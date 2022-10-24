Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Related
Shots Fired, Suspect At Large in Nether Providence: Police
An armed suspect is on the loose in Delaware County, authorities announced. Police in Nether Providence Township were called to a residential area on Leiper Street just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 after witnesses reported gunfire. On arrival, officials said they saw a car flee the scene. The...
Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store
A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Man Killed In Oakland Street Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are. investigating a shooting homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the city, Mercer County. Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on October 26, 2022, Trenton police responded to a...
FBI Helps Nab Philly Carjacking Suspect In Chester County
A Philadelphia man is in jail after authorities said he hijacked a car from a Chester County shopping plaza last month. Siheem Walker, 20, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26 in connection with a Sept. 19 carjacking at Devon Square Shopping Center in Tredyffrin Township, police said in a press release.
Charges: Correctional officer in Newark, NJ smuggled ‘suspected tobacco’ to inmate
NEWARK — A senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison has been arrested and charged with bribery and conspiracy. According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, 31-year-old Christopher Smoaks received payment from an inmate's relative in exchange for smuggling "suspected tobacco" to the inmate on Oct. 16. Smoaks...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police Investigating Oakland Street Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 100 block of Oakland Street Wednesday. Trenton Police and Emergency medical services responded to the scene just after 9:30 Pm, a man was reported to have sustained a gunshot to the back and became unresponsive Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics were doing CPR en route to Capital Health trauma center. The Trenton Police and the Mercer County Homicide task force are investigating the shooting .
Man charged with repeatedly stabbing woman in vehicle surrenders to police
A man sought by police after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic attack in Gloucester County last month has been arrested. Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses after the Sept. 2 incident in Franklin Township. He surrendered to...
Video shows men firing more than 50 shots in Philadelphia ambush attack
Shocking new video shows the moment four masked men fired dozens of shots in an ambush-style attack.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA: Man justified in killing 2 men who attacked him at parking lot of pub
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - In a news conference Thursday, the Bucks County District Attorney said a man was justified in shooting and killing two people who attacked him outside of a pub earlier this month. Liam Hughes was justified in killing Steven Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, and Raymond Farrell,...
Gunman Who Killed 2, Hurt 1 In Bucks Bar Shooting Acted In Self-Defense: DA
The gunman who fatally shot two men and injured another at a Bucks County bar had acted in self-defense and will not be charged, authorities said. Liam Hughes, 21, was leaving Steam Pub and Restaurant in Upper Southampton late on Friday, Oct. 7 when 30-year-old Steven Panebianco of Bensalem, 28-year-old Raymond Farrell and 24-year-old Richard Bowman gathered near his car and confronted him, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.
DOUBLE MURDER: Fugitive Wanted In Pottstown Teens' Killings Surrenders, Police Say
The fugitive wanted in the killings to two Montgomery County teens has surrendered himself to authorities, officials announced. Deonte Kelly, 23, of Philadelphia, surrendered to police in Pottstown at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement. Investigators believe Kelly...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Man Arrested In Shooting Homicide Of Daquan Brown
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man has been charged with the murder of Daquan Brown earlier this month in the city, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Mack Williams, 32, is charged with murder and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody on Monday in Trenton by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Williams pending trial.
Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store
CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township. Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody,...
Driver Sought In Hit-Run Of Delco School Bus, Police Say
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the driver who they say crashed into a school bus and fled the scene. Nether Providence Township police said a commercial truck hit a Wallingford-Swarthmore School District bus near the intersection of Providence Road and Meadow Lane just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. No one on the bus was injured in the accident, officials added.
BREAKING: Shooting Reported In 100 Block Of Oakland Street In Trenton; CPR In Progress
Update on the victim here: Victim identified as Rayshawn Baines, 41, of Trenton October 26, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–About 9:30…
Arrest Made In Deadly Shooting Of 33-Year-Old Trenton Man, Authorities Say
An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Trenton man earlier this month, authorities announced. Mack Williams, 32, was charged with murder and weapons offenses, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release Tuesday, Oct. 25. Authorities arrested him on Monday in Trenton.
Fugitive Sought In $14K Target Thefts In South Jersey
A 31-year-old man from Delaware is sought in the theft of $14,000 worth of electronics from a South Jersey Target store, authorities said. Quentin A. Murphy,of New Castle, DE, is wanted in the burglary, Evesham police said. On July 25, 2019, the Evesham Police Department responded to 751 South Route...
‘Blood bath': Georgia man gets prison for threats to NJ company
A prison sentence of 14 months has been handed down to a Georgia man who admitted he threatened a former employer in New Jersey, vowing revenge if company stock did not rise. The sentence announced Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark came after Alan Wallace, 59, of Cumming, Ga., pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats.
Homicide, 2 double shootings under investigation in Philadelphia
A homicide investigation is underway after a confrontation turned deadly in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Man arrested, charged in armed carjacking at Devon Square Shopping Center
Police say the teen was buying milk at the Devon Square Shopping Center when two suspects jumped into his car, police said.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0