Survey: 48% of U.S. Contractors Say Training the Next Generation of Workers Is the Industry’s Most Critical Need

By Leah Draffen
Builder
 4 days ago
Comments / 109

Jim Widdifield
3d ago

I have 12 years experience as a framing carpenter currently doing remodels. I have had 2 coworkers since June fired because they do crappy work and when boss called them on it, they got all sorts of attitude. Better training is a must!

andrew
3d ago

I don't understand why in high schools they have millitary recruiters and college administrators come but not skilled trades men

georgy porgy
3d ago

how can you train somebody that thinks they know it all those are the most impossible people to train because they already think they're smarter than you

