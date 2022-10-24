ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Wave 3

Absentee voting information updates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some important updates on voting early that Indiana and Kentucky residents should know about. Thursday is the final day for a circuit court clerk in Indiana to receive an absentee ballot application by mail from Hoosiers. Applications can be submitted to your local circuit...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Political newcomers looking to replace retiring Louisville councilman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The people who set Louisville's laws and yearly budget are on the ballot this November. In District 9, two political newcomers are trying to replace retiring Democratic Metro Councilman Bill Hollander. The District 9 seat represents Clifton, Crescent Hill, Irish Hill and several other neighborhoods in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: Major Richard Star Act

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The portraits and the accolades on the walls of Retired Army Master Sergeant Leo Skinner’s home paint a picture of his family’s service to our states. Skinner’s eye patch and hearing aide show that service more vividly. They reveal a title he’s reluctant to use - disabled veteran.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
caandesign.com

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
BEREA, KY
WLKY.com

Abortion in Kentucky: What a vote for or against Amendment 2 will do

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A whopping $3.6 million has been raised to pay for campaigns for and against Amendment 2. Yard signs, billboards and television ads are being employed to sway voters. One TV spot declares its passage would mean "no abortions, no exceptions." Another claims that "radical, out-of-state activists...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in southern Indiana this week, reported by FOX59. Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket was sold at JLG Food Mart on South State Street in North Vernon. Anyone who purchased a lottery ticket at the location is encouraged to check their ticket.
NORTH VERNON, IN
wdrb.com

West Louisville embraces $20 million gift to JCPS as an investment in the community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $20 million donation to JCPS by one of country's wealthiest women is an investment in west Louisville schools and in the community. Jefferson County Public School superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio revealed the largest single gift in the district's history from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The ex-wife of Jeff Bezos earmarked the money to help fund high poverty schools.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Where to get rid of old prescription drugs in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend. The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE

