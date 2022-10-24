In the first of its kind ARISE study, treatment with dimethyl fumarate resulted in more than 80% reduction in risk of first demyelinating event relative to placebo. Findings from the pivotal ARISE study (NCT027395420) showed that early treatment with dimethyl fumarate (Tecfidera; Biogen) significantly reduced the risk of first clinical demyelinating event in patients with radiologically isolated syndrome (RIS). Presented at a late-breaker session at the 2022 European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) Congress, October 26-28, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, this was the first study ever to show a benefit of disease-modifying therapy in patients with RIS.1.

5 HOURS AGO