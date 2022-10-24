Read full article on original website
First Plane Repatriating Venezuelan Migrants in Mexico Departs for Caracas, Sources Say
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A first flight carrying Venezuelan migrants voluntarily returning to their homeland from Mexico departed on Tuesday, according to two Mexican officials. Mexico is dealing with a major increase in the number of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic woes, due both to people arriving on its southern...
'They Shut the Door on Us': Venezuelans Ask Mexico for Humanitarian Flights Home
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ana Villalobos remembers what she went through to get from Venezuela to the United States: going hungry, sleeping in the open and crossing rivers and forests with her young son. She cries upon reflecting on the journey, knowing it bore no fruit. Now, Villalobos is asking...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Ukrainian Troops Holding Out Against Crazy Russian Tactics -Zelenskiy
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are holding out against repeated attacks near two key towns in the eastern Donbas region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, describing the Russian tactics as crazy. Zelenskiy, speaking in an evening video address, also said there would be good news from the front, but gave...
Barrack Says He Hoped Trump Ties Would Appeal to UAE; Denies Being Agent
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, acknowledged under cross-examination on Thursday that he hoped his ties to the then-president would encourage a United Arab Emirates official to invest with his company, but said he did not agree to exchange political access for a business relationship.
White House Vows Response if Russia Attacks U.S. Satellites
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any response on U.S. infrastructure will be met with a response, the White House said on Thursday after a senior Russian foreign ministry official said Western commercial satellites could become legitimate targets for Russia if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. White House spokesman John...
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
Russia's Sechin Says Taiwan Will Return to China 'On Schedule'
BAKU (Reuters) -Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft and one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies, on Thursday heaped praise on China's leaders and said Taiwan would return to its "native harbour" on time. Sechin said that decisions taken by the 20th Communist Party Congress, which cemented Xi...
China Says Willing to Communicate With US Military but 'Red Lines' Should Be Respected
BEIJING (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major...
Final Mexican State Approves Same-Sex Marriage
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's northeastern border state of Tamaulipas voted on Wednesday to recognize same-sex marriage, making it legal in every district across the country. The congress of Tamaulipas approved to recognize equal marriage within its Civil Code, it said in an official Twitter account. It comes the same...
Ukraine Attacks Russia's Hold on Southern City of Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces attacked Russia's hold on the southern city of Kherson on Thursday while fighting intensified in the country's east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas. Ukrainian...
China Willing to Deepen Relationship With Russia, Says Senior Diplomat
BEIJING (Reuters) - China is willing to deepen its relationship with Russia in all levels and any attempt to block the progress of the two nations will never succeed, China's senior diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday. It is the legitimate right of China and Russia to realise their development...
Gang Control of Ecuador's Prisons Leave Inmates' Families Terrified
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL (Reuters) - Gangs operating inside Ecuador's prisons are taking advantage of state abandonment to expand their power, extorting inmates for access to services and threatening their lives with violence, prisoners' families and human rights groups say. The prison system in the South American country has faced structural problems for...
Venezuela's Oil Partners Head for the Exit, Forgoing Unpaid Debt
CABIMAS, Venezuela (Reuters) - Venezuela is allowing partners in state oil company PDVSA's joint ventures to leave - by selling their shares to others or returning them - so long as they forgo payment for past debts and unpaid dividends, four people close to the matter said. Having to take...
Russia Moves to Ban 'LGBT Propaganda' Among All Ages
(Reuters) -Russian lawmakers backed a bill on Thursday that would expand an existing ban on the promotion of "LGBT propaganda" among children to include people of all ages, a move critics see as an attempt to further intimidate and oppress sexual minorities. Authorities have already used existing laws to stop...
Putin Blames West for Ukraine War, Plays Down Nuclear Fears
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin showed no regrets on Thursday for his war in Ukraine, insisting that the "special military operation" was still achieving its goals and the West's dominance over world affairs was coming to an end. Inveighing against the West for more than three-and-a-half hours in a...
Germany Says Russia Threatens Europe After Putin Predicts 'Dangerous' Decade
(Reuters) -Russia's invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted a "dangerous" decade ahead. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is from a wing of Germany's Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to...
Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Unity After Shrine Attack
DUBAI (Reuters) - Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Iranians on Thursday to unite after an attack claimed by Islamic State on a shrine that killed 15 people, saying those behind it "will surely be punished", state television reported. "We all have a duty to deal with the enemy...
'No Room for Old Dreams', German President Says of Russia Ties
BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused an "epochal break" in Germany's ties with Moscow and the war has shattered former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev's dream of a "common European home", President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday. Steinmeier, who hails from a wing of Germany's Social Democrats that long...
U.S. Slaps New Sanctions on Iranian Officials Over Protest Crackdown
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday targeted Iranian officials, including those overseeing Tehran's Evin prison, and others in new sanctions on Iran over internet censorship and a crackdown on protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody. Demonstrations following the 22-year-old's death in custody on Sept. 16...
