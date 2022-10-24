Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Voter registration surge ensures Kentucky is a 'red state' for November election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky voter registration is surging. Secretary of State Michael Adams says registration last month doubled the surge in August and remained strong in the weeks leading up to the November election. According to a release, from Sept. 1 through Oct. 11, Kentucky saw over 22,000 new...
Wave 3
Absentee voting information updates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some important updates on voting early that Indiana and Kentucky residents should know about. Thursday is the final day for a circuit court clerk in Indiana to receive an absentee ballot application by mail from Hoosiers. Applications can be submitted to your local circuit...
kentuckytoday.com
UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
wdrb.com
Political newcomers looking to replace retiring Louisville councilman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The people who set Louisville's laws and yearly budget are on the ballot this November. In District 9, two political newcomers are trying to replace retiring Democratic Metro Councilman Bill Hollander. The District 9 seat represents Clifton, Crescent Hill, Irish Hill and several other neighborhoods in...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates: Major Richard Star Act
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The portraits and the accolades on the walls of Retired Army Master Sergeant Leo Skinner’s home paint a picture of his family’s service to our states. Skinner’s eye patch and hearing aide show that service more vividly. They reveal a title he’s reluctant to use - disabled veteran.
spectrumnews1.com
UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
WLWT 5
Kentucky school district gets $20M donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations.
WTVQ
Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
fox56news.com
New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
WLKY.com
Abortion in Kentucky: What a vote for or against Amendment 2 will do
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A whopping $3.6 million has been raised to pay for campaigns for and against Amendment 2. Yard signs, billboards and television ads are being employed to sway voters. One TV spot declares its passage would mean "no abortions, no exceptions." Another claims that "radical, out-of-state activists...
wdrb.com
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in southern Indiana this week, reported by FOX59. Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket was sold at JLG Food Mart on South State Street in North Vernon. Anyone who purchased a lottery ticket at the location is encouraged to check their ticket.
wdrb.com
West Louisville embraces $20 million gift to JCPS as an investment in the community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $20 million donation to JCPS by one of country's wealthiest women is an investment in west Louisville schools and in the community. Jefferson County Public School superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio revealed the largest single gift in the district's history from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The ex-wife of Jeff Bezos earmarked the money to help fund high poverty schools.
Where to get rid of old prescription drugs in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend. The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely...
Newly-established Kentucky Cannabis Centers gives update to lawmakers
State lawmakers want more research on medical marijuana. After a bill to legalize it failed this year, the General Assembly did side with a bill for the University of Kentucky to begin several studies.
wdrb.com
Burn bans begin to lift across parts of Kentuckiana after rainfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After receiving rain for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, burn bans have begun to be lifted across Kentuckiana. Burn bans were originally in place due to dry conditions from lack of rainfall. In Kentucky, more than a dozen counties were under a...
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
