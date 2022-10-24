Read full article on original website
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
welikela.com
Things To Do This Halloween Weekend in L.A. [10-28-2022 to 10-31-2022]
It’s a simply equation for the coming weekend… Halloween + Dia de los Muertos festivities = LOTS of options around Los Angeles. Need to know where to start? We’re on it. From October 28-31 in L.A., you’ll find trick-or-treating at GCM, Danny Elfman at The Bowl, Dia y Noche de los Muertos at Hollywood Forever, the return of Boonian Station, a Zombie Crawl in Long Beach, a Halloween edition of Corgi Beach Day, a Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party, and more. List start below. Hope you find something to your liking!
cohaitungchi.com
7 Best Day Hikes Near Los Angeles: Hiking Trails You Can’t Miss!
Los Angeles is a mecca for many things: the entertainment business and celebrity sightings, all the green juice and avocado toast your heart could fancy, and miles of sandy beaches, just to name a few. Sunny nearly year-round, in LA you can head west and hit the beach or head...
Santa Monica Mirror
The French Riviera Comes to Santa Monica Place in New Restaurant LouLou
Restaurant from Erik and Florence Chol now up and running on rooftop of Santa Monica Place. A new restaurant on the rooftop deck of Santa Monica Place brings the French Riviera to the Westside of Los Angeles. LouLou – which opened over the summer in the former Sonoma Wine Garden...
The star-studded history behind the Annenberg Community Beach House
This Santa Monica beachside space was once a sprawling mansion for actress, producer and philanthropist Marion Davies and media tycoon William Randolph Hearst.
These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America
It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
Eater
Woody Harrelson Lit Up West Hollywood Last Week With a Lush Cannabis Lounge
Last week, West Hollywood’s third entrant into the cannabis consumption lounge game opened on Santa Monica Boulevard near Sweetzer. The Woods, which boasts some notable names on the owner roster including actor Woody Harrelson and HBO Real Time host Bill Maher, debuted its garden lounge on Friday. The establishment’s other partners include legendary designer Thomas Schoos and the founders of Erba dispensary Jay Handal and Devon Wheeler.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Celebrate Halloween in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, CA–The air is starting to carry a chill and Halloween is looming. This marks the comeback of anticipated Pa’s Pumpkin Patch, but also other events in Long Beach during Halloween weekend. Shaqtoberfest has already begun and goes through October 31. The festival takes place alongside the...
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For November 2022
November isn’t what I would call primetime for free museum days in Los Angeles, but there is plenty of excellent programming on deck on at institutions across the county. Before we get to the main list, check out a quick sampling of free events you can check out this coming month at L.A. museums and cultural centers:
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be Demolished
Are the ghosts of the Viper Room still haunting this infamous LA nightclub?. The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip was a popular destination for young celebrities in the 1990s. Before the club is set to be demolished early next year, it is worth remembering the tragic Halloween night nearly 30 years ago - staff claiming ghosts from the past still haunt the venue.
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
foodgressing.com
Cork & Batter Inglewood CA – A New Elevated Dining Destination
Newly opened in the heart of Inglewood California’s entertainment and sports district is Cork & Batter. The impressive three-level build, located across from The Hollywood Park and Casino, is walking distance to SoFi Stadium and directly in front of the Intuit Dome that will serve as the future home of the Clippers.
coloradoboulevard.net
Queen Bella Ballard, of Altadena, Crowned 2023 Rose Queen
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has named Bella Ballard as the 104th Rose Queen at the Announcement and Coronation ceremony presented by Citizens Business Bank. By News Desk. The event took place on the front steps of Tournament House and was hosted by Lu Parker, anchor...
NBC Los Angeles
Here Are Some Día de los Muertos Events Around Los Angeles
Día de los Muertos is almost here, and there's plenty of places to celebrate the holiday around Southern California. Check out our list below:. This is a two-part event that Halloween and Día de los Muertos lovers will not want to miss. It’ll be hosted on Saturday, October...
foodcontessa.com
Michael Landon’s Grandson Was Killed by a Los Angeles City Bus
(KABC) — RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.: The daughter of late actor Michael Landon, who was famous for his roles in hit TV shows like “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prairie,” wants a possible witness to her son’s death to come forward and help with the investigation.
foxla.com
Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by in one of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood....
foxla.com
Holocaust Museum LA faces threats after inviting Kanye West for private tour
LOS ANGELES - The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles said it has been inundated with messages "filled with hate, threats, and vitriol" after inviting Kanye West for a private tour, which he declined. "Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum...
theregistrysocal.com
The Swig Company Purchases 96,000 SQFT Office Building in Los Angeles for $48MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to a third quarter earnings report from Kilroy Realty (the seller), the property was sold for $48 million, or about $499 per square foot in late August. However, information regarding pricing was only just released.) Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has arranged the sale...
South Pasadena News
Halloween in South Pasadena | Meet “The Rolling Bones”
A piano grandly placed on top of a house, and a drum kit, too, and several celestial superstars wielding horns, guitars, and mics?. It sounds like a surreal scene straight out of a movie, but that rock ‘n roll fantasy is now cheering passersby in West South Pasadena. The...
grimygoods.com
Must See Concerts in L.A. — Oct. 24 – 30, 2023
It’s the week leading up to Halloween in Los Angeles, and there is no shortage of spooktacular shows in L.A. From small acts you’ve probably never heard of (but should) to huge names like Harry Styles, our Must See Concerts in L.A., as always, feature something for everyone, handpicked by the ears and eyes of Grimy Goods. Take a look below below at all the concerts happening in Los Angeles this week!
Dave’s Hot Chicken Expanding in LA with Elevated Restaurant Group
Locations include Belmont Shores, Downey, Santa Fe Springs, and Whittier
