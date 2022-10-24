NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man whose body was recovered Wednesday. Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue at 11:14 a.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO