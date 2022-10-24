ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Couple wanted for murder in Arizona, Nevada found dead; 2 others arrested

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FoUL8_0il3WNRz00

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A couple wanted for murder in Arizona and Nevada were found dead Friday night near Kingman, Arizona, officials say.

According to The Associated Press, the bodies of Hunter McGuire, 29, and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, were found with gunshot wounds to their heads and lying next to each other on Friday.

Lake Havasu City police said that it looked like McGuire shot himself but was unsure if someone shot Brankek or if she shot herself, according to the AP. The county medical examiner is expected to determine her official cause of death.

According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted on Wednesday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about a murder that happened two days prior. Detectives during their investigation identified the suspect as McGuire. MCSO said that McGuire and Branek allegedly pawned evidence of the murder the same day and there was video.

An arrest warrant was issued for both McGuire and Branek by LVPD. During their investigation, detectives learned that McGuire was hiding in Las Vegas for alleged involvement in a double murder in Kingman, Arizona, according to MCSO. The double murder happened on June 28, 2022. Officials obtained video surveillance from the murders that had similarities to McGuire. The two people who were murdered were Retta Atkins and Darren VanHouten.

On Wednesday, MCSO said just before 2 p.m. deputies arrived at a house in Golden Valley, Arizona, after reports of a possible murder. When they arrived, deputies found Martin Eric Nelson Jr., 25, dead behind a car. He had obvious gunshot wounds to the head. While deputies were at the scene, a man, identified as Timothy Wayne Burt, 42, allegedly told them that he was there when Nelson died and left the area and hid for about 12 hours. Burt allegedly said that he and Nelson went to the house around 2 a.m. to get a trailer that he said was stolen from him.

MCSO said Burt told them that he was confronted by McGuire, who shot at them. He later admitted to firing back and later admitted to calling a girlfriend to pick him up. Burt allegedly tossed the gun. MCSO said that Burt had changed his story multiple times but was eventually arrested for hindering prosecution. More charges are expected but are currently pending.

Branek’s car was allegedly seen at a truck stop in Yucca, Arizona, which led to a high-speed chase on Friday, according to the AP. There was a four-hour standoff prior to the discovery of the couple’s bodies.

MCSO said a third person, who was later identified as Brittany Conkling, hid in a separate location from McGuire and Branek. She later surrendered. She later allegedly admitted to investigators that she knew McGuire was wanted for murder and allegedly admitted to helping him. Conkling also allegedly admitted to hiding evidence after running from the car. MCSO said that Conkling has been booked for hindering prosecution.

MCSO said that additional evidence was obtained from the scene where the standoff and bodies were found that was related to Atkins and VanHouten’s murders.

No shots were fired by law enforcement during the apprehension. The apprehension was a collaborative effort with assistance from the MAGNET, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Kingman Police Department, Lake Havasu City Police Department, Bullhead City Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Las Vegas FBI Criminal Apprehension Team, and the dispatch centers of each agency,” said MCSO in a news release.

According to MCSO, McGuire was also a suspect in other murder investigations that are ongoing. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

SpaceX Falcon 9 launching from California spotted in Arizona

Mesa family wants teen charged as an adult after daughter shot and killed. Police say the teen accidentally pulled the trigger, but Elena Hernandez's family says they refuse to believe that. Hobbs, Lake claim they received threats during campaign. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama

PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Wal:bay Ba:j – Chief Wauba Yuma￼

Even though the Grand Canyon is one of the most well-known places the bands of Hualapai inhabited, they also inhabited the land around and above the canyon as well. The total amount of land surrounding the canyon spread over 5 million acres. The people living in the area were known to live a wandering and nomadic life.
KINGMAN, AZ
KRMG

Texas man gets 40-year sentence for murder over money owed on rooster fights

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A Texas man who pleaded guilty to a murder that followed an argument about money owed on rooster fights was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Adrian Garcia pleaded guilty on Oct. 7 to the 2019 murder of 59-year-old Ezequiel Garza, KVEO-TV reported. He was sentenced on Wednesday by Judge Juan Magallanes, the television station reported.
HARLINGEN, TX
KRMG

Texas chief says state police 'did not fail' in Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas' state police chief said Thursday that his department "did not fail" Uvalde during the hesitant law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, as a Republican congressman joined angry parents of some of the 19 children killed in the May attack in calling for him to resign.
UVALDE, TX
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Motorcycle rider caught speeding at 115 mph, flipping off officers before arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a motorcycle rider speeding at 115 mph in Spring Valley, according to a tweet from LVMPD Traffic Bureau. The motorcyclist, who was not named, was charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, including: Disobeying a peace officer or endangering another person/property Carrying a concealed weapon without […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRMG

Three Florida men arrested in multimillion-dollar theft ring of stolen meat across Midwest, authorities say

NEW YORK — Three Florida men have been arrested for allegedly stealing $9 million worth of frozen meat across the midwestern United States, authorities said Tuesday. Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, Ledier Machin Andino and Delvis L. Fuentes, all from the Miami area, face charges of money laundering and transportation of stolen goods, according to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
MIAMI, FL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
100K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy