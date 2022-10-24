ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

SpaceX Falcon 9 launching from California spotted in Arizona

Mesa family wants teen charged as an adult after daughter shot and killed. Police say the teen accidentally pulled the trigger, but Elena Hernandez's family says they refuse to believe that. Hobbs, Lake claim they received threats during campaign. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona

PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state. Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27. Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services. "In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians...
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington Examiner

Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban

Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
ARIZONA STATE
krwg.org

Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing trial members

LEUPP, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials say they have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah for the plan’s signing ceremony. The crisis of missing and slain Native Americans has been getting more attention from elected officials and policymakers across the U.S. In July, the FBI in Albuquerque released a list of more than 170 Native Americans it had verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah and covers nearly 27,500 square miles.
ARIZONA STATE
xpopress.com

Spanish Silver, Minerals, and Mining Treasures at Tucson’s Arizona History Museum

Spanish Silver, Minerals, and Mining Treasures at Tucson’s Arizona History Museum. The Arizona History Museum is housed in a beautiful, historic building in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. The museum is the Arizona Historical Society’s home, and is loaded with historical treasures in excellent displays. It is a depository of thousands of historic artifacts, documents, manuscripts, and memorabilia. Spanish colonial silver, decorative art, minerals, an underground mine replica, and an imposing two-story tall stamp mill are some of the treasures that gem and mineral lovers will definitely appreciate.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama

PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
ARIZONA STATE
statepress.com

ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected

After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy