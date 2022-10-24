ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

NJ.com

Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store

A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Man Killed In Oakland Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are. investigating a shooting homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the city, Mercer County. Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on October 26, 2022, Trenton police responded to a...
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police Investigating Oakland Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 100 block of Oakland Street Wednesday. Trenton Police and Emergency medical services responded to the scene just after 9:30 Pm, a man was reported to have sustained a gunshot to the back and became unresponsive Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics were doing CPR en route to Capital Health trauma center. The Trenton Police and the Mercer County Homicide task force are investigating the shooting .
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ

HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities

Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ man arrested, charged with murder of fellow resident

TRENTON — Two weeks after a city man died as the result of a shooting in broad daylight, another Trenton resident was captured and charged with the man's murder. Mack Williams, 32, was taken into custody in New Jersey's capital city on Monday by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, according to a release from the county prosecutor's office Tuesday.
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

‘Blood bath': Georgia man gets prison for threats to NJ company

A prison sentence of 14 months has been handed down to a Georgia man who admitted he threatened a former employer in New Jersey, vowing revenge if company stock did not rise. The sentence announced Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark came after Alan Wallace, 59, of Cumming, Ga., pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats.
CUMMING, GA
News 12

Prosecutor probes death of man found after fire in Trenton

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office says a 57-year-old man was found dead following a house fire in Trenton early Sunday morning. The fire started just after midnight on Summer Street. Authorities say responders found the body of Brian Wharton after the fire was put out. They say he was...
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

