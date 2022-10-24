ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Psych Centra

Insomnia Test

Have you ever found yourself in bed staring at the ceiling for hours, waiting for sleep to come? You’ve tried counting sheep, listening to sleep apps, and even creating the perfect sleep environment, but nothing has worked. We’ve all had trouble sleeping from time to time — whether that’s...
TheDailyBeast

How I Found a Simple, No-Cost Solution to Sleep Apnea

I woke up in a strange bedroom with 24 electrodes glued all over my body and a plastic mask attached to a hose covering my face. The lab technician who watched me all night via video feed told me that I had “wicked sleep apnea” and that it was “central sleep apnea”—a type that originates in the brain and fails to tell the muscles to inhale.
cohaitungchi.com

Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?

Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
Psych Centra

Stress and schizophrenia

Schizophrenia affects a person’s thoughts, feelings, and perception of reality. While its causes aren’t entirely understood, stress may play a role. Schizophrenia can have a significant impact on the way a person experiences the world. It most commonly begins in late adolescence or early adulthood. And causes:. hallucinations.
psychologytoday.com

We Know What Can Restore Sleep

You get most of your slow-wave sleep during the first half of the night. It's more difficult to attain slow-wave sleep as we get older. Hypnosis may enhance slow-wave sleep. By David Spiegel, M.D., with Sarah Sherwood, M.A. We all know sleeping well restores our minds and bodies, but how...
Psych Centra

Bipolar Disorder and Eating Disorders: What’s the Link?

Eating disorders are common in people with bipolar disorder, especially binge eating disorder and bulimia. We look at the reasons why. Nutrition is crucial to your overall health, especially if you’re living with bipolar disorder — but it can be difficult to get the nutrition that you need when you’re dealing with mood shifts.
Benzinga

Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
Psych Centra

Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?

Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
hcplive.com

Insomnia Treatment Can Mitigate Symptoms in People With Bipolar Disorders

Depressive disorders are often accompanied by low levels of resilience and research indicates that targeting insomnia symptoms could address the severity of these psychiatric disorders. Investigative research has linked insomnia symptoms to weakened resilience in individuals with bipolar disorder and alludes to potential associations with early life stressors. Additionally, investigators...
scitechdaily.com

Tylenol Use During Pregnancy Has Been Linked To Sleep and Behavior Problems

A recent study finds that prenatal acetaminophen usage is associated with sleep and attention issues in preschoolers. According to a study by Penn State College of Medicine researchers, acetaminophen usage during pregnancy is associated with sleep and behavioral problems that are consistent with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Acetaminophen is...
KULR8

Scientists Use Sound to Ease Patients' Chronic Nightmares

THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People plagued by frequent nightmares may find relief from hearing a specific sound as they sleep, a new, small study suggests. It's estimated that about 4% of adults have nightmares that are frequent and distressing enough to impair their sleep and daily functioning. In some cases, the nightmares are related to an underlying condition, like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), while others are considered "idiopathic," or having no known cause.
neurologylive.com

Ravulizumab Demonstrates Significant Ability to Reduce Relapses in NMOSD

Over a median of 73.5 weeks of follow-up time, zero adjudicated relapses were observed for those with AQP4+ NMOSD on ravulizumab. After initial findings were announced in May, new data from the phase 3 CHAMPION-NMOSD trial (NCT04201262) evaluating AstraZeneca’s ravulizumab-cwvz (Ultomiris) in patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) was presented at the 38th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), October 26-28, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.1,2.

