ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
welikela.com

Things To Do This Halloween Weekend in L.A. [10-28-2022 to 10-31-2022]

It’s a simply equation for the coming weekend… Halloween + Dia de los Muertos festivities = LOTS of options around Los Angeles. Need to know where to start? We’re on it. From October 28-31 in L.A., you’ll find trick-or-treating at GCM, Danny Elfman at The Bowl, Dia y Noche de los Muertos at Hollywood Forever, the return of Boonian Station, a Zombie Crawl in Long Beach, a Halloween edition of Corgi Beach Day, a Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party, and more. List start below. Hope you find something to your liking!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America

It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Woody Harrelson Lit Up West Hollywood Last Week With a Lush Cannabis Lounge

Last week, West Hollywood’s third entrant into the cannabis consumption lounge game opened on Santa Monica Boulevard near Sweetzer. The Woods, which boasts some notable names on the owner roster including actor Woody Harrelson and HBO Real Time host Bill Maher, debuted its garden lounge on Friday. The establishment’s other partners include legendary designer Thomas Schoos and the founders of Erba dispensary Jay Handal and Devon Wheeler.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Celebrate Halloween in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, CA–The air is starting to carry a chill and Halloween is looming. This marks the comeback of anticipated Pa’s Pumpkin Patch, but also other events in Long Beach during Halloween weekend. Shaqtoberfest has already begun and goes through October 31. The festival takes place alongside the...
LONG BEACH, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For November 2022

November isn’t what I would call primetime for free museum days in Los Angeles, but there is plenty of excellent programming on deck on at institutions across the county. Before we get to the main list, check out a quick sampling of free events you can check out this coming month at L.A. museums and cultural centers:
LOS ANGELES, CA
foodgressing.com

Cork & Batter Inglewood CA – A New Elevated Dining Destination

Newly opened in the heart of Inglewood California’s entertainment and sports district is Cork & Batter. The impressive three-level build, located across from The Hollywood Park and Casino, is walking distance to SoFi Stadium and directly in front of the Intuit Dome that will serve as the future home of the Clippers.
INGLEWOOD, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Queen Bella Ballard, of Altadena, Crowned 2023 Rose Queen

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has named Bella Ballard as the 104th Rose Queen at the Announcement and Coronation ceremony presented by Citizens Business Bank. By News Desk. The event took place on the front steps of Tournament House and was hosted by Lu Parker, anchor...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Here Are Some Día de los Muertos Events Around Los Angeles

Día de los Muertos is almost here, and there's plenty of places to celebrate the holiday around Southern California. Check out our list below:. This is a two-part event that Halloween and Día de los Muertos lovers will not want to miss. It’ll be hosted on Saturday, October...
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Pasadena News

Halloween in South Pasadena | Meet “The Rolling Bones”

A piano grandly placed on top of a house, and a drum kit, too, and several celestial superstars wielding horns, guitars, and mics?. It sounds like a surreal scene straight out of a movie, but that rock ‘n roll fantasy is now cheering passersby in West South Pasadena. The...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
grimygoods.com

Must See Concerts in L.A. — Oct. 24 – 30, 2023

It’s the week leading up to Halloween in Los Angeles, and there is no shortage of spooktacular shows in L.A. From small acts you’ve probably never heard of (but should) to huge names like Harry Styles, our Must See Concerts in L.A., as always, feature something for everyone, handpicked by the ears and eyes of Grimy Goods. Take a look below below at all the concerts happening in Los Angeles this week!
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy