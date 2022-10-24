ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABC 4

Journey of Hope: Providing resources to help in the healing process

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Journey of Hope (JOH) is a non-profit that provides women and people in the LGBTQIA+ community of all ages resources to begin their healing. JOH offers trauma-informed, gender-responsive case management, and mentorship for women leaving incarceration or aging out of juvenile services to help them find a healthy community.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

The Refuge Utah: Serving victims and survivors of abuse

OREM, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Refuge Utah (TRU) serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through emergency shelter, transitional housing and other housing assistance. According to TRU, domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness in Utah County making the need for services vital. They also say domestic violence can happen to anyone regardless of their background, education, gender, socioeconomic status, or any other factor.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Clothing with a positive message

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Clothing with a positive meaning; that’s what Hello Happy Apparel is all about. Founder, Audrey Fuller, realized the power of community and the impact of service when her and her husband where going through a tough time. She shared how much it meant when countless indivuals offered their love and support during this time. Now that the couple is on the other side of their trial, they wanted to create a company that gives back and helps spread a message of hope and joy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kuer.org

Homeless services are challenged by Utah’s tight labor market

As unemployment in Utah remains near 2%, staffing is a challenge for all sectors in the state. But it’s especially difficult for organizations serving Utah’s most vulnerable populations. “In the human services field, really, we feel like we've been hit pretty hard,” said Amanda Christensen, division director of...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Go thrift shopping in a bus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Ellie Cram and Logan James are co owners of Thrift Jam. These two friends bought a school bus and turned it into their own thrift bus and created an awesome business. Thrift Jam is an upscale vintage clothing company that gives our customers more than style, but a shopping experience.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man survives heart surgery after first-of-its-kind procedure

MURRAY, Utah — Doctors at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray recently performed a life-saving, first-of-its-kind, heart procedure. The recipient of the surgery, a Herriman man, survived. Intermountain said the technology allows doctors to repair the man’s badly damaged heart vessels without having to perform complex open-heart surgery. A “lengthy...
MURRAY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!

Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
SPANISH FORK, UT
ksl.com

Utah Valley University receives largest single gift in school history

OREM — Utah Valley University is looking into the future through an optimistic lens, thanks in large part to its inaugural fundraising campaign that saw the university receive its biggest single gift in school history with a multiyear pledge totaling $28.5 million from Utah Community Credit Union. UVU on...
OREM, UT
utahstories.com

A Ghostbuster in Search for Paranormal in Ogden, Utah

Most avoid the paranormal, while others, like Ogden local Andrew Tims, chase it, record it, and even collect it. Tims is a filmmaker, an abandoned building explorer, and a collector of haunted items. In his home live an array of things many people would never touch, such as a handmade Ouija board carved from a cemetery tree, a cursed candle, graveyard dirt and a demon in a box.
OGDEN, UT

