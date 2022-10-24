Read full article on original website
The Impact of COVID-19 and Vaccinations for MS Patients: Tianrong Yeo, PhD, MBBS, MRCP, MMED, FAMS, MCI
The senior consultant for the department of neurology at the National Neuroscience Institute shared more details about his presentation that he gave at the 38th ECTRIMS Congress. [WATCH TIME: 6 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 6 minutes. “We are now analyzing the results on patients who have received a third dose of...
Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Fails to Show Superiority to Natalizumab as a Treatment for Progressive MS
Presented as an oral late breaker by Tomas Kalincik, MD, PhD, autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation was not superior to natalizumab in the reduction of disability progression in patients with progressive MS. In a recent comparator study, autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation proved to not be more beneficial for reducing...
Dimethyl Fumarate Demonstrates Disease-Modifying Effect in Radiologically Isolated Syndrome
In the first of its kind ARISE study, treatment with dimethyl fumarate resulted in more than 80% reduction in risk of first demyelinating event relative to placebo. Findings from the pivotal ARISE study (NCT027395420) showed that early treatment with dimethyl fumarate (Tecfidera; Biogen) significantly reduced the risk of first clinical demyelinating event in patients with radiologically isolated syndrome (RIS). Presented at a late-breaker session at the 2022 European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) Congress, October 26-28, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, this was the first study ever to show a benefit of disease-modifying therapy in patients with RIS.1.
Rituximab Fails to Show Noninferiority to Ocrelizumab in Relapsing-Remitting MS
Using a prespecified noninferiority margin of 0.2 rate ratio, rituximab failed to distinguish itself from ocrelizumab on the primary end point of annualized relapse rate. In a study featuring nearly 900 patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS), findings showed that rituximab (Rituxan; Genentech) did not show noninferiority of treatment effect compared with ocrelizumab (Ocrevus; Genentech). In fact, annualized relapse rate (ARR) ratio was higher in rituximab-treated patients than those on ocrelizumab.1.
Newest Updates in Multiple Sclerosis at ECTRIMS 2022: Tianrong Yeo, MBBS, MRCP, MMED, FAMS, MCI, PhD
The senior consultant for the department of neurology at the National Neuroscience Institute shares what he looks forward to at this year's ECTRIMS conference. [WATCH TIME: 2 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 2 minutes. “I think I just want to know, the newest things happening in MS. The newest treatments and I...
Ofatumumab’s Effect on Annualized Relapse Rate in Patients with MS: Jeffrey Cohen, MD
The neurologist in the Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Research at Cleveland Clinic, shares more on his late breaker presentation from the 38th ECTRIMS conference. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “We consider the risk benefit for each patient individually. But I would say more and...
NeuroVoices: Stuart Silverman, MD, on the Significance of the Phase 3 FENhance Study of BTK Inhibitor Fenebrutinib
The neurologist at Allegheny Health Network’s Neuroscience Institute provided perspective on a new phase 3 trial assessing fenebrutinib, an investigational BTK inhibitor for relapsing multiple sclerosis. Despite the growth in therapeutic options for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), there remains an unmet need for more effective alternatives that...
MS Field Focused on Slowing Disease Progression: Tianrong Yeo, PhD, MBBS, MRCP, MMED, FAMS, MCI
The senior consultant for the department of neurology at the National Neuroscience Institute discussed his thoughts on improvements in the MS field in relation to this year's ECTRIMS conference. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “In MS, I think we are really good at treating sort of inflammatory...
Intervening Early in MS With Exercise: Ulrik Dalgas, PhD
The professor of public health and sports science at Aarhus University shared his perspective on the potential to modify multiple sclerosis disease progression with lifestyle interventions. [WATCH TIME: 2 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 2 minutes. “For many years, we have been really waiting until patients have started to show physical impairments...
Ravulizumab Demonstrates Significant Ability to Reduce Relapses in NMOSD
Over a median of 73.5 weeks of follow-up time, zero adjudicated relapses were observed for those with AQP4+ NMOSD on ravulizumab. After initial findings were announced in May, new data from the phase 3 CHAMPION-NMOSD trial (NCT04201262) evaluating AstraZeneca’s ravulizumab-cwvz (Ultomiris) in patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) was presented at the 38th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), October 26-28, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.1,2.
Fingolimod Continues to Outperform Interferon in Long-Term PARADIGMS Study of Pediatric MS
The favorable annualized relapse rates for fingolimod over interferon beta-1a observed in the 2-year core phase continued in a 5-year open-label extension. New data from the long-term extension of the phase 3 PARADIGMS study (NCT01892722) showed that treatment with fingolimod (Gilenya; Novartis) resulted in lower annualized relapse rates (ARR) than interferon beta-1a in pediatric patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) for up to 6 years of treatment.1.
BTK Inhibitor Evobrutinib Demonstrates Significant Impact on Neurofilament Light Over 2.5-Year Stretch in Relapsing MS
Dose-dependent reductions in neurofilament light were observed at week 144 in both those who continued treatment from the double-blind period and those who switched from placebo. Findings from a phase 2 study (NCT02975349) and its open-label extension showed that treatment with evobrutinib (EMD Serono), an investigational Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK)...
Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein Represents Valuable Biomarker for MS Disease Progression
Using phenotypically “extreme” MS groups, annualized brain volume loss was higher in progressors vs non-progressors and was predicted by baseline GFAP and NfL levels. Data presented at the 38th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), October 26-28, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, suggest that glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) is a more useful biomarker for progression in multiple sclerosis (MS) compared with neurofilament light (NfL), as NfL increases disappeared after additional GFAP adjustment.1.
Third BNT162b2 COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Revives Humoral Response in MS Among Those Treated With Ocrelizumab, Fingolimod
After preliminary data suggested that humoral response may be delayed among those vaccinated against COVID-19 treated with ocrelizumab, new data from the ECTRIMS Congress suggest a third booster dose can revive such response safely. New data presented at the 2022 European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS)...
Cladribine Shows Quality of Life Improvements in Multiple Sclerosis
Data from the CLARIFY-MS study showed significant improvements in Multiple Sclerosis Quality of Life-54 physical and mental composite scores, with consistent safety and tolerability among patients with MS. Data from the CLARIFY-MS study (NCT03369665) suggest that treatment with cladribine (Mavenclad; EMD Serono) can improve both physical and mental aspects of...
