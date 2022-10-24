ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4

Dine & Dish: Digger’s Diner

(KRON) — Where do you go in the Bay Area if you want to celebrate the Halloween spirit, but enjoy a candy-free meal. Your answer is Digger’s Diner. The diner features a dining room in the back called “the graveyard” all year long, not just on Halloween. For more, watch Dine & Dine using the video player above.
KRON4

Contra Costa County ends all COVID- 19 health orders

KRON4's Charles Clifford reports. Contra Costa County ends all COVID- 19 health orders. KRON4's Charles Clifford reports. Rep. Speier holds farewell town hall in Burlingame. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/rep-speier-holding-1st-of-4-town-halls-before-ending-service-in-congress/. ‘No evidence of active shooter’ at Santa Cruz High …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Brentwood man who...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4

‘No evidence of active shooter’ at Santa Cruz High following anonymous threat

KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. ‘No evidence of active shooter’ at Santa Cruz High …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Contra Costa County ends all COVID- 19 health orders. KRON4's Charles Clifford reports. Rep. Speier holds farewell town hall in Burlingame. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/rep-speier-holding-1st-of-4-town-halls-before-ending-service-in-congress/. Brentwood man who...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4

Man arrested for San Jose fatal stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Sunday for a fatal stabbing that occurred Saturday in San Jose, the San Jose Police Department said. Nhan Vinh Chi, a 44-year-old San Jose resident, was taken into custody in Sunnyvale. SJPD officers responded to McKee Road near Checkers...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrests made in killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests for the killing of a local dentist in August. OPD will hold a news conference on Friday at 2:30 p.m. to release more information. Lili Xu, 60, was shot and killed in broad daylight on August 21 in the 1000 […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4

Brentwood man who allegedly used 3D printer to make assault weapons arrested

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/brentwood-man-who-allegedly-used-3d-printer-to-make-assault-weapons-arrested/. Brentwood man who allegedly used 3D printer to make …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/brentwood-man-who-allegedly-used-3d-printer-to-make-assault-weapons-arrested/. Contra Costa County ends all COVID- 19 health orders. KRON4's Charles Clifford reports. Rep. Speier holds farewell town hall in Burlingame. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read...
BRENTWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy