The parents of 15-year-old Aislynn Mancini hope that by talking about their daughter's suicide, other families will begin to have tough but important conversations.
Opinion: Can Utah become a hydrogen power hub?
Sen. Romney’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act can help Utah improve air quality and become a hydrogen power hub. Read more about it.
Good News Network
Tiny Home Village for Salt Lake City‘s Homeless Gets Green Light for 430 Units
Taking the lead to fight the homelessness epidemic in America, the Salt Lake City council has moved forward with a plan to lease 8 acres of city land to build a village of tiny homes. Described as “recovery housing,” the 430 units would provide an additional transition between total homelessness...
ABC 4
Go thrift shopping in a bus
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Ellie Cram and Logan James are co owners of Thrift Jam. These two friends bought a school bus and turned it into their own thrift bus and created an awesome business. Thrift Jam is an upscale vintage clothing company that gives our customers more than style, but a shopping experience.
KSLTV
Three Salt Lake places that should be haunted based on their spooky history
SALT LAKE CITY — Forgotten graveyards, a reverend serial killer, and a Halloween mask in a lake — here are three places in Salt Lake that have particularly spooky histories. Two apartments and a local park have chilling pasts that may continue to haunt the premises. You decide.
Community rallies behind Saratoga Springs mother who nearly died
A Saratoga Springs mother who spent the past two months fighting for her life was welcomed home Wednesday by family, neighbors, and even local law enforcement.
Sugar House apartment fire update: Neighboring business sued construction company prior to fire
According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the building now destroyed by a fire was being handled by Keir Construction, which is currently being sued by one of the neighboring businesses.
kslnewsradio.com
Man survives heart surgery after first-of-its-kind procedure
MURRAY, Utah — Doctors at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray recently performed a life-saving, first-of-its-kind, heart procedure. The recipient of the surgery, a Herriman man, survived. Intermountain said the technology allows doctors to repair the man’s badly damaged heart vessels without having to perform complex open-heart surgery. A “lengthy...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
ABC 4
Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!
Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
ksl.com
Utah Valley University receives largest single gift in school history
OREM — Utah Valley University is looking into the future through an optimistic lens, thanks in large part to its inaugural fundraising campaign that saw the university receive its biggest single gift in school history with a multiyear pledge totaling $28.5 million from Utah Community Credit Union. UVU on...
lehifreepress.com
OPINION: It’s time for Lehi to take the lead on a future Alpine School District split
In just a few days, we will know whether Orem is leaving Alpine School District, depending on the voting results of Proposition 2. Regardless of the outcome, it’s time for Lehi’s elected officials and community to start leading the discussion on the future of Alpine School District or any potential splits from the District.
Ogden residents asking city to address various water system issues
Residents of an Ogden neighborhood say they’ve been dealing with severe water pressure problems and other related issues for almost two months.
utahstories.com
A Ghostbuster in Search for Paranormal in Ogden, Utah
Most avoid the paranormal, while others, like Ogden local Andrew Tims, chase it, record it, and even collect it. Tims is a filmmaker, an abandoned building explorer, and a collector of haunted items. In his home live an array of things many people would never touch, such as a handmade Ouija board carved from a cemetery tree, a cursed candle, graveyard dirt and a demon in a box.
