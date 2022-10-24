ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

NJ.com

Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store

A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Man Killed In Oakland Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are. investigating a shooting homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the city, Mercer County. Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on October 26, 2022, Trenton police responded to a...
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police Investigating Oakland Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 100 block of Oakland Street Wednesday. Trenton Police and Emergency medical services responded to the scene just after 9:30 Pm, a man was reported to have sustained a gunshot to the back and became unresponsive Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics were doing CPR en route to Capital Health trauma center. The Trenton Police and the Mercer County Homicide task force are investigating the shooting .
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Gunman Who Killed 2, Hurt 1 In Bucks Bar Shooting Acted In Self-Defense: DA

The gunman who fatally shot two men and injured another at a Bucks County bar had acted in self-defense and will not be charged, authorities said. Liam Hughes, 21, was leaving Steam Pub and Restaurant in Upper Southampton late on Friday, Oct. 7 when 30-year-old Steven Panebianco of Bensalem, 28-year-old Raymond Farrell and 24-year-old Richard Bowman gathered near his car and confronted him, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Man Arrested In Shooting Homicide Of Daquan Brown

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man has been charged with the murder of Daquan Brown earlier this month in the city, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Mack Williams, 32, is charged with murder and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody on Monday in Trenton by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Williams pending trial.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Sought In Hit-Run Of Delco School Bus, Police Say

Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the driver who they say crashed into a school bus and fled the scene. Nether Providence Township police said a commercial truck hit a Wallingford-Swarthmore School District bus near the intersection of Providence Road and Meadow Lane just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. No one on the bus was injured in the accident, officials added.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Fugitive Sought In $14K Target Thefts In South Jersey

A 31-year-old man from Delaware is sought in the theft of $14,000 worth of electronics from a South Jersey Target store, authorities said. Quentin A. Murphy,of New Castle, DE, is wanted in the burglary, Evesham police said. On July 25, 2019, the Evesham Police Department responded to 751 South Route...
NEW CASTLE, DE
94.3 The Point

‘Blood bath': Georgia man gets prison for threats to NJ company

A prison sentence of 14 months has been handed down to a Georgia man who admitted he threatened a former employer in New Jersey, vowing revenge if company stock did not rise. The sentence announced Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark came after Alan Wallace, 59, of Cumming, Ga., pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats.
CUMMING, GA
