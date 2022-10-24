Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
live5news.com
Authorities identify suspect in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department has identified the suspect in a shooting that happened outside a hotel Wednesday night. Michael Terrell Profit, 32, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville...
live5news.com
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a police K9 helped them locate the suspect in a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Summerville around 9:13 p.m. Once on...
live5news.com
Missing North Charleston man last seen Oct. 10, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing man Thursday night. Anthony Fishburn, 41, was last seen at Trident Hospital on Oct. 10. Authorities say Fishburn suffers from bipolar disorder. Fishburn stands at 6-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. Police weren’t able...
live5news.com
Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a pursuit in North Charleston Thursday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies attempted to stop a stolen car around 8:50 p.m., but it fled over I-26. Authorities say the chase ended when a car hit a tree on Otranto Road near Fairwind Drive.
live5news.com
1 injured in N. Charleston shooting, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was taken to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon shooting. Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash. Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man whose body was recovered Wednesday. Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue at 11:14 a.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
live5news.com
Police investigate North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting. Officers responded to a report of shots being heard near Rivers Avenue and Alton Street. A report states officers found shell casings on Alton Street near the Corner Store. Officers were then informed of...
counton2.com
CCSO searching for missing woman last seen at airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a West Ashley woman last seen at the Charleston International Airport. According to CCSO, Hadjia Fall (21) was reported missing by her brother on October 26. She was last seen at the Charleston International Airport...
live5news.com
North Charleston investigating incident near Barnwell Ave.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is currently on scene of an incident Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Barnwell Avenue and Meeting Street Road around 4 p.m. Barnwell Avenue is currently blocked off by 7-10 police cars. Police haven’t said what they are...
Man facing attempted murder charge following Queen Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man who police said fired a shot at another person during an argument near a downtown Charleston restaurant is now facing an attempted murder charge. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near 72 Queen Street on Tuesday evening. Authorities said two employees were fighting when at least one […]
live5news.com
1 dead after log truck overturned in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Thursday crash near the Nesmith area. It happened on SC 41 just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station at 11 a.m. The driver of a 2009 tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road...
live5news.com
Deputies investigating attempted armed robbery on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an attempted armed robbery on Johns Island Wednesday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says a person was approached by two men in masks at around 8:50 p.m. in the area of Edenvale and Bohicket Roads. The suspects demanded money, cut the victim and left in a car, Knapp says.
WMBF
Driver killed after tractor-trailer overturns in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Grand Strand on Thursday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 41 near Van Vlake Drive in Georgetown County at around 11 a.m. Lee...
Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
live5news.com
Driver hits deer, house in early-morning Johns Island crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer and a house on Johns Island, the St. John’s Fire District said. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Besty Kerrison Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Officials say the driver hit...
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
live5news.com
Georgetown County deputies mourn loss of retired K-9
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County are mourning the loss of a retired four-legged member. Retired K-9 Spike died of old age Tuesday night, the agency announced on Facebook. The agency said Spike worked for the sheriff’s office for five years and had two handlers. Spike was...
counton2.com
CPD: Shots fired during fight between employees at Queen St. business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department took one person into custody Tuesday evening after shots were fired during an argument. According to CPD, officers were called to a business on Queen Street just after 5:00 p.m. CPD said that the two employees were fighting, and at least...
counton2.com
CPD investigating fatal Monday morning shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning. According to CPD, officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to save the man and transported him to...
Comments / 3