Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store
A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
Trenton Man Killed In Oakland Street Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are. investigating a shooting homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the city, Mercer County. Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on October 26, 2022, Trenton police responded to a...
FBI Helps Nab Philly Carjacking Suspect In Chester County
A Philadelphia man is in jail after authorities said he hijacked a car from a Chester County shopping plaza last month. Siheem Walker, 20, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26 in connection with a Sept. 19 carjacking at Devon Square Shopping Center in Tredyffrin Township, police said in a press release.
Charges: Correctional officer in Newark, NJ smuggled ‘suspected tobacco’ to inmate
NEWARK — A senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison has been arrested and charged with bribery and conspiracy. According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, 31-year-old Christopher Smoaks received payment from an inmate's relative in exchange for smuggling "suspected tobacco" to the inmate on Oct. 16. Smoaks...
Police Investigating Oakland Street Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 100 block of Oakland Street Wednesday. Trenton Police and Emergency medical services responded to the scene just after 9:30 Pm, a man was reported to have sustained a gunshot to the back and became unresponsive Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics were doing CPR en route to Capital Health trauma center. The Trenton Police and the Mercer County Homicide task force are investigating the shooting .
Newark, NJ teen missing for a week: Police seeking public’s help
NEWARK — Police are asking the public to help them find a teenager who has been missing for a week. Breanna Santoro, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Frage via Facebook.
Man charged with repeatedly stabbing woman in vehicle surrenders to police
A man sought by police after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic attack in Gloucester County last month has been arrested. Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses after the Sept. 2 incident in Franklin Township. He surrendered to...
Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ
HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
Video shows men firing more than 50 shots in Philadelphia ambush attack
Shocking new video shows the moment four masked men fired dozens of shots in an ambush-style attack.
Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities
Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Bucks DA: Man justified in killing 2 men who attacked him at parking lot of pub
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - In a news conference Thursday, the Bucks County District Attorney said a man was justified in shooting and killing two people who attacked him outside of a pub earlier this month. Liam Hughes was justified in killing Steven Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, and Raymond Farrell,...
Alleged Serial Murderer Confesses To Beating Death In Gloucester County: Report
A Gloucester County man accused of killing five people has pleaded guilty to the murder of his childhood mentor in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. The plea was made on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in exchange for a 35-year prison sentence and does not include a deal in four alleged killings in New Mexico, the outlet said.
Trenton, NJ man arrested, charged with murder of fellow resident
TRENTON — Two weeks after a city man died as the result of a shooting in broad daylight, another Trenton resident was captured and charged with the man's murder. Mack Williams, 32, was taken into custody in New Jersey's capital city on Monday by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, according to a release from the county prosecutor's office Tuesday.
Woman killed in crash was speeding wrong way on Route 309, police say
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County say a deadly crash in May was caused by a wrong-way driver. The woman killed in the May 20 crash on Route 309 was speeding in the wrong lane when her car slammed into oncoming traffic, said the Richland Township police chief on Wednesday.
Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store
CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township. Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody,...
Essex Corrections Officer Helped Inmate Smuggle Tobacco: Prosecutor
A corrections police officer in Essex County helped an inmate smuggle tobacco into prison, authorities said. Christopher Smoaks, a senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison in Newark, has been arrested and charged with bribery in official matters and conspiracy, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Arrest Made In Deadly Shooting Of 33-Year-Old Trenton Man, Authorities Say
An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Trenton man earlier this month, authorities announced. Mack Williams, 32, was charged with murder and weapons offenses, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release Tuesday, Oct. 25. Authorities arrested him on Monday in Trenton.
‘Blood bath': Georgia man gets prison for threats to NJ company
A prison sentence of 14 months has been handed down to a Georgia man who admitted he threatened a former employer in New Jersey, vowing revenge if company stock did not rise. The sentence announced Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark came after Alan Wallace, 59, of Cumming, Ga., pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats.
Prosecutor probes death of man found after fire in Trenton
The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office says a 57-year-old man was found dead following a house fire in Trenton early Sunday morning. The fire started just after midnight on Summer Street. Authorities say responders found the body of Brian Wharton after the fire was put out. They say he was...
Comments / 1