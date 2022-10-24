Read full article on original website
Related
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In Arizona
Insider found the creepiest urban legends in each state.
fox10phoenix.com
Caught on camera: Arizona javelinas help themselves to Halloween pumpkins
It's not just humans who love a good pumpkin - javelinas are also out looking for a sweet treat! Chris Maxedon shared video of the animals eating up his family's Halloween decorations at his Ahwatukee home.
AZFamily
SpaceX Falcon 9 launching from California spotted in Arizona
Mesa family wants teen charged as an adult after daughter shot and killed. Police say the teen accidentally pulled the trigger, but Elena Hernandez's family says they refuse to believe that. Hobbs, Lake claim they received threats during campaign. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari...
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterms
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
Arizona's winters expected to get wetter thanks to climate change, research shows
PHOENIX — Monsoon marks when the Sonoran Desert turns from dry and dusty to wet and windy. However, it's not the season that best helps replenish Phoenix's water supply, according to numerous researchers at a recent conference hosted by the Salt River Project (SRP). Phoenix famously doesn't have white...
Arizona’s Bulwark Against Trumpism Was Just a Mirage
Arizona resisted election denialism in 2020. What will happen in 2022?
fox10phoenix.com
Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona
PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state. Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27. Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services. "In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians...
Washington Examiner
Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban
Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
krwg.org
Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing trial members
LEUPP, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials say they have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah for the plan’s signing ceremony. The crisis of missing and slain Native Americans has been getting more attention from elected officials and policymakers across the U.S. In July, the FBI in Albuquerque released a list of more than 170 Native Americans it had verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah and covers nearly 27,500 square miles.
Arizona doesn't just have to survive drought, but prepare for coming floods, SRP officials say
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Recent talks surrounding water in Arizona have stressed that "not having enough" is the main issue the state is facing. Salt River Project (SRP) officials made sure to speak about how they're planning on combating the ongoing,...
xpopress.com
Spanish Silver, Minerals, and Mining Treasures at Tucson’s Arizona History Museum
Spanish Silver, Minerals, and Mining Treasures at Tucson’s Arizona History Museum. The Arizona History Museum is housed in a beautiful, historic building in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. The museum is the Arizona Historical Society’s home, and is loaded with historical treasures in excellent displays. It is a depository of thousands of historic artifacts, documents, manuscripts, and memorabilia. Spanish colonial silver, decorative art, minerals, an underground mine replica, and an imposing two-story tall stamp mill are some of the treasures that gem and mineral lovers will definitely appreciate.
Arizona prisoner, Murray Hooper, to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber
PHOENIX — An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama
PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
fox10phoenix.com
Watch: Fireball shoots across Arizona night sky amid Orionid meteor shower
KINGMAN, Ariz. - Video shot by the American Meteor Society showed a fireball streaking across the Arizona sky on Monday night. The footage shows a clear, dark sky before a bright light shoots across the screen, burning up in a multicolored light show. Many people reported seeing this in Arizona,...
Arrest made after burglary at Katie Hobbs’ downtown Phoenix campaign office
PHOENIX — An arrest has been made after a burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' office in downtown Phoenix Tuesday, police said. Phoenix police announced the update Thursday morning and said more details on the arrest will be released in the afternoon. Campaign officials confirmed the initial incident occurred.
What is a 'Tripledemic'? How to protect kids from RSV, COVID and the flu
PHOENIX — A nationwide triple threat has Valley pediatricians on high alert. They're monitoring a growing trend of hospitals filling up across the U.S., with sick children battling a mix of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. Dr. Wassim Ballan, Physician Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Phoenix Children's, said...
statepress.com
ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected
After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0