Insomnia Test
Have you ever found yourself in bed staring at the ceiling for hours, waiting for sleep to come? You’ve tried counting sheep, listening to sleep apps, and even creating the perfect sleep environment, but nothing has worked. We’ve all had trouble sleeping from time to time — whether that’s...
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
Doctors said that a physical examination and blood tests results before the procedure indicated that the patient was a "healthy, young woman."
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
How I Found a Simple, No-Cost Solution to Sleep Apnea
I woke up in a strange bedroom with 24 electrodes glued all over my body and a plastic mask attached to a hose covering my face. The lab technician who watched me all night via video feed told me that I had “wicked sleep apnea” and that it was “central sleep apnea”—a type that originates in the brain and fails to tell the muscles to inhale.
cohaitungchi.com
Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?
Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
Stopping Xanax may cause seizures and hallucinations. Here's how to taper off and avoid severe withdrawal
A doctor can help you taper off your Xanax dose safely and treat serious symptoms, like seizures, hallucinations, vomiting, and increased anxiety.
Stress and schizophrenia
Schizophrenia affects a person’s thoughts, feelings, and perception of reality. While its causes aren’t entirely understood, stress may play a role. Schizophrenia can have a significant impact on the way a person experiences the world. It most commonly begins in late adolescence or early adulthood. And causes:. hallucinations.
psychologytoday.com
We Know What Can Restore Sleep
You get most of your slow-wave sleep during the first half of the night. It's more difficult to attain slow-wave sleep as we get older. Hypnosis may enhance slow-wave sleep. By David Spiegel, M.D., with Sarah Sherwood, M.A. We all know sleeping well restores our minds and bodies, but how...
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
(WXYZ) — When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it...
Bipolar Disorder and Eating Disorders: What’s the Link?
Eating disorders are common in people with bipolar disorder, especially binge eating disorder and bulimia. We look at the reasons why. Nutrition is crucial to your overall health, especially if you’re living with bipolar disorder — but it can be difficult to get the nutrition that you need when you’re dealing with mood shifts.
Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues
Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
Medical News Today
Propranolol for anxiety: How quickly it works, the best time to take it, and how long the effects last
Propranolol is a type of beta-blocker that doctors typically prescribe to treat heart-related issues. In some cases, they may prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. Propranolol, which is available as a generic drug and under the brand name Inderal, is a type of beta-blocker. Beta-blockers work by blocking the heart’s receptors for epinephrine.
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
hcplive.com
Insomnia Treatment Can Mitigate Symptoms in People With Bipolar Disorders
Depressive disorders are often accompanied by low levels of resilience and research indicates that targeting insomnia symptoms could address the severity of these psychiatric disorders. Investigative research has linked insomnia symptoms to weakened resilience in individuals with bipolar disorder and alludes to potential associations with early life stressors. Additionally, investigators...
scitechdaily.com
Tylenol Use During Pregnancy Has Been Linked To Sleep and Behavior Problems
A recent study finds that prenatal acetaminophen usage is associated with sleep and attention issues in preschoolers. According to a study by Penn State College of Medicine researchers, acetaminophen usage during pregnancy is associated with sleep and behavioral problems that are consistent with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Acetaminophen is...
KULR8
Scientists Use Sound to Ease Patients' Chronic Nightmares
THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People plagued by frequent nightmares may find relief from hearing a specific sound as they sleep, a new, small study suggests. It's estimated that about 4% of adults have nightmares that are frequent and distressing enough to impair their sleep and daily functioning. In some cases, the nightmares are related to an underlying condition, like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), while others are considered "idiopathic," or having no known cause.
Phys.org
Lack of support to tackle school non-attendance leads parents to lose faith in the education system, study shows
Some parents have "lost all faith" in the education system because of a lack of support to tackle children's non-attendance from teachers and local authorities, a new study warns. Experts have called for policies from councils and government to be reformed to take account of the underlying causes when pupils...
neurologylive.com
IFN 2022 Expands on Neurology Specialties and Positive Brain Health: Stephen Krieger, MD
The neurologist at the Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for MS offered a brief overview of his experience at the 2022 IFN conference held in New York City on September 23-24. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “We have focused a lot in recent years on reserve, which is...
neurologylive.com
Ravulizumab Demonstrates Significant Ability to Reduce Relapses in NMOSD
Over a median of 73.5 weeks of follow-up time, zero adjudicated relapses were observed for those with AQP4+ NMOSD on ravulizumab. After initial findings were announced in May, new data from the phase 3 CHAMPION-NMOSD trial (NCT04201262) evaluating AstraZeneca’s ravulizumab-cwvz (Ultomiris) in patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) was presented at the 38th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), October 26-28, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.1,2.
